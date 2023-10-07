- Home
Starters
Acme Bread Basket
Acme Ciabatta, Whole-Wheat Sourdough and Baguette breads w/butter.
House Focaccia
Herbs, sea salt, olive oil. (vegetarian or vegan with no butter)
Roasted Garlic Bread
Roasted garlic herb butter, parmigiano, fresh mozzarella.
Burrata Bruschetta
Tomato jam, basil, arugula, extra virgin olive oil. (vegetarian)
Sicillian Cauliflower
Golden raisins, pistachios, fresh herbs, sweet & sour vinaigrette. (vegan)
Seasonal Soup Cup
Seasonal Soup Bowl
Minestrone Cup
Parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, garlic crostini. (vegetarian)
Minestrone Bowl
Parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, garlic crostini. (vegetarian)
Parm Fries
Parmigiano Reggiano, herbs, sea salt, black garlic aoili. (vegetarian)
Mussels & Clams
White wine, herbs, lemon, grilled crostini.
Meatballs
Tomato sauce, ricotta, grilled crostini.
Prawn Cocktail
Chilled prawns, house-made cocktail sauce, olives, capers, pickled peppers, crackers.
Calabrian Chili Wings
Mary’s chicken, Calabrian chili honey glaze, buttermilk dressing.
Pasta Fritta
Fried spaghetti, fontina, smoked mozzarella. A Napolitana favorite. (Vegetarian)
Bar Bites
Salads
Melo's Chopped
Romain lettuce, radicchio, green olives, pickled peppers, fennel salami, provolone, red onion, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano Reggiano, golden raisins, chives, creamy Italian dressing.
Fuji Apple
Baby greens, fuji apples, candied pecans, Point Reyes blue cheese, champagne vinaigrette.
BBQ Chicken Chopped
Romain lettuce, corn, avocado, Persian cucumbers, mozzarella, grilled chicken, buttermilk dressing, bbq sauce.
Gem Caesar
Little gem lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, toasted breadcrumbs, Parmigiano Reggiano.
Vegan Caesar
Little gem lettuce, House made vegan dressing (cashew based), toasted breadcrumbs, Aleppo pepper, chives. (vegan)
Beet & Goat Cheese
Roasted beets, arugula, shaved fennel, goat cheese, pistachios, fennel pollen, balsamic vinaigrette. (vegetarian)
Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Cutlet
Baked Herb Prawns
Grilled Salmon
Blackened Salmon
Steak
Pastas
Fettucine Alfredo
Spaghetti Pomodoro
San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano, roasted cherry tomatoes.
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni
Mezzi rigatoni, tomato vodka cream sauce, Calabrian chili, burrata, chili oil.
Porcini Mushroom Ravioli
Sautéed mixed mushrooms, garlic, parsley, chives, marsala cream sauce.
Pasta e Fagiolini
Linguini, green beans, potatoes, zucchini, garlic, tomatoes, basil.
Meat Ravioli Emiliana
Tomato cream sauce, sage, meat and spinach ravioli.
Cheese Ravioli Emiliana
Tomato cream sauce, sage, cheese and spinach ravioli. (vegetarian)
Gnocchi
Potato gnocchi, pistachio basil pesto, cream, parmigiano crushed pistachio, basil.
Florentine Green Lasagna
Egg pasta sheets, ricotta and spinach filling, pomodoro sauce.
Fettuccia Con Pollo
Roasted chicken, zucchini, pancetta, sherry cream sauce.
Pappadelle Bolognese
Fresh egg pappardelle, slow cooked bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano.
Sunday Gravy
Meatballs, italian sausage, pork ribs, braised beef, tomato sauce, spaghetti.
Lasagna Meat
Meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella.
Fennel Sausage Sugo
San Marzano tomatoes, fennel sausage, ricotta, fennel pollen, mezzi rigatoni.
Pasta alla Norcina
Truffle cream sauce, fennel sausage, mushrooms, rosemary.
Nduja Mac & Cheese
Fontina, smoked mozzarella, parmigiano cheeses, herb breadcrumbs.
Pescatora
Prawns, clams, rock shrimp, tomato, white wine, basil, chili flake, linguine.
Entrees
Mushroom Risotto
Porcini mushrooms, duxellle, mixed seasonal mushrooms, fresh herbs, parmigiana, black truffle pearls.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Mary’s chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, rigatoni vodka sauce.
Penne Bistecca
Thin sliced ribeye steak, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, pasta pomodoro.
Pan Seared Salmon
Citrus salsa verde, crispy potatoes.
Rock Shrimp Risotto
Roasted cherry tomatoes, basil, caramelized fennel, mascarpone.
Acqua Pazza
Sausage & Broccolini Risotto
Side Broccolini
Side Mushrooms
Side Asparagus
Side Roasted Potatoes
Red Pies 12"
Plain
Margharita
double 8 dairy fior di latte, San Marzano tomato sauce, evoo, basil, parmigiano.
Pepperoni
Ezzo pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce, oregano.
Combo
Ezzo pepperoni, salami, mushroom, kalamata olives, fennel sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella.
Primavera
mushrooms, zucchini, roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm, basil, sliced garlic.
Capricciosa
Marinara
Tomato sauce, roasted cherry tomato, Sicilian oregano, evoo, sea salt.
Salsicca
Fennel sausage, red onion, smoked mozzarella, fennel pollen.
White Pies 12"
Hot Hawaiian
Fontina and mozzarella cheese, nduja, salami picante, pickled cherry peppers, caramelized pineapple puree, shaved red onion, parsley.
Veggie
Spinach, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, roasted garlic white sauce, basil, mozzarella.
BBQ
Pulled BBQ chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, ranch drizzle, chives.
Mortadella
Rovagnati mortadella, fontina & mozz cheese, pistachio pesto, burrata, crushed pistachio.
Funghi
Mixed seasonal mushrooms, fontina, thyme, black pepper, chives, roasted garlic white sauce.
Prosciutto Arugula
Double 8 Dairy Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano, parma prosciutto, baby arugula.
Roasted Chicken & Spinach
Herb roasted chicken, spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella.
Create Your Own Pizza 12"
Pizza Squares - 8"x10"
Upside Down
Sliced whole milk mozz, Tomato sauce on top, parm, extra virgin, sicilian oregano.
Burrata Margharita
Tomato sauce, extra virgin, parm, basil, fresh burrata.
Fig Jam
Fontina cheese, Point Reyes Blue cheese, fig jam, bacon, arugula, shaved parmigiano.
Vodka Square
Housemade vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, salami picante, pickled hot cherry peppers, basil.
The luca
Ezzo pepperoni, tomato sauce, whole milk mozz, burrata, hot honey
Potato
Yukon Gold potatoes, mozzarella, fontina, rosemary, parm, chives, black pepper, caramelized onions.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Retail
Seafood
DG Octopus with Garlic Sauce 3.8oz Tin
DG's Octopus with Garlic Sauce is a ready-to-eat, preserved seafood that's flavorful and convenient. Packaged in a handy 3.8oz tin, it's perfect as a snack or an addition to a meal.
DG Light Tuna Belly in Olive Oil
DG Octopus Marinara Sauce 4.2Oz Tin
The DG Octopus Marinara Sauce is a flavorful, 4.2 ounce tinned specialty sauce. It combines chunks of tender octopus in a rich, robust marinara for an authentic Italian taste.
Condiments
Perlage Di Tartufo
The Perlage Di Tartufo is an exquisite truffle sauce, perfect for adding a luxurious taste to your dishes. You can use it in pasta, risotto or as an accompaniment to meat and cheese.
Giuseppe Giusti Balsamic Vinegar of Modena 3 Gold Medals Riccardo
This is Giuseppe Giusti's 3 Gold Medals Riccardo Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, an award-winning condiment with a rich, full-bodied flavor. Perfect for drizzling over charcuterie or cheese, this vinegar will elevate your culinary creations.
Giusti Balsamic 4 Gold Medals -
Mediterranean Fantasy Olives
Bomba Calabrese Hot Pepper Sauce
Bomba Calabrese Hot Pepper Sauce is a flavorful condiment that adds a kick to various dishes. Made with hot peppers, it's perfect for those who appreciate spicy fare.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Lorenzo NO. 5
This Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a must-have for your pantry. Use it in dressings, marinades, or for cooking to add a rich and fruity flavor to your dishes.
Sicilian Eggplant Caponata, Glass, Jar 6.3 Oz. Sicilian Recipe for Antipasto, Appetizer, Side Dish or Pasta with Eggplant, Tomato, Onion, Celery, Oliv
This is a Sicilian Eggplant Caponata in a 6.3 oz glass jar. It's a traditional Sicilian recipe that can be used as an antipasto, appetizer, side dish, or pasta sauce, made with eggplant, tomato, onion, celery, and olives.
Trapanese Pesto Sauce, Made with Tomato Sauce, Basil & Almonds. Italian Specialties. 6.3oz (180g). 100% Made in Italy. by Campo D'Oro
Campo D'Oro's Trapanese Pesto Sauce is a 6.3oz jar of delicious sauce, 100% made in Italy. It's a unique blend of tomato sauce, basil, and almonds, perfect for any Italian specialty dish.
Cinquina Green Castelvetrano Olives Jar 11.3oz
The Cinquina Green Castelvetrano Olives come stored in a convenient 11.3oz jar. These olives, known for their bright, mild flavor, are perfect for adding a subtle touch to your dishes or enjoying as a snack.
Sicilian Pesto
Green Calabrese Olive Jar 11.3oz
This is a jar of 11.3oz green Calabrese olives. They're perfect for adding a bit of tangy, salty flavor to your salads or antipasto platters.
Giuseppe Giusti Saba Italian Grape Must Vinegar from Modena Sweet & Fruity 250ml
This Giuseppe Giusti Saba is a sweet and fruity Italian grape must vinegar from Modena. At 250ml, this bottle is the perfect size to experiment with new culinary tastes and adventures.
Bomba Calabrese Chili and Veggies
Pistachio Butter
Sicilian Orange Marmalade Organic
Sicilian Lemon Marmalade Organic
Nougat Butter
Sicilian Blood Orange Marmalade Organic
CD Halzenut Butter
Filippone Peperoncino Hot Organic
Filippone Oregano Organic
Filippone Bay leaves Organic
Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Lorenzo NO. 1 Italy 16.9 Oz (0.5 L)
Lorenzo No. 1 is a high-quality, organic extra virgin olive oil sourced directly from Italy. Packaged in a 16.9 oz (0.5L) bottle, it's perfect for cooking, dressings, and enhancing the flavors of your dishes.
Fatoria Fiaschetta Italian Olive Oil 500ml
The Fatoria Fiaschetta Italian Olive Oil is a 500ml bottle of authentic, high-quality oil sourced from Italy. Perfect for cooking and dressings, this olive oil brings out the real taste and richness of Italian cuisine.
Snacks
Beverages
Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rossa
Limonata Soda
GAZZOSA SODA
100% Natural Artesian Water- Tahoe- Still Glass
100% Natural Artesian Water- Tahoe- Sparkling Glass
Pasteurized 100% Blood Orange Juice
This is a fully pasteurized juice made from 100% blood oranges. It has a unique taste that's a bit richer and sweeter than normal oranges, creating a refreshing drink.
Lemoncocco Beverage Lemon & Coconut, Can
The Lemoncocco Beverage is a refreshing drink that combines the tangy zest of lemon with a sweet hint of coconut. It comes in a handy can, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.
Ferrarelle Sparkling Water
Ferrarelle Still Water
Tomarchio Organic Aranciata
Tomarchio Chinotto
Monte Antico Rosso 2019 Red Wine - Italy
Monte Antico Rosso 2019 is a rich Italian red wine. Ideal for pairing with hearty dishes, or savoring on its own for a relaxed evening.
Di Majo Norante Contado Riserva 2016 Red Wine - Italy
The Di Majo Norante Contado Riserva 2016 is a full-bodied red wine from Italy known for its rich, complex flavor. Made from the Aglianico grape, it has a spicy aroma and pairs excellently with grilled meat or aged cheese.
Carletto Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 2020 Red Wine - Italy
The Carletto Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 2020 is a robust red wine from Italy that's excellent for any occasion. It offers a delicious blend of rich flavors that pairs well with a variety of dishes.
Lageder Pinot Grigio - White Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle
The Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio is a smooth and refreshing white wine originating from Italy. The 750ml bottle is perfect for sharing at gatherings or enjoying over a home-cooked meal.
Villa Massa Limoncello
Aperol Liqueur Amaro Aperitif & Vermouth Aperitif Bitter Red | 375ml | Italy
The Aperol Liqueur is a delightful 375ml aperitif from Italy, with a unique bitter red flavor. Ideal for creating a range of cocktails, this vermouth-based beverage introduces a distinct Amaro taste.
Campari Amaro Aperitif & Vermouth Aperitif Bitter Red | 375ml | Italy
The Campari Amaro Aperitif is a bitter, red Italian drink in a compact 375 ml bottle. It's the perfect addition to your liquor cabinet when you're in the mood for a classic Vermouth aperitif.
Pertinace Arneis Langhe
Valdo Prosecco Brut 750ml
The Valdo Prosecco Brut is a sparkling white wine, bottled in a 750ml container. It's perfect for celebrations or just a casual summer evening due to its crisp, fruity flavor and refreshing bubbles.
Marchesi Di Gresy Dolcetto D'Alba Monte Aribaldo 2020 Red Wine - Italy
This is a 2020 vintage red wine from Italian winery, Marchesi Di Gresy. It's their Dolcetto D'Alba Monte Aribaldo variety, known for its full-bodied flavor and fruity notes.
Poggio Al Tesoro Vermentino 2013 Rolle - White Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle
This Poggio Al Tesoro Vermentino is a delicious white wine from Italy, vintage 2013. Available in a 750ml bottle, it's perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying with a nice meal.
Cookies
Cappuccino Wafer
Hazelnut Wafer
Vanilla Wafer
Mini Amaretti Classic Crunchy ( cube tin)
Chiostro, Amarettini Italian Crunchy Cookies, Almond
These Amaretti Italian Crunchy Cookies by Chiostro are satisfyingly crunchy and have a rich almond flavor. They're perfect for anyone who loves European cookies or unique snacks.
Asturi Italian Amaretti Cookies 6.35oz
Asturi Italian Amaretti cookies are a traditional sweet treat from Italy, perfect for pairing with your coffee or tea. They come in a generous 6.35oz packet, delivering a great balance of almond flavor and a wonderful crunchy texture.
Cici's Italian Ginger Molasses Cookies
Cici's Italian Ginger Molasses Cookies are a sweet and slightly spicy treat perfect for any occasion. Made with authentic Italian recipes, these cookies provide a satisfying crunch with a flavor blend of ginger and molasses.
Cici's Italian Lemon Cookies
Cici's Italian Lemon Cookies are delicious treats bursting with citrus flavor. Inspired by traditional Italian recipes, these cookies offer a refreshing lemon twist that's perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth.
Cici's Italian Butterhorns
Cici's Italian Butterhorns are a delectable baked treat loaded with sweet buttery goodness. They're perfect for serving as a dessert or sweet snack, with a unique shape reminiscent of an Italian croissant.
Cici’s Italian Double Chocolate Espresso
Lemon Biscotti - La Biscotteria
Sweets
Czekolada Gorzka 70% Zaini
The Czekolada Gorzka 70% Zaini is a premium dark chocolate bar, boasting a robust 70% cocoa content. Crafted by Zaini, this delish treat harmoniously blends bitter and sweet notes for a rich and satisfying taste.
Classic Hard Torrone with Halzenuts
La Florentine Torrone, Lemon, Orange and Vanilla, 18 Count (Pack of 24)
La Florentine Torrone is a classic Italian confection made with a trio of flavors: lemon, orange and vanilla. With this purchase, you receive 24 packs, each containing 18 individually wrapped pieces.
Amarelli Rossano Pure Licorice 40g
The Amarelli Rossano is a 40g pack of pure licorice candy, perfect for those who love a rich, authentic licorice flavor. Produced by the famed Italian brand Amarelli, this treat offers an intense and unique taste experience.
Amarelli Senatori (100 G)
Amarelli Senatori is a 100-gram pack of Italian black licorice candies. They are popular for their authentic, rich flavor and superior quality.
Amarelli Bianconeri Licorice 20g
The Amarelli Bianconeri is a pack of high-quality licorice that hails from Italy and weighs 20 grams. It offers a unique sweet and slightly bitter flavor experience, packaged in a small, sleek box.
BlackBerry & Raspberry - Fruit Jellies Italian Le Preziose 200g
These are Le Preziose fruit jellies from Italy, flavored with delicious blackberry and raspberry. The pack contains 200g of these luxurious, chewy delights.
Le Preziose Jellies with Fruit Juices Oranges & Lemons 200g
Le Preziose Jellies are a delicious treat made with real fruit juices from oranges and lemons. This 200g packet is filled with yummy gummies perfect for snacking or to satisfy your sweet cravings.
Jelly Sweets with Bergamot
Dark Chocolate with caramelized Almonds
Perugina: Orangello Dark Chocolate Bar, 3 Oz (2643929)
Perugina's Orangello Dark Chocolate Bar is a delicious, 3 ounce chocolate treat with a burst of orange flavor. With its perfect size and rich dark chocolate, it is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth craving.
Perugina Milk Chocolate & Hazelnuts Bar, 86 G
This is a creamy milk chocolate bar from Perugina, filled with rich, crunchy hazelnuts. At 86 grams, it's the perfect size for a sweet treat.
Perugina Candy Bar Milk Chocolate, 3 Oz
The Perugina candy bar offers 3 ounces of smooth, exquisite milk chocolate. It’s the perfect sweet treat to indulge in throughout the day.
Bindi Creme Brulee & Berries
Bindi Copa Catalana - Creme Brulee
Bindi Espresso - Creme Brulee
Bindi Copa 3 Chocolates
Bindi Limoncello Flute
Apparel
Tote Bags - Small
Tote Bags - Large
T- Shirts - Melos - M, Black
T- Shirts - Melos - L, Black
Big Melos bag
Baby Melos
Hoodie - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black, M
Hoodie - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black, L
Hoodie - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black, Xl
Hat - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black
Hat- Melos Italian Table - Orange
Hat - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Grey
Kitchenware
Pasta and Grains
Cav. Giuseppe Cocco - Bucatini
Cav. Giuseppe Cocco's Bucatini, also known as Perciatelli, is a type of Italian pasta that comes in a set of four 17.6 oz. packages. Its long, hollow shape is perfect for serving with hearty sauces.
G. Cocco 93- Paccheri
Giuseppe Cocco, Pasta Coco Farfalloni
The Giuseppe Cocco Farfalloni is a rich and savory pasta that comes in a 12 pack of 1.1-pound bags. Each bag is loaded with authentic, Italian-made farfalloni pasta perfect for your favorite pasta dishes.
Giuseppe Cocco Penne Rigate #36, 16-Ounce (Pack of 12)
Giuseppe Cocco Penne Rigate #36 is a pack of 12, 16-ounce boxes of classic Italian pasta, perfect for all your savory dishes. The pasta's ridged tubes hold sauces beautifully, providing a robust flavor in every bite.
Moretti Bramata Bianca Polenta - Coarse White
The Moretti Bramata Bianca Polenta is a coarse, white cornmeal perfect for creating traditional Italian dishes. It has a rich, hearty flavor that adds depth and texture to your meals.
Tiberino One Pot Dish - Classic Italian Minestrone Soup - 150 Gram, Pack of 3
The Tiberino One Pot Dish is a classic Italian Minestrone Soup mix that's simple to prepare and incredibly delicious. Each 150 gram packet serves up to 3 people, and this pack includes three such packets for your convenience.
Bartolini Emilio, Quick Cooking Soup
The Bartolini Emilio Quick Cooking Soup is a convenient and tasty option for the times you need a quick meal. Simply heat on the stove or in the microwave, and you'll have a comforting, nutritious soup ready in minutes.
Bartolini Farmer's Soup 1.1lb
The Bartolini Farmer's Soup is a hearty, ready-to-eat meal in a 1.1lb size. It's a savory blend of farm-grown vegetables and herbs, perfect for a quick and satisfying meal.
Coffee
Qualita Oro Roast Ground Coffee by Lavazza 8.8 Oz Coffee (502594)
The Qualita Oro Roast Ground Coffee by Lavazza is a medium roast, finely ground blend, perfect for achievement of a balanced and aromatic espresso. Coming in an 8.8 Oz package, it's a must-try for all coffee aficionados.
Lavazza Caffè Espresso Ground Coffee 8 Oz
Lavazza Caffè Espresso is a flavorful, ground coffee similarly used in Italian homes and cafes. Packaged in an 8 Oz can, it's perfect for your morning brew or afternoon pick-me-up.
Deli
Veroni Salame Calabrese
Veroni Salame Toscano
Deli pack Antipasto Prosciutto & Provolone
Veroni Deli Pack Italian Speck Sliced
Veroni Deli Pack Antipasto Trio Salami
Veroni Snack Mild Salame, Provolone and Apricots
Veroni Snack Mild Salame, Provolone and Breadsticks
Veroni Snack Calabrese Provolone Breadsticks
Veroni Deli Pack Italian Coppa
CA Provolone
CA Asiago
Poderoso Bonna Cheese Trufle
Poderoso Bonna Cheese Black Pepper
Poderoso Bonna Cheese Original
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Passionately Italian
1360 Locust Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596