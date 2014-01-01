- Home
Melody Wine Bar
751 N Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Sake
Heiwa Shuzou KID 'Summer's Strong Wind ' Junmai Ginjo Natsu No Shippu 720ml
Wakayama / Junmai Ginjo Nama / Cantaloupe, fennel, mint and apple! Crisp and fresh.
Yucho Bodaimoto 'Regal Hawk' Muroka Junmai Genshu 720ml
Nara, Japan / Bodaimoto Muroka Junmai Genshu / Funky, rich, & velvety, which a hint of sweet! Sweetgrass, tea, honeydew & umami.
Uehara Soma No Tengu 'Forest Spirit' Muroka Nama Genshu 720ml
Shiga / Muroka Nama Genshu Usu-nigori / Lean and bright for a nigori. Hebaceous, tropical, and dry.
Sparklers
Domaine Les 13 Lunes '13 Bulles' 2021
Savoie, France / Jacquère / Rich yet clean, tons of crisp apple and pear.
Frederic Cossard 'La Chassornade' Pet Nat 2021
Burgundy, France / Aligoté / Fresh, vibrant, salty & lemon-y.
Sonshine 'Hasta la Vizsla' Pet Nat 2019
Alsace, France / Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris / Linear but balanced acidity, beautiful bouquet.
Wavy Wines 'NRG' Pet Nat 2021
Sonoma County, California / Pinot Gris / Lively and bright!
Rietsch, Cremant D'Alsace Extra Brut Non Dosé 2018/2019
Alsace, France / Auxerrois, Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc / Complex, layered acidity and biscuit-y finish.
Face B 'Pif Paf' Blanquette de Limoux NV
Roussillon, France / 90% Mauzac, 10% Chenin Blanc / Creamy texture, clean green fruit, honeycrisp apple.
Bellotti Boll 'Le Pendu du Raisin' 2020
Piedmont, Italy / Cortese, Muscat d'Alexandria / Peachy stonefruits, clean bubbles.
Delalot 'Impressions' Meuniers D'Exception Brut Nature NV
Champagne, France / Pinot Meunier / Bone-dry, lean fruit and savory mineral.
Alessandra Divella 'Clo Clo' Dosaggio Zero 2017
Lombardy, Italy / Pinot Noir / The best Champagne not-from-Champagne. Dried fruit, brioche, zesty acidity.
Bonnet-Ponson, Seconde Nature Chamery Premier Cru Champagne Blanc
Champagne, France / Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier / Super natural, super elegant. Crisp orchard fruit, smooth mineral, beautiful bubbles.
Alessandra Divella, Blanc de Noirs Dosaggio Zero 2017
Lombardy, Italy / Pinot Noir / The best Champagne not-from-Champagne. Bright and linear, soft fruit and limestone.
Julien Altaber "Foufou'nette" Pet Nat
Burgundy, France / Aligoté / Inspired by the Cantillon 'Fou Foune' beer, steeped with Apricots, bright and crisp.
Bonnet-Ponson, Petit Melange Champagne
Champagne, France / 7 Champagne varietals / Clean, cool mineral, crisp fruit. Super natural, super elegant.
Cantina Furlani 'Macerato' Frizzante 2021
Trentino, Italy / Pinot Gris / Light, tart, and crisp!
Matervi 'Tainot' 2019
Veneto, Italy / Pinot Blanc, Tocai Friulano, Vespaiola / Bread-y, floral, citrus-y.
Sebastien Bobinet 'Le Ciel est Bleu' 2021
Loire, France / Gamay, Grolleau Noir, Grolleau Gris / Florals, apricot, and grapefruit.
Cantina Furlani Rosato Frizzante 2021
Trentino Alto-Adige, Italy / Pinot Noir / Fresh, bright, and tart!
Delalot 'Les Illuminations' Rose Intense Brut Nature NV
Champagne, France / Pinot Noir / Bone-dry, floral nose and spicy red fruit.
Strohmeier, Schilcher Frizzante NV
Steiermark, Austria / Blauer Wildbacher / Sharp mineral, acidity, complex fruits.
Thierry Hesnault, 54-55 Pet Nat 2015
Loire, France / Chenin Blanc, field blend / 100+ year old Chenin vines and a blend of unknown red varietals. Vibrant and complex.
Do.t.e.. 'Keep My Spirit Alive' Pet Nat 2020
Tuscany, Italy / Syrah / Tropical fruit & spice.
Le Sot de l'Ange 'Sottise Bulles' Petillant-Naturel Rose 2020
Loire, France / Grolleau / Strawberries, spice, clean finish.
Bonnet-Ponson, Seconde Nature Chamery Premier Cru Champagne Rosé
Champagne, France / Pinot Noir / Super natural, super elegant. Creamy texture, bright acidity and mineral.
Alessandra Divella, Rosé de Saignee Dosaggio Zero 2016
Lombardy, Italy / Pinot Noir / The best Champagne not-from-Champagne. Rich yeast-y nose, crunchy fresh acidity.
La Derniere Goutte Pet Nat 2021
Beaujolais, France / Gamay / Big bubbles, bright fruit & spice
Piquette Project 'Orangette' 2021
Lodi, CA. Vermentino.
Le Petit Domaine de Gimios, Pet Nat Rosé 2021
Languedoc-Roussillon. Muscat.
Blanc
Seehof 'Elektrisch' Riesling Kabinett 2021
Rheinhessen, Germany / Riesling / Off-dry, but paired with electric acidity.
Stein, Weihwasser Riesling Feinherb 2021
Mosel, Germany / Riesling / Low ABV, salty lemon & pear.
Stein 'Ohne' Riesling 2019
Mosel, Germany / Riesling / Bread-y, nutty, salty, and zippy.
Limus, Mt Gambier Riesling 2020
Mt. Gambier, Australia / Riesling / Super-textural, yet still bright & linear.
Bergkloster Solera Riesling 2019/20
Rheinhessen, Germany / Riesling / Mineral, herbs, & bright acidity.
Vini Viti Vinci, Pinot Gris 2018
Burgundy, France / Pinot Gris / Spicy, tannic, and crisp.
Jean-Francois Ginglinger, Bihl 2020
Alsace, France / Riesling, Sylvaner / Bright and fresh, with a lonnnng mineral finish
Jean-Marc Dreyer 'Triaux' Auxerrois 2020
Alsace, France / Auxerrois / Complex and aromatic
Binner, Riesling Alsace Grand Cru 'Schlossberg' 2018
Alsace, France / Riesling / Powerful & aromatic
Domaine des Bottes Rouges 'Castor' 2019
Jura, France / Chardonnay / Complex, clean, and funky.
Beurer, Silvaner Alte Reben 2019
Wurttemberg, Germany / Silvaner / Structured, concentrated, and deep.
Julien Altaber 'La Fleur au Verre' 2020
Burgundy, France / Chardonnay / Flinty, sharp, and lively.
Domaine Derain, Bourgogne Chardonnay 2020
Burgundy, France / Chardonnay / Verrrry classic, but lively and fresh.
Bergkloster Marstein Riesling 2020
Rheinhessen, Germany / Riesling / Fresh citrus, flinty mineral, salty pear & quince
Julien Altaber 'En Chapon' 2019
Burgundy, France / Chardonnay / Flinty nose, salty golden pear, and complex mineral.
Adrien Dacquin 'Intrepid' 2020
Savoie, France / Jacquere, Altesse / Clean mineral, Alpine freshness.
Francois Maudet 'Sorcellerie' 2020
Loire, France / Chenin Blanc / Rich & head-y Chenin. Bold & beautiful.
Dominique Belluard 'Les Alpes' 2019
Savoie, France / Gringet / White orchard fruits, touch of lemon zest, and Alpine freshness on the finish.
Stein, Blauschiefer Riesling Trocken 2021
Mosel, Germany / Riesling / Totally dry, sleek mineral.
Slow Dance Wines, Sauvignon Blanc 2021
Mendocino, California / Sauvignon Blanc / Fresh & green nose, lemongrass & zest
Les Caves de l'Arche Mace 2015
Loire, France / Sauvignon Blanc / Bright and lively, bone-dry
Weingut Ziniel, Ried Heulage Blue Label Chardonnay 2020
Burgenland, Austria / Chardonnay / Tropical fruit, rich & creamy texture.
Partida Creus 'XL' Massis Bonastre 2020
Catalunya, Spain / Xarel-lo / Fresh and zesty apple, melon, with a round almond-y finish.
Herve Souhaut Les Marecos Blanc 2018
Rhone, France / Marsanne, Roussanne / Layered and floral with very ripe fruit.
Domaine Pignier Á la Percenette Chardonnay 2018
Jura, France / Chardonnay / Dry and creamy texture, floral nose, apricot & hazlenut
Domaine Pignier Cellier des Charteux 2017
Jura, France / Chardonnay / 3 years under flor. Dried stonefruits, almonds, and creamy texture.