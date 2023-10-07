Online ordering

Starters

Acme Bread Basket

$3.00

Acme Ciabatta, Whole-Wheat Sourdough and Baguette breads w/butter.

House Focaccia

House Focaccia

$7.00

Herbs, sea salt, olive oil. (vegetarian or vegan with no butter)

Roasted Garlic Bread

Roasted Garlic Bread

$10.00

Roasted garlic herb butter, parmigiano, fresh mozzarella.

Burrata Bruschetta

Burrata Bruschetta

$14.00

Tomato jam, basil, arugula, extra virgin olive oil. (vegetarian)

Sicillian Cauliflower

Sicillian Cauliflower

$12.00

Golden raisins, pistachios, fresh herbs, sweet & sour vinaigrette. (vegan)

Seasonal Soup Cup

$7.00

Seasonal Soup Bowl

$9.00
Minestrone Cup

Minestrone Cup

$7.00

Parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, garlic crostini. (vegetarian)

Minestrone Bowl

Minestrone Bowl

$9.00

Parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, garlic crostini. (vegetarian)

Parm Fries

$9.00

Parmigiano Reggiano, herbs, sea salt, black garlic aoili. (vegetarian)

Mussels & Clams

Mussels & Clams

$19.00

White wine, herbs, lemon, grilled crostini.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

Tomato sauce, ricotta, grilled crostini.

Prawn Cocktail

$18.00

Chilled prawns, house-made cocktail sauce, olives, capers, pickled peppers, crackers.

Calabrian Chili Wings

Calabrian Chili Wings

$14.00

Mary’s chicken, Calabrian chili honey glaze, buttermilk dressing.

Pasta Fritta

Pasta Fritta

$12.00

Fried spaghetti, fontina, smoked mozzarella. A Napolitana favorite. (Vegetarian)

Bar Bites

Warm Olives

$8.00

Herbs, roasted garlic, citrus zest.

Pickled Veggies

$7.00

House made.

Strachino "Pimento Cheese"

$11.00

Whipped stracchino cheese, peppadew peppers, focaccia crostini.

Crispy Polenta

$9.00

Parmiggiano, tomato sauce.

Salads

Dressings served on the side
Melo's Chopped

Melo's Chopped

$18.00

Romain lettuce, radicchio, green olives, pickled peppers, fennel salami, provolone, red onion, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano Reggiano, golden raisins, chives, creamy Italian dressing.

Fuji Apple

$15.00

Baby greens, fuji apples, candied pecans, Point Reyes blue cheese, champagne vinaigrette.

BBQ Chicken Chopped

$20.00

Romain lettuce, corn, avocado, Persian cucumbers, mozzarella, grilled chicken, buttermilk dressing, bbq sauce.

Gem Caesar

Gem Caesar

$14.00

Little gem lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, toasted breadcrumbs, Parmigiano Reggiano.

Vegan Caesar

$16.00

Little gem lettuce, House made vegan dressing (cashew based), toasted breadcrumbs, Aleppo pepper, chives. (vegan)

Beet & Goat Cheese

Beet & Goat Cheese

$16.00

Roasted beets, arugula, shaved fennel, goat cheese, pistachios, fennel pollen, balsamic vinaigrette. (vegetarian)

Garden Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Chicken Cutlet

$7.00

Baked Herb Prawns

$9.00

Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Blackened Salmon

$12.00

Steak

$10.00

Pastas

Fettucine Alfredo

$20.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano, roasted cherry tomatoes.

Spicy Vodka Rigatoni

Spicy Vodka Rigatoni

$21.00

Mezzi rigatoni, tomato vodka cream sauce, Calabrian chili, burrata, chili oil.

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

$23.00

Sautéed mixed mushrooms, garlic, parsley, chives, marsala cream sauce.

Pasta e Fagiolini

Pasta e Fagiolini

$20.00

Linguini, green beans, potatoes, zucchini, garlic, tomatoes, basil.

Meat Ravioli Emiliana

Meat Ravioli Emiliana

$22.00

Tomato cream sauce, sage, meat and spinach ravioli.

Cheese Ravioli Emiliana

Cheese Ravioli Emiliana

$22.00

Tomato cream sauce, sage, cheese and spinach ravioli. (vegetarian)

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$21.00

Potato gnocchi, pistachio basil pesto, cream, parmigiano crushed pistachio, basil.

Florentine Green Lasagna

Florentine Green Lasagna

$23.00

Egg pasta sheets, ricotta and spinach filling, pomodoro sauce.

Fettuccia Con Pollo

Fettuccia Con Pollo

$23.00

Roasted chicken, zucchini, pancetta, sherry cream sauce.

Pappadelle Bolognese

Pappadelle Bolognese

$23.00

Fresh egg pappardelle, slow cooked bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano.

Sunday Gravy

Sunday Gravy

$29.00

Meatballs, italian sausage, pork ribs, braised beef, tomato sauce, spaghetti.

Lasagna Meat

$24.00

Meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella.

Fennel Sausage Sugo

$23.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fennel sausage, ricotta, fennel pollen, mezzi rigatoni.

Pasta alla Norcina

Pasta alla Norcina

$24.00

Truffle cream sauce, fennel sausage, mushrooms, rosemary.

Nduja Mac & Cheese

$23.00

Fontina, smoked mozzarella, parmigiano cheeses, herb breadcrumbs.

Pescatora

Pescatora

$29.00

Prawns, clams, rock shrimp, tomato, white wine, basil, chili flake, linguine.

Entrees

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$26.00

Porcini mushrooms, duxellle, mixed seasonal mushrooms, fresh herbs, parmigiana, black truffle pearls.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded Mary’s chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, rigatoni vodka sauce.

Penne Bistecca

Penne Bistecca

$32.00

Thin sliced ribeye steak, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, pasta pomodoro.

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00

Citrus salsa verde, crispy potatoes.

Rock Shrimp Risotto

Rock Shrimp Risotto

$28.00

Roasted cherry tomatoes, basil, caramelized fennel, mascarpone.

Acqua Pazza

Sausage & Broccolini Risotto

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Red Pies 12"

Plain

$17.00
Margharita

Margharita

$18.00

double 8 dairy fior di latte, San Marzano tomato sauce, evoo, basil, parmigiano.

Pepperoni

$20.00

Ezzo pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce, oregano.

Combo

$24.00

Ezzo pepperoni, salami, mushroom, kalamata olives, fennel sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella.

Primavera

$22.00

mushrooms, zucchini, roasted cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm, basil, sliced garlic.

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$24.00

Marinara

$16.00

Tomato sauce, roasted cherry tomato, Sicilian oregano, evoo, sea salt.

Salsicca

$21.00

Fennel sausage, red onion, smoked mozzarella, fennel pollen.

White Pies 12"

Hot Hawaiian

$22.00

Fontina and mozzarella cheese, nduja, salami picante, pickled cherry peppers, caramelized pineapple puree, shaved red onion, parsley.

Veggie

$21.00

Spinach, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, roasted garlic white sauce, basil, mozzarella.

BBQ

BBQ

$22.00

Pulled BBQ chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, ranch drizzle, chives.

Mortadella

Mortadella

$23.00

Rovagnati mortadella, fontina & mozz cheese, pistachio pesto, burrata, crushed pistachio.

Funghi

Funghi

$22.00

Mixed seasonal mushrooms, fontina, thyme, black pepper, chives, roasted garlic white sauce.

Prosciutto Arugula

Prosciutto Arugula

$23.00

Double 8 Dairy Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano, parma prosciutto, baby arugula.

Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$22.00

Herb roasted chicken, spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella.

Create Your Own Pizza 12"

No "Half and Half"

Create Your Own Pizza

$17.00

Pizza Squares - 8"x10"

No Substitutions Please

Upside Down

$18.00

Sliced whole milk mozz, Tomato sauce on top, parm, extra virgin, sicilian oregano.

Burrata Margharita

Burrata Margharita

$20.00

Tomato sauce, extra virgin, parm, basil, fresh burrata.

Fig Jam

Fig Jam

$22.00

Fontina cheese, Point Reyes Blue cheese, fig jam, bacon, arugula, shaved parmigiano.

Vodka Square

$22.00

Housemade vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, salami picante, pickled hot cherry peppers, basil.

The luca

$23.00

Ezzo pepperoni, tomato sauce, whole milk mozz, burrata, hot honey

Potato

Potato

$20.00

Yukon Gold potatoes, mozzarella, fontina, rosemary, parm, chives, black pepper, caramelized onions.

Kids Menu

Under 12 only please

Kids Pizza Plain

$11.00

Kids Pizza Pepperoni

$11.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Kids Fusilli Butter

$11.00

Kids Fusilli Tomato Sauce

$11.00

Chicken Strips & Fries

$13.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Retail

Seafood

DG Octopus with Garlic Sauce 3.8oz Tin

DG Octopus with Garlic Sauce 3.8oz Tin

$11.00

DG's Octopus with Garlic Sauce is a ready-to-eat, preserved seafood that's flavorful and convenient. Packaged in a handy 3.8oz tin, it's perfect as a snack or an addition to a meal.

DG Light Tuna Belly in Olive Oil

DG Light Tuna Belly in Olive Oil

$12.00
DG Octopus Marinara Sauce 4.2Oz Tin

DG Octopus Marinara Sauce 4.2Oz Tin

$11.00

The DG Octopus Marinara Sauce is a flavorful, 4.2 ounce tinned specialty sauce. It combines chunks of tender octopus in a rich, robust marinara for an authentic Italian taste.

Condiments

Perlage Di Tartufo

Perlage Di Tartufo

$35.00

The Perlage Di Tartufo is an exquisite truffle sauce, perfect for adding a luxurious taste to your dishes. You can use it in pasta, risotto or as an accompaniment to meat and cheese.

Giuseppe Giusti Balsamic Vinegar of Modena 3 Gold Medals Riccardo

Giuseppe Giusti Balsamic Vinegar of Modena 3 Gold Medals Riccardo

$35.00

This is Giuseppe Giusti's 3 Gold Medals Riccardo Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, an award-winning condiment with a rich, full-bodied flavor. Perfect for drizzling over charcuterie or cheese, this vinegar will elevate your culinary creations.

Giusti Balsamic 4 Gold Medals -

Giusti Balsamic 4 Gold Medals -

$34.99
Mediterranean Fantasy Olives

Mediterranean Fantasy Olives

$7.50
Bomba Calabrese Hot Pepper Sauce

Bomba Calabrese Hot Pepper Sauce

$6.25

Bomba Calabrese Hot Pepper Sauce is a flavorful condiment that adds a kick to various dishes. Made with hot peppers, it's perfect for those who appreciate spicy fare.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Lorenzo NO. 5

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Lorenzo NO. 5

$28.00

This Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a must-have for your pantry. Use it in dressings, marinades, or for cooking to add a rich and fruity flavor to your dishes.

Sicilian Eggplant Caponata, Glass, Jar 6.3 Oz. Sicilian Recipe for Antipasto, Appetizer, Side Dish or Pasta with Eggplant, Tomato, Onion, Celery, Oliv

Sicilian Eggplant Caponata, Glass, Jar 6.3 Oz. Sicilian Recipe for Antipasto, Appetizer, Side Dish or Pasta with Eggplant, Tomato, Onion, Celery, Oliv

$7.75

This is a Sicilian Eggplant Caponata in a 6.3 oz glass jar. It's a traditional Sicilian recipe that can be used as an antipasto, appetizer, side dish, or pasta sauce, made with eggplant, tomato, onion, celery, and olives.

Trapanese Pesto Sauce, Made with Tomato Sauce, Basil & Almonds. Italian Specialties. 6.3oz (180g). 100% Made in Italy. by Campo D'Oro

Trapanese Pesto Sauce, Made with Tomato Sauce, Basil & Almonds. Italian Specialties. 6.3oz (180g). 100% Made in Italy. by Campo D'Oro

$6.75

Campo D'Oro's Trapanese Pesto Sauce is a 6.3oz jar of delicious sauce, 100% made in Italy. It's a unique blend of tomato sauce, basil, and almonds, perfect for any Italian specialty dish.

Cinquina Green Castelvetrano Olives Jar 11.3oz

Cinquina Green Castelvetrano Olives Jar 11.3oz

$7.25

The Cinquina Green Castelvetrano Olives come stored in a convenient 11.3oz jar. These olives, known for their bright, mild flavor, are perfect for adding a subtle touch to your dishes or enjoying as a snack.

Sicilian Pesto

Sicilian Pesto

$7.00
Green Calabrese Olive Jar 11.3oz

Green Calabrese Olive Jar 11.3oz

$6.50

This is a jar of 11.3oz green Calabrese olives. They're perfect for adding a bit of tangy, salty flavor to your salads or antipasto platters.

Giuseppe Giusti Saba Italian Grape Must Vinegar from Modena Sweet & Fruity 250ml

Giuseppe Giusti Saba Italian Grape Must Vinegar from Modena Sweet & Fruity 250ml

$13.00

This Giuseppe Giusti Saba is a sweet and fruity Italian grape must vinegar from Modena. At 250ml, this bottle is the perfect size to experiment with new culinary tastes and adventures.

Bomba Calabrese Chili and Veggies

Bomba Calabrese Chili and Veggies

$6.25
Pistachio Butter

Pistachio Butter

$8.99
Sicilian Orange Marmalade Organic

Sicilian Orange Marmalade Organic

$5.50
Sicilian Lemon Marmalade Organic

Sicilian Lemon Marmalade Organic

$5.50
Nougat Butter

Nougat Butter

$10.25
Sicilian Blood Orange Marmalade Organic

Sicilian Blood Orange Marmalade Organic

$5.50
CD Halzenut Butter

CD Halzenut Butter

$10.99
Filippone Peperoncino Hot Organic

Filippone Peperoncino Hot Organic

$4.50
Filippone Oregano Organic

Filippone Oregano Organic

$5.99
Filippone Bay leaves Organic

Filippone Bay leaves Organic

$5.99
Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Lorenzo NO. 1 Italy 16.9 Oz (0.5 L)

Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Lorenzo NO. 1 Italy 16.9 Oz (0.5 L)

$24.50

Lorenzo No. 1 is a high-quality, organic extra virgin olive oil sourced directly from Italy. Packaged in a 16.9 oz (0.5L) bottle, it's perfect for cooking, dressings, and enhancing the flavors of your dishes.

Fatoria Fiaschetta Italian Olive Oil 500ml

Fatoria Fiaschetta Italian Olive Oil 500ml

$15.99

The Fatoria Fiaschetta Italian Olive Oil is a 500ml bottle of authentic, high-quality oil sourced from Italy. Perfect for cooking and dressings, this olive oil brings out the real taste and richness of Italian cuisine.

Snacks

Taralli Fatti a Mano EVOO

Taralli Fatti a Mano EVOO

$4.30
Rosemary Breadsticks

Rosemary Breadsticks

$5.50
Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$5.50
Taralli Fatti a Mano Classic

Taralli Fatti a Mano Classic

$4.30

Beverages

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rossa

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rossa

$2.75
Limonata Soda

Limonata Soda

$3.50
GAZZOSA SODA

GAZZOSA SODA

$3.50
100% Natural Artesian Water- Tahoe- Still Glass

100% Natural Artesian Water- Tahoe- Still Glass

$2.50
100% Natural Artesian Water- Tahoe- Sparkling Glass

100% Natural Artesian Water- Tahoe- Sparkling Glass

$2.50
Pasteurized 100% Blood Orange Juice

Pasteurized 100% Blood Orange Juice

$8.99

This is a fully pasteurized juice made from 100% blood oranges. It has a unique taste that's a bit richer and sweeter than normal oranges, creating a refreshing drink.

Lemoncocco Beverage Lemon & Coconut, Can

Lemoncocco Beverage Lemon & Coconut, Can

$1.99

The Lemoncocco Beverage is a refreshing drink that combines the tangy zest of lemon with a sweet hint of coconut. It comes in a handy can, perfect for on-the-go enjoyment.

Ferrarelle Sparkling Water

$3.75

Ferrarelle Still Water

$3.75

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata

$2.75

Tomarchio Chinotto

$2.75
Monte Antico Rosso 2019 Red Wine - Italy

Monte Antico Rosso 2019 Red Wine - Italy

Monte Antico Rosso 2019 is a rich Italian red wine. Ideal for pairing with hearty dishes, or savoring on its own for a relaxed evening.

Di Majo Norante Contado Riserva 2016 Red Wine - Italy

Di Majo Norante Contado Riserva 2016 Red Wine - Italy

$15.50

The Di Majo Norante Contado Riserva 2016 is a full-bodied red wine from Italy known for its rich, complex flavor. Made from the Aglianico grape, it has a spicy aroma and pairs excellently with grilled meat or aged cheese.

Carletto Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 2020 Red Wine - Italy

Carletto Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 2020 Red Wine - Italy

$10.50

The Carletto Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 2020 is a robust red wine from Italy that's excellent for any occasion. It offers a delicious blend of rich flavors that pairs well with a variety of dishes.

Lageder Pinot Grigio - White Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle

Lageder Pinot Grigio - White Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle

$18.98

The Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio is a smooth and refreshing white wine originating from Italy. The 750ml bottle is perfect for sharing at gatherings or enjoying over a home-cooked meal.

Villa Massa Limoncello

Villa Massa Limoncello

$20.99
Aperol Liqueur Amaro Aperitif & Vermouth Aperitif Bitter Red | 375ml | Italy

Aperol Liqueur Amaro Aperitif & Vermouth Aperitif Bitter Red | 375ml | Italy

$20.99

The Aperol Liqueur is a delightful 375ml aperitif from Italy, with a unique bitter red flavor. Ideal for creating a range of cocktails, this vermouth-based beverage introduces a distinct Amaro taste.

Campari Amaro Aperitif & Vermouth Aperitif Bitter Red | 375ml | Italy

Campari Amaro Aperitif & Vermouth Aperitif Bitter Red | 375ml | Italy

$18.99

The Campari Amaro Aperitif is a bitter, red Italian drink in a compact 375 ml bottle. It's the perfect addition to your liquor cabinet when you're in the mood for a classic Vermouth aperitif.

Pertinace Arneis Langhe

Pertinace Arneis Langhe

$20.99
Valdo Prosecco Brut 750ml

Valdo Prosecco Brut 750ml

$13.99

The Valdo Prosecco Brut is a sparkling white wine, bottled in a 750ml container. It's perfect for celebrations or just a casual summer evening due to its crisp, fruity flavor and refreshing bubbles.

Marchesi Di Gresy Dolcetto D'Alba Monte Aribaldo 2020 Red Wine - Italy

Marchesi Di Gresy Dolcetto D'Alba Monte Aribaldo 2020 Red Wine - Italy

$20.99

This is a 2020 vintage red wine from Italian winery, Marchesi Di Gresy. It's their Dolcetto D'Alba Monte Aribaldo variety, known for its full-bodied flavor and fruity notes.

Poggio Al Tesoro Vermentino 2013 Rolle - White Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle

Poggio Al Tesoro Vermentino 2013 Rolle - White Wine from Italy - 750ml Bottle

$20.99

This Poggio Al Tesoro Vermentino is a delicious white wine from Italy, vintage 2013. Available in a 750ml bottle, it's perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying with a nice meal.

Cookies

Cappuccino Wafer

Cappuccino Wafer

$4.25
Hazelnut Wafer

Hazelnut Wafer

$4.25
Vanilla Wafer

Vanilla Wafer

$4.25
Mini Amaretti Classic Crunchy ( cube tin)

Mini Amaretti Classic Crunchy ( cube tin)

$9.75
Chiostro, Amarettini Italian Crunchy Cookies, Almond

Chiostro, Amarettini Italian Crunchy Cookies, Almond

$15.99

These Amaretti Italian Crunchy Cookies by Chiostro are satisfyingly crunchy and have a rich almond flavor. They're perfect for anyone who loves European cookies or unique snacks.

Asturi Italian Amaretti Cookies 6.35oz

Asturi Italian Amaretti Cookies 6.35oz

$5.99

Asturi Italian Amaretti cookies are a traditional sweet treat from Italy, perfect for pairing with your coffee or tea. They come in a generous 6.35oz packet, delivering a great balance of almond flavor and a wonderful crunchy texture.

Cici's Italian Ginger Molasses Cookies

Cici's Italian Ginger Molasses Cookies

$11.99

Cici's Italian Ginger Molasses Cookies are a sweet and slightly spicy treat perfect for any occasion. Made with authentic Italian recipes, these cookies provide a satisfying crunch with a flavor blend of ginger and molasses.

Cici's Italian Lemon Cookies

Cici's Italian Lemon Cookies

$11.99

Cici's Italian Lemon Cookies are delicious treats bursting with citrus flavor. Inspired by traditional Italian recipes, these cookies offer a refreshing lemon twist that's perfect for satisfying a sweet tooth.

Cici's Italian Butterhorns

Cici's Italian Butterhorns

$11.99

Cici's Italian Butterhorns are a delectable baked treat loaded with sweet buttery goodness. They're perfect for serving as a dessert or sweet snack, with a unique shape reminiscent of an Italian croissant.

Cici’s Italian Double Chocolate Espresso

Cici’s Italian Double Chocolate Espresso

$11.99

Lemon Biscotti - La Biscotteria

$10.99

Lemon Biscotti - La Biscotteria

$10.99

Sweets

Czekolada Gorzka 70% Zaini

Czekolada Gorzka 70% Zaini

$4.75

The Czekolada Gorzka 70% Zaini is a premium dark chocolate bar, boasting a robust 70% cocoa content. Crafted by Zaini, this delish treat harmoniously blends bitter and sweet notes for a rich and satisfying taste.

Classic Hard Torrone with Halzenuts

$7.99
La Florentine Torrone, Lemon, Orange and Vanilla, 18 Count (Pack of 24)

La Florentine Torrone, Lemon, Orange and Vanilla, 18 Count (Pack of 24)

$11.99

La Florentine Torrone is a classic Italian confection made with a trio of flavors: lemon, orange and vanilla. With this purchase, you receive 24 packs, each containing 18 individually wrapped pieces.

Amarelli Rossano Pure Licorice 40g

Amarelli Rossano Pure Licorice 40g

$5.50

The Amarelli Rossano is a 40g pack of pure licorice candy, perfect for those who love a rich, authentic licorice flavor. Produced by the famed Italian brand Amarelli, this treat offers an intense and unique taste experience.

Amarelli Senatori (100 G)

Amarelli Senatori (100 G)

$5.99

Amarelli Senatori is a 100-gram pack of Italian black licorice candies. They are popular for their authentic, rich flavor and superior quality.

Amarelli Bianconeri Licorice 20g

Amarelli Bianconeri Licorice 20g

$3.50

The Amarelli Bianconeri is a pack of high-quality licorice that hails from Italy and weighs 20 grams. It offers a unique sweet and slightly bitter flavor experience, packaged in a small, sleek box.

BlackBerry & Raspberry - Fruit Jellies Italian Le Preziose 200g

BlackBerry & Raspberry - Fruit Jellies Italian Le Preziose 200g

$6.99

These are Le Preziose fruit jellies from Italy, flavored with delicious blackberry and raspberry. The pack contains 200g of these luxurious, chewy delights.

Le Preziose Jellies with Fruit Juices Oranges & Lemons 200g

Le Preziose Jellies with Fruit Juices Oranges & Lemons 200g

$6.99

Le Preziose Jellies are a delicious treat made with real fruit juices from oranges and lemons. This 200g packet is filled with yummy gummies perfect for snacking or to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Jelly Sweets with Bergamot

$6.99

Dark Chocolate with caramelized Almonds

$4.99
Perugina: Orangello Dark Chocolate Bar, 3 Oz (2643929)

Perugina: Orangello Dark Chocolate Bar, 3 Oz (2643929)

$4.99

Perugina's Orangello Dark Chocolate Bar is a delicious, 3 ounce chocolate treat with a burst of orange flavor. With its perfect size and rich dark chocolate, it is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth craving.

Perugina Milk Chocolate & Hazelnuts Bar, 86 G

Perugina Milk Chocolate & Hazelnuts Bar, 86 G

$4.99

This is a creamy milk chocolate bar from Perugina, filled with rich, crunchy hazelnuts. At 86 grams, it's the perfect size for a sweet treat.

Perugina Candy Bar Milk Chocolate, 3 Oz

Perugina Candy Bar Milk Chocolate, 3 Oz

$4.99

The Perugina candy bar offers 3 ounces of smooth, exquisite milk chocolate. It’s the perfect sweet treat to indulge in throughout the day.

Bindi Creme Brulee & Berries

$8.50

Bindi Copa Catalana - Creme Brulee

$6.25

Bindi Espresso - Creme Brulee

$6.00

Bindi Copa 3 Chocolates

$6.00

Bindi Limoncello Flute

$6.00

Apparel

Tote Bags - Small

Tote Bags - Small

$4.50
Tote Bags - Large

Tote Bags - Large

$5.99
T- Shirts - Melos - M, Black

T- Shirts - Melos - M, Black

$16.00
T- Shirts - Melos - L, Black

T- Shirts - Melos - L, Black

$16.00

Big Melos bag

$12.99

Baby Melos

$14.99
Hoodie - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black, M

Hoodie - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black, M

$35.00
Hoodie - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black, L

Hoodie - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black, L

$35.00
Hoodie - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black, Xl

Hoodie - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black, Xl

$35.00
Hat - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black

Hat - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Black

$18.00
Hat- Melos Italian Table - Orange

Hat- Melos Italian Table - Orange

$18.00
Hat - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Grey

Hat - Melos Pizza and Pasta - Grey

$18.00
Tote Bags - Small

Tote Bags - Small

$4.50
Tote Bags - Large

Tote Bags - Large

$5.99
T- Shirts - Melos - M, Black

T- Shirts - Melos - M, Black

$16.00
T- Shirts - Melos - L, Black

T- Shirts - Melos - L, Black

$16.00

Kitchenware

Wine Tumbler (White / 12 oz) - White

Wine Tumbler (White / 12 oz) - White

$20.00
Stainless Steel Water Bottle (White / 17oz) - White

Stainless Steel Water Bottle (White / 17oz) - White

$22.00
Wine Tumbler (White / 12 oz) - White

Wine Tumbler (White / 12 oz) - White

$20.00
Stainless Steel Water Bottle (White / 17oz) - White

Stainless Steel Water Bottle (White / 17oz) - White

$22.00

Pasta and Grains

Cav. Giuseppe Cocco - Bucatini

Cav. Giuseppe Cocco - Bucatini

$6.50

Cav. Giuseppe Cocco's Bucatini, also known as Perciatelli, is a type of Italian pasta that comes in a set of four 17.6 oz. packages. Its long, hollow shape is perfect for serving with hearty sauces.

G. Cocco 93- Paccheri

G. Cocco 93- Paccheri

$4.75
Giuseppe Cocco, Pasta Coco Farfalloni

Giuseppe Cocco, Pasta Coco Farfalloni

$6.50

The Giuseppe Cocco Farfalloni is a rich and savory pasta that comes in a 12 pack of 1.1-pound bags. Each bag is loaded with authentic, Italian-made farfalloni pasta perfect for your favorite pasta dishes.

Giuseppe Cocco Penne Rigate #36, 16-Ounce (Pack of 12)

Giuseppe Cocco Penne Rigate #36, 16-Ounce (Pack of 12)

$4.75

Giuseppe Cocco Penne Rigate #36 is a pack of 12, 16-ounce boxes of classic Italian pasta, perfect for all your savory dishes. The pasta's ridged tubes hold sauces beautifully, providing a robust flavor in every bite.

Moretti Bramata Bianca Polenta - Coarse White

Moretti Bramata Bianca Polenta - Coarse White

$4.75

The Moretti Bramata Bianca Polenta is a coarse, white cornmeal perfect for creating traditional Italian dishes. It has a rich, hearty flavor that adds depth and texture to your meals.

Tiberino One Pot Dish - Classic Italian Minestrone Soup - 150 Gram, Pack of 3

Tiberino One Pot Dish - Classic Italian Minestrone Soup - 150 Gram, Pack of 3

$7.99

The Tiberino One Pot Dish is a classic Italian Minestrone Soup mix that's simple to prepare and incredibly delicious. Each 150 gram packet serves up to 3 people, and this pack includes three such packets for your convenience.

Bartolini Emilio, Quick Cooking Soup

Bartolini Emilio, Quick Cooking Soup

$4.99

The Bartolini Emilio Quick Cooking Soup is a convenient and tasty option for the times you need a quick meal. Simply heat on the stove or in the microwave, and you'll have a comforting, nutritious soup ready in minutes.

Bartolini Farmer's Soup 1.1lb

Bartolini Farmer's Soup 1.1lb

$4.99

The Bartolini Farmer's Soup is a hearty, ready-to-eat meal in a 1.1lb size. It's a savory blend of farm-grown vegetables and herbs, perfect for a quick and satisfying meal.

Coffee

Qualita Oro Roast Ground Coffee by Lavazza 8.8 Oz Coffee (502594)

Qualita Oro Roast Ground Coffee by Lavazza 8.8 Oz Coffee (502594)

$8.99

The Qualita Oro Roast Ground Coffee by Lavazza is a medium roast, finely ground blend, perfect for achievement of a balanced and aromatic espresso. Coming in an 8.8 Oz package, it's a must-try for all coffee aficionados.

Lavazza Caffè Espresso Ground Coffee 8 Oz

Lavazza Caffè Espresso Ground Coffee 8 Oz

$7.75

Lavazza Caffè Espresso is a flavorful, ground coffee similarly used in Italian homes and cafes. Packaged in an 8 Oz can, it's perfect for your morning brew or afternoon pick-me-up.

Deli

Veroni Salame Calabrese

$7.25

Veroni Salame Toscano

$7.75

Deli pack Antipasto Prosciutto & Provolone

$8.50

Veroni Deli Pack Italian Speck Sliced

$8.50

Veroni Deli Pack Antipasto Trio Salami

$9.25

Veroni Snack Mild Salame, Provolone and Apricots

$5.50

Veroni Snack Mild Salame, Provolone and Breadsticks

$5.99

Veroni Snack Calabrese Provolone Breadsticks

$5.99

Veroni Deli Pack Italian Coppa

$9.50

CA Provolone

$7.75

CA Asiago

$5.50

Poderoso Bonna Cheese Trufle

$11.75

Poderoso Bonna Cheese Black Pepper

$10.99

Poderoso Bonna Cheese Original

$9.99