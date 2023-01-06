Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Brentwood
No reviews yet
6580 Lone Tree Way
Brentwood, CA 94513
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
oven toasted pugliese bread with aromatic garlic spread, with choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Classic garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
strips of premium mozzarella cheese, breaded in a zesty mixture of homemade breadcrumbs, deep fried to crisp golden brown, served with ranch or marinara sauce.
Hot Wings
a southern italian variation on the classic american buffalo wings, accompanied with celery and carrot sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Regular Fries
crispy seasoned yukon gold french fries
House Garlic Fries
crispy seasoned yukon gold french fries topped with fresh garlic and italian herbs, served with aioli.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
fried brussels sprouts, grana padano cheese, balsamic glaze.
Calamari Fritti
tender, breaded calamari fried to perfection, served with spicy marinara sauce and a roasted garlic and red bell pepper aioli.
Salads & Soups
Individual Green Salad
with tomato, olives, and croutons. creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
Caesar Salad
classic salad of romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, parmigiano cheese, and home made croutons.
BBQ Chicken Salad
cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.
Mediterranean
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, calamata, olives, red onions and feta cheese, then dressed with zesty lemon vinaigrette.
Fuji Apple Salad
romaine and baby green lettuces, crisp fuji apples, candied pecans, point reyes blue cheese, champagne vinaigrette.
Minestrone Soup
Delicious vegetarian minestrone soup made with beans and assorted vegetables in a savory rich vegetable broth.
Tomato Basil Soup
Tomato and basil. slightly creamy with a touch a garlic.
Build Your Own PIZZA + 1/2 & 1/2 Combos
INDIVIDUAL 10" Pizza
No 1/2 & 1/2 toppings
SMALL 12" Pizza
Create your own pizza selecting from over 30 different toppings! And make 1/2 and 1/2 pizza's with our famous combinations!
MEDIUM 14" Pizza
Create your own pizza selecting from over 30 different toppings! And make 1/2 and 1/2 pizza's with our famous combinations!
LARGE 16" Pizza
Create your own pizza selecting from over 30 different toppings! And make 1/2 and 1/2 pizza's with our famous combinations!
Gluten Free 12"
No 1/2 & 1/2 Toppings
10" Individual Size Combos
IND #1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
IND #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
IND #3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
IND #4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
IND #5 West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
IND #6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
IND #7 Prosciutto & Arugula
thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan
IND #8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
IND #9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
IND #10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
IND #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
IND #12 Four Cheeses
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
IND #13 Roasted Potato & Bacon
yukon gold potatos, applewood smoked bacon, green onion with a white sauce.
12" Small Size Combos
SML #1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
SML #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
SML #3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
SML #4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
SML #5 West Coast Combo
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
SML #6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
SML #7 Prosciutto & Arugula
thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan
SML #8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
SML #9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
SML #10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
SML #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken breast, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
SML #12 Four Cheese Pizza
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
SML #13 Roasted Potato & Bacon
yukon gold potatos, applewood smoked bacon, green onion with a white sauce.
14" Medium Size Combos
MED #1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
MED #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
MED #3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
MED #4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
MED #5 West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
MED #6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
MED #7 Prosciutto & Arugula
thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan
MED# 8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
MED #9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
MED #10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
MED #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
MED #12 Four Cheese
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
MED #13 Roasted Potatoes & Bacon
yukon gold potatos, applewood smoked bacon, green onion with a white sauce.
16" Large Size Combos
LRG #1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
LRG #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
LRG #3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
LRG #4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
LRG #5 West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
LRG #6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
LRG #7 Prosciutto & Arugula
thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan
LRG #8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
LRG #9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
LRG #10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
LRG #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
LRG #12 Four Cheese Pizza
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
LRG #13 Roasted Potato & Bacon
yukon gold potatos, applewood smoked bacon, green onion with a white sauce.
Flatbread Pizzettas
Gorgonzola, Fig & Prosciutto
italian gorgonzola, sweet fig spread, proscuito.
Garden Veggie
artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, spinach, basil, light feta cheese, garlic white sauce.
Pepperoni & Hot honey
Pepperoni, spicy sausage, chili infused honey,mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and basil.
Pasta Shapes & Sauces
Spaghetti
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Penne
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Linguine
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Fusilli
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Gluten Free Fusilli
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Fresh Fettuccine
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Meat Tortellini
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Cheese Tortellini
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Meat. Ravioli
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Cheese Ravioli
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Whole Wheat Penne
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Classic Regional Pasta/Entrees
Pomodoro
basil spaghettini, san marzano tomatoes, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Gnocchi
choice: creamy bolognese, pesto, gorgonzola cream sauce.
Fettuccia con Pollo
flat, ribbon shaped pasta, chicken breast, zucchini, pancetta, sherry cream sauce.
Fusilli Contadina
mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli and cauliflower, sundried tomatoes and carrots, pesto cream sauce, breadcrumbs.
Cheese Ravioli Emiliana
cheese ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.
Porcini Mushroom Ravioli
in a creamy marsala wine sauce with sauteed mushrooms.
Linguine Pescatora
mussels, clams, baked prawns, calamari, e.v.o.o., tomato, garlic, green olives, white wine and chili peppers.
Fettuccine Prawns
jumbo prawns, saffron, zucchini, sundried tomatoes, scallions, cream, white wine, fresh spinach fettuccine.
Linguine Clams
a classic with lots of garlic, white wine, and tomato.
Lasagna
with beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and meat sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
served with spaghetti in a light tomato cream sauce.
Chicken Marsala
tender thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory marsala wine sauce with sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts. served with a wild mushroom risotto.
Chicken Parmigiana
classic chicken parmigiana, served with penne pasta in a light tomato/vodka cream sauce.
Penne & Bistecca
thin, seared new york steak, garlic, cracked pepper, oregano. served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce. (can be prepared gluten free)
Veggie & Bistecca
thin, seared new york steak, garlic, cracked pepper, oregano. served with sautéed veggies.
Scaloppine Di Pollo
tender thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and scallions, sherry wine and a touch of cream. served with a wild mushroom risotto.
Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken
grilled chicken breast topped with italian style salsa verde. served with roasted potatoes and an arugula and tomato salad.
Pan Seared Salmon
topped with citrus herb butter and served with grilled asparagus and roasted potatoes.
Lasagna Verde
Spinach pasta, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiano, ricotta and marinara sauce.
Kids Menu
Kids Pizza
2 Free Toppings
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac-n-Cheese!
Kids Spaghetti
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Kids Penne
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Kids Linguine
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Kids Fusilli
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Kids Whole Wheat Penne
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Kids Meat Ravioli
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Kids Meat Tortellini
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Kids CheeseTortellini
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Kids Glutten Free Fusilli
Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.
Sides & Extras à la carte
Pint (16oz) of Dressing
Pint (16oz) of Pasta Sauce
Side of Dressing (4oz)
Side of Sauce (4oz)
Meat Balls(2) in Meat Sauce
beef and pork house-made meatballs in meat sauce.
Sausages(2) in Meat Sauce
2 sausage links cut into 8 pieces served in meat sauce
Grilled Citrus Marinated Chicken
Breaded Chicken Cutlet
2 cutlets cut into strips
Baked Herb Prawns (5)
Blackened Salmon
Desserts
Tiramisu
coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers (savoiardi) dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa.
Chocolate Cake
Cheesecake
New York cheesecake is known for its creamy, satiny texture.
Canoli
one of the best known and loved desserts in the Sicilian tradition
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
6580 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood, CA 94513