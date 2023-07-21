N/A Beverage

Coffee/Tea

‘French Sumatra’

$8.00

Jasmine

$16.00

Imperial Rose

$16.00

Clockwork Orange

$16.00

Mango O.P.

$16.00

Soda/Juice

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sparkling water Bottle

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

N/A Cocktails

A Strawberry’s Appeal

$10.00

Tea Garden

$10.00

Cocktails

Meliora Cocktails

Salty Dog

$16.00

Summer Negroni

$16.00

Tom Kha Sour

$17.00

Peach tea

$17.00

Midori Sour

$16.00

Meloria Manhattan

$17.00

Mezcal Gimlet

$15.00

Pk Punch

$15.00

Corpse Reviver

$16.00

Other Cocktails

Americano

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Daquiri

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Grayhound

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martinti

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Dessert Cocktails

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$16.00

Brandy Alexander

$16.00Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Mudd Slide

$17.00

Wine by the Glass

Sparkling BTG

GL Mas Candi

$15.00

Rose/Orange BTG

GL Schlosskelerie Gobelsburg, Rose

$13.00

GL Vincenzo, Orange

$14.00

Whites BTG

GL Mas Candi

$15.00

GL Gruner Veltliner,

$16.00

GL Ensemble

$13.00

GL Aligote

$18.00

GL House White

$10.00

Austral white blend

$16.00

Reds BTG

GL Groslot

$15.00

GL Presqu'ile

$18.00

GL Coalesce

$16.00Out of stock

GL House Red

$10.00Out of stock

Alter red

$15.00Out of stock

Redhead

$13.00

A to z

$14.00

Terrazas Malbec

$16.00

Food

Starters*

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$24.00

Dozen Oysters

$48.00

Burrata

$14.00

Albacore Tostada

$16.00

Tartare

$17.00

Farm Salad

$14.00

Clams

$19.00

Watermelon Gazpacho

$20.00

Side Bread

$6.00

Entrees*

Pork tenderloin

$28.00

King Salmon

$32.00

Scallops

$34.00

Game Hen

$26.00

Pan Seared Halibut

$36.00

Manhattan Steak

$60.00

Short Rib Tagliatelle

$29.00

Foraged Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

Desserts*

Red Wine pot de crème

$14.00

Cheese board

$13.00

Warm Toffee Pudding

$11.00

Celebration Dessert

Bar Food*

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$24.00

Dozen Oysters

$48.00

Korean Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

Prawn Aguachile

$19.00

Halibut Mousse

$15.00

Smashburger

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Chicken Lollipop

$10.00

Quesa”birria”dilla

$13.00

Sausage Platter

$28.00

Dungeness Crab Roll

$18.00

Duck Fat Fries

$9.00

Garlic Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Noodles

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Beer

Draft Beer*

Aslan Batch 15

$10.00

Ligo West Coast IPA

$12.00

Bottom Cutter

$12.00Out of stock

Day Breaker Pale

$8.00

Chuckanut pilsner

$9.00

Ecliptic Guava Blonde

$9.00

Mother Earth Cali Creamin'

$10.00

Ninkasi NW Lager

$7.00

Occidental Hefeweizen

$11.00

Pelican Hoppa Don't Preach

$8.00

Teiton Bourbon Peach

$8.00

Incline Apple Cider

$8.00

Open Beer

$9.00

Bottled Beer*

Rainier

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

Schofferhofer Grapefruit Hefeweizen

Spirits

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00Out of stock

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Nolets

$12.00

Roku

$12.00

SipSmith

$14.00

Gray Wale

$12.00

Death door

$14.00

St. George

$14.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Nikka Coffee Gin

$13.00

From Scratch

$13.00

Beef eater

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Clairin

$14.00

Clement

$13.00

Dr. Bird

$13.00

EL Dorado

$14.00

Plantation 3 star

$12.00

Plantation Barbados

$12.00

Plantation Dark

$12.00

Plantation OFTD

$12.00

Ron Zacapa

$15.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

George Dickle

$13.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Chambers Bay

$18.00

Green Spot

$13.00

Hibiki

$13.00

High West

$13.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Nikka Coffee

$12.00

Old Grandad

$11.00

Old Overholt

$11.00

Proper 12

$11.00

Red Breast

$12.00

Toki

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Willet

$14.00

Woodinville

$12.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

Yamazaki

$18.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.00

Ardbeg Uigedail

$15.00

Black Label

$15.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$15.00

Green Label

$17.00

Laguvulin 16

$17.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

EL Tesoro Anjeo

$14.00

El Tesoro Banco

$12.00

EL Tesoro Reposado

$12.00

Ocho Anjeo

$14.00

Ocho Blanco

$12.00

Ocho Reposado

$12.00

Siete Leguas Anjeo

$14.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$12.00

Mezcal

Banhez

$15.00

Bozal

$14.00

Las Milpas

$14.00

Pechuga

$13.00

Union

$12.00

Vida

$12.00

Cognac/Brandy

Henny VSOP

$14.00

Cordials

Fernet

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Wine by the Bottle

Sparkling Bottles

BT Ramon Jane 'Tinc Set Ancestral'

$56.00

BT Guy De Forez, Brut Tradition

$95.00

BT Pierre Richard 'Cremant de Jura'

$68.00

BT Mas Candi

$60.00

Rose/Orange Bottles

BT Florez 'Love Birds'

$77.00

BT Lasalde Elkartea 'Balea'

$48.00Out of stock

BT Arndorfer 'Anina Verde'

$72.00

BT De la Soif

$62.00

BT gobelsburg

$52.00

White Bottles

BT Stirm, 'Kick on Vineyard eøølian'

$63.00

BT Kind Stranger

$44.00Out of stock

BT Maison Noir 'OPP'

$56.00Out of stock

BT Elisa Guneua 'Terres Blanches'

$78.00Out of stock

BT Nikolaihof 'Zwickl'

$72.00

BT Bernard Ott Gruner

$68.00

BT Domaine Jean Claude Courtault

$82.00

BT Liska Gruner

$64.00

BT Austral White Blend

$60.00

Red Bottles

BT Astra 'Love & Grapes'

$88.00

BT Santini Collective 'Le Bourguinon'

$86.00Out of stock

BT Oltre Torrente 'Barbera'

$65.00

BT Latta 'Dana Dibble'

$108.00

BT Kind Stranger 'Alter Red'

$68.00

BT AO Wines 'Lucky in Love'

$68.00

BT Broc Cellars 'Le Boutanche'

$78.00

BT Domaine 'Cabernet Breton'

$60.00

BT Chateau Gaby

$84.00

BT A-Z Pinot Noir

$50.00Out of stock

Corkage fee

Corkage fee

$35.00

Happy Hour

HH Drinks

Well Cocktail

$8.00

Jasmine Gimlet

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Eunice Marg

$9.00

Clarified Colada

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Bourbon/Whiskey

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Kind Stranger Pinot Gris

$10.00

Willamette Valley pinot noir

$10.00

Roussanne Viognier

$10.00

Kind Stranger Alter Red

$10.00

Ninkasi Lager

$6.00

Boiler Maker

$10.00

HH Food

NW Oysters 1/2 dozen

$18.00Out of stock

HH Burger

$12.00

Chicken Lollipop

$9.00

Sausage Sampler

$18.00

Tostada

$7.00

Farm Salad

$14.00