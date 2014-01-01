Restaurant header imageView gallery

Melody Wine Bar

751 N Virgil Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Sake

Heiwa Shuzou KID 'Summer's Strong Wind ' Junmai Ginjo Natsu No Shippu 720ml

$36.00

Wakayama / Junmai Ginjo Nama / Cantaloupe, fennel, mint and apple! Crisp and fresh.

Yucho Bodaimoto 'Regal Hawk' Muroka Junmai Genshu 720ml

$38.00

Nara, Japan / Bodaimoto Muroka Junmai Genshu / Funky, rich, & velvety, which a hint of sweet! Sweetgrass, tea, honeydew & umami.

Uehara Soma No Tengu 'Forest Spirit' Muroka Nama Genshu 720ml

$45.00

Shiga / Muroka Nama Genshu Usu-nigori / Lean and bright for a nigori. Hebaceous, tropical, and dry.

Sparklers

Domaine Les 13 Lunes '13 Bulles' 2021

$29.00

Savoie, France / Jacquère / Rich yet clean, tons of crisp apple and pear.

Frederic Cossard 'La Chassornade' Pet Nat 2021

$57.00

Burgundy, France / Aligoté / Fresh, vibrant, salty & lemon-y.

Sonshine 'Hasta la Vizsla' Pet Nat 2019

$36.00

Alsace, France / Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris / Linear but balanced acidity, beautiful bouquet.

Wavy Wines 'NRG' Pet Nat 2021

$35.00

Sonoma County, California / Pinot Gris / Lively and bright!

Rietsch, Cremant D'Alsace Extra Brut Non Dosé 2018/2019

$35.00

Alsace, France / Auxerrois, Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc / Complex, layered acidity and biscuit-y finish.

Face B 'Pif Paf' Blanquette de Limoux NV

$35.00

Roussillon, France / 90% Mauzac, 10% Chenin Blanc / Creamy texture, clean green fruit, honeycrisp apple.

Bellotti Boll 'Le Pendu du Raisin' 2020

$35.00

Piedmont, Italy / Cortese, Muscat d'Alexandria / Peachy stonefruits, clean bubbles.

Delalot 'Impressions' Meuniers D'Exception Brut Nature NV

$146.00

Champagne, France / Pinot Meunier / Bone-dry, lean fruit and savory mineral.

Alessandra Divella 'Clo Clo' Dosaggio Zero 2017

$53.00

Lombardy, Italy / Pinot Noir / The best Champagne not-from-Champagne. Dried fruit, brioche, zesty acidity.

Bonnet-Ponson, Seconde Nature Chamery Premier Cru Champagne Blanc

$69.00

Champagne, France / Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier / Super natural, super elegant. Crisp orchard fruit, smooth mineral, beautiful bubbles.

Alessandra Divella, Blanc de Noirs Dosaggio Zero 2017

$69.00

Lombardy, Italy / Pinot Noir / The best Champagne not-from-Champagne. Bright and linear, soft fruit and limestone.

Julien Altaber "Foufou'nette" Pet Nat

$27.00

Burgundy, France / Aligoté / Inspired by the Cantillon 'Fou Foune' beer, steeped with Apricots, bright and crisp.

Bonnet-Ponson, Petit Melange Champagne

$93.00

Champagne, France / 7 Champagne varietals / Clean, cool mineral, crisp fruit. Super natural, super elegant.

Cantina Furlani 'Macerato' Frizzante 2021

$30.00

Trentino, Italy / Pinot Gris / Light, tart, and crisp!

Matervi 'Tainot' 2019

$26.00

Veneto, Italy / Pinot Blanc, Tocai Friulano, Vespaiola / Bread-y, floral, citrus-y.

Sebastien Bobinet 'Le Ciel est Bleu' 2021

$24.00Out of stock

Loire, France / Gamay, Grolleau Noir, Grolleau Gris / Florals, apricot, and grapefruit.

Cantina Furlani Rosato Frizzante 2021

$30.00

Trentino Alto-Adige, Italy / Pinot Noir / Fresh, bright, and tart!

Delalot 'Les Illuminations' Rose Intense Brut Nature NV

$152.00

Champagne, France / Pinot Noir / Bone-dry, floral nose and spicy red fruit.

Strohmeier, Schilcher Frizzante NV

$42.00

Steiermark, Austria / Blauer Wildbacher / Sharp mineral, acidity, complex fruits.

Thierry Hesnault, 54-55 Pet Nat 2015

$57.00

Loire, France / Chenin Blanc, field blend / 100+ year old Chenin vines and a blend of unknown red varietals. Vibrant and complex.

Do.t.e.. 'Keep My Spirit Alive' Pet Nat 2020

$45.00

Tuscany, Italy / Syrah / Tropical fruit & spice.

Le Sot de l'Ange 'Sottise Bulles' Petillant-Naturel Rose 2020

$50.00

Loire, France / Grolleau / Strawberries, spice, clean finish.

Bonnet-Ponson, Seconde Nature Chamery Premier Cru Champagne Rosé

$74.00

Champagne, France / Pinot Noir / Super natural, super elegant. Creamy texture, bright acidity and mineral.

Alessandra Divella, Rosé de Saignee Dosaggio Zero 2016

$75.00

Lombardy, Italy / Pinot Noir / The best Champagne not-from-Champagne. Rich yeast-y nose, crunchy fresh acidity.

La Derniere Goutte Pet Nat 2021

$35.00

Beaujolais, France / Gamay / Big bubbles, bright fruit & spice

Piquette Project 'Orangette' 2021

$24.00

Lodi, CA. Vermentino.

Le Petit Domaine de Gimios, Pet Nat Rosé 2021

$53.00Out of stock

Languedoc-Roussillon. Muscat.

Blanc

Seehof 'Elektrisch' Riesling Kabinett 2021

$24.00

Rheinhessen, Germany / Riesling / Off-dry, but paired with electric acidity.

Stein, Weihwasser Riesling Feinherb 2021

$26.00

Mosel, Germany / Riesling / Low ABV, salty lemon & pear.

Stein 'Ohne' Riesling 2019

$36.00

Mosel, Germany / Riesling / Bread-y, nutty, salty, and zippy.

Limus, Mt Gambier Riesling 2020

$45.00

Mt. Gambier, Australia / Riesling / Super-textural, yet still bright & linear.

Bergkloster Solera Riesling 2019/20

$38.00

Rheinhessen, Germany / Riesling / Mineral, herbs, & bright acidity.

Vini Viti Vinci, Pinot Gris 2018

$30.00

Burgundy, France / Pinot Gris / Spicy, tannic, and crisp.

Jean-Francois Ginglinger, Bihl 2020

$42.00

Alsace, France / Riesling, Sylvaner / Bright and fresh, with a lonnnng mineral finish

Jean-Marc Dreyer 'Triaux' Auxerrois 2020

$54.00

Alsace, France / Auxerrois / Complex and aromatic

Binner, Riesling Alsace Grand Cru 'Schlossberg' 2018

$59.00

Alsace, France / Riesling / Powerful & aromatic

Domaine des Bottes Rouges 'Castor' 2019

$36.00

Jura, France / Chardonnay / Complex, clean, and funky.

Beurer, Silvaner Alte Reben 2019

$35.00

Wurttemberg, Germany / Silvaner / Structured, concentrated, and deep.

Julien Altaber 'La Fleur au Verre' 2020

$35.00

Burgundy, France / Chardonnay / Flinty, sharp, and lively.

Domaine Derain, Bourgogne Chardonnay 2020

$35.00

Burgundy, France / Chardonnay / Verrrry classic, but lively and fresh.

Bergkloster Marstein Riesling 2020

$52.00

Rheinhessen, Germany / Riesling / Fresh citrus, flinty mineral, salty pear & quince

Julien Altaber 'En Chapon' 2019

$40.00

Burgundy, France / Chardonnay / Flinty nose, salty golden pear, and complex mineral.

Adrien Dacquin 'Intrepid' 2020

$30.00

Savoie, France / Jacquere, Altesse / Clean mineral, Alpine freshness.

Francois Maudet 'Sorcellerie' 2020

$35.00

Loire, France / Chenin Blanc / Rich & head-y Chenin. Bold & beautiful.

Dominique Belluard 'Les Alpes' 2019

$54.00

Savoie, France / Gringet / White orchard fruits, touch of lemon zest, and Alpine freshness on the finish.

Stein, Blauschiefer Riesling Trocken 2021

$26.00

Mosel, Germany / Riesling / Totally dry, sleek mineral.

Slow Dance Wines, Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$30.00

Mendocino, California / Sauvignon Blanc / Fresh & green nose, lemongrass & zest

Les Caves de l'Arche Mace 2015

$35.00

Loire, France / Sauvignon Blanc / Bright and lively, bone-dry

Weingut Ziniel, Ried Heulage Blue Label Chardonnay 2020

$35.00

Burgenland, Austria / Chardonnay / Tropical fruit, rich & creamy texture.

Partida Creus 'XL' Massis Bonastre 2020

$35.00

Catalunya, Spain / Xarel-lo / Fresh and zesty apple, melon, with a round almond-y finish.

Herve Souhaut Les Marecos Blanc 2018

$41.00

Rhone, France / Marsanne, Roussanne / Layered and floral with very ripe fruit.

Domaine Pignier Á la Percenette Chardonnay 2018

$42.00

Jura, France / Chardonnay / Dry and creamy texture, floral nose, apricot & hazlenut

Domaine Pignier Cellier des Charteux 2017

$50.00

Jura, France / Chardonnay / 3 years under flor. Dried stonefruits, almonds, and creamy texture.