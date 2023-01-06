Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Brentwood

No reviews yet

6580 Lone Tree Way

Brentwood, CA 94513

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.75Out of stock

oven toasted pugliese bread with aromatic garlic spread, with choice of ranch or marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$9.75Out of stock

Classic garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.50

strips of premium mozzarella cheese, breaded in a zesty mixture of homemade breadcrumbs, deep fried to crisp golden brown, served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$13.75Out of stock

a southern italian variation on the classic american buffalo wings, accompanied with celery and carrot sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$8.50

crispy seasoned yukon gold french fries

House Garlic Fries

House Garlic Fries

$8.50

crispy seasoned yukon gold french fries topped with fresh garlic and italian herbs, served with aioli.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.75

fried brussels sprouts, grana padano cheese, balsamic glaze.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.75Out of stock

tender, breaded calamari fried to perfection, served with spicy marinara sauce and a roasted garlic and red bell pepper aioli.

Salads & Soups

All Takeout salads come with the dressing on the side.
Individual Green Salad

Individual Green Salad

$8.25

with tomato, olives, and croutons. creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.75

classic salad of romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, parmigiano cheese, and home made croutons.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$12.75

romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, calamata, olives, red onions and feta cheese, then dressed with zesty lemon vinaigrette.

Fuji Apple Salad

Fuji Apple Salad

$12.75

romaine and baby green lettuces, crisp fuji apples, candied pecans, point reyes blue cheese, champagne vinaigrette.

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$6.25

Delicious vegetarian minestrone soup made with beans and assorted vegetables in a savory rich vegetable broth.

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.25Out of stock

Tomato and basil. slightly creamy with a touch a garlic.

Build Your Own PIZZA + 1/2 & 1/2 Combos

INDIVIDUAL 10" Pizza

INDIVIDUAL 10" Pizza

$14.25

No 1/2 & 1/2 toppings

SMALL 12" Pizza

SMALL 12" Pizza

$18.50

Create your own pizza selecting from over 30 different toppings! And make 1/2 and 1/2 pizza's with our famous combinations!

MEDIUM 14" Pizza

MEDIUM 14" Pizza

$23.75

Create your own pizza selecting from over 30 different toppings! And make 1/2 and 1/2 pizza's with our famous combinations!

LARGE 16" Pizza

LARGE 16" Pizza

$27.00

Create your own pizza selecting from over 30 different toppings! And make 1/2 and 1/2 pizza's with our famous combinations!

Gluten Free 12"

Gluten Free 12"

$16.00

No 1/2 & 1/2 Toppings

10" Individual Size Combos

No 1/2 & 1/2 toppings
IND #1 Melo's Combo

IND #1 Melo's Combo

$18.50

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

IND #2 Hawaiian

IND #2 Hawaiian

$15.50

ham, pineapple

IND #3 Veggie Delight

IND #3 Veggie Delight

$16.25

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

IND #4 New Yorker

IND #4 New Yorker

$17.00

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

IND #5 West Coast

IND #5 West Coast

$17.00

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

IND #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

IND #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$16.75

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

IND #7 Prosciutto & Arugula

IND #7 Prosciutto & Arugula

$17.00

thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan

IND #8 Mediterranean

IND #8 Mediterranean

$17.00

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

IND #9 Primavera

IND #9 Primavera

$17.00

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

IND #10 Genovese

IND #10 Genovese

$15.50

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

IND #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

IND #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$17.00

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

IND #12 Four Cheeses

IND #12 Four Cheeses

$15.50

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

IND #13 Roasted Potato & Bacon

IND #13 Roasted Potato & Bacon

$15.50

yukon gold potatos, applewood smoked bacon, green onion with a white sauce.

12" Small Size Combos

SML #1 Melo's Combo

SML #1 Melo's Combo

$24.00

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

SML #2 Hawaiian

SML #2 Hawaiian

$21.50

ham, pineapple

SML #3 Veggie Delight

SML #3 Veggie Delight

$23.00

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

SML #4 New Yorker

SML #4 New Yorker

$23.50

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

SML #5 West Coast Combo

SML #5 West Coast Combo

$23.50

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

SML #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

SML #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$23.25

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

SML #7 Prosciutto & Arugula

SML #7 Prosciutto & Arugula

$23.50

thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan

SML #8 Mediterranean

SML #8 Mediterranean

$23.50

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

SML #9 Primavera

SML #9 Primavera

$23.50

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

SML #10 Genovese

SML #10 Genovese

$21.50

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

SML #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

SML #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$23.50

roasted chicken breast, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

SML #12 Four Cheese Pizza

SML #12 Four Cheese Pizza

$21.50

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

SML #13 Roasted Potato & Bacon

SML #13 Roasted Potato & Bacon

$21.50

yukon gold potatos, applewood smoked bacon, green onion with a white sauce.

14" Medium Size Combos

MED #1 Melo's Combo

MED #1 Melo's Combo

$32.25

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

MED #2 Hawaiian

MED #2 Hawaiian

$29.00

ham, pineapple

MED #3 Veggie Delight

MED #3 Veggie Delight

$30.25

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

MED #4 New Yorker

MED #4 New Yorker

$31.50

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

MED #5 West Coast

MED #5 West Coast

$31.50

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

MED #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

MED #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$31.00

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

MED #7 Prosciutto & Arugula

MED #7 Prosciutto & Arugula

$31.50

thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan

MED# 8 Mediterranean

MED# 8 Mediterranean

$31.50

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

MED #9 Primavera

MED #9 Primavera

$31.50

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

MED #10 Genovese

MED #10 Genovese

$29.00

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

MED #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

MED #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$31.50

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

MED #12 Four Cheese

MED #12 Four Cheese

$29.00

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

MED #13 Roasted Potatoes & Bacon

MED #13 Roasted Potatoes & Bacon

$29.00

yukon gold potatos, applewood smoked bacon, green onion with a white sauce.

16" Large Size Combos

LRG #1 Melo's Combo

LRG #1 Melo's Combo

$39.25

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

LRG #2 Hawaiian

LRG #2 Hawaiian

$34.25

ham, pineapple

LRG #3 Veggie Delight

LRG #3 Veggie Delight

$36.25

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

LRG #4 New Yorker

LRG #4 New Yorker

$38.50

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

LRG #5 West Coast

LRG #5 West Coast

$38.50

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

LRG #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

LRG #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$38.00

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

LRG #7 Prosciutto & Arugula

LRG #7 Prosciutto & Arugula

$38.50

thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan

LRG #8 Mediterranean

LRG #8 Mediterranean

$38.50

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

LRG #9 Primavera

LRG #9 Primavera

$38.50

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

LRG #10 Genovese

LRG #10 Genovese

$34.25

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

LRG #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

LRG #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$38.50

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

LRG #12 Four Cheese Pizza

LRG #12 Four Cheese Pizza

$34.25

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

LRG #13 Roasted Potato & Bacon

LRG #13 Roasted Potato & Bacon

$34.25

yukon gold potatos, applewood smoked bacon, green onion with a white sauce.

Flatbread Pizzettas

Gorgonzola, Fig & Prosciutto

Gorgonzola, Fig & Prosciutto

$18.00

italian gorgonzola, sweet fig spread, proscuito.

Garden Veggie

Garden Veggie

$18.00

artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, spinach, basil, light feta cheese, garlic white sauce.

Pepperoni & Hot honey

Pepperoni & Hot honey

$18.00

Pepperoni, spicy sausage, chili infused honey,mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and basil.

Pasta Shapes & Sauces

Choose your favorite pasta then choose one of our 8 different classic sauce's!
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$15.50

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Penne

Penne

$15.50

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Linguine

Linguine

$15.50

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Fusilli

Fusilli

$15.50

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Gluten Free Fusilli

Gluten Free Fusilli

$16.00Out of stock

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Fresh Fettuccine

Fresh Fettuccine

$17.75

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Meat Tortellini

Meat Tortellini

$18.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Cheese Tortellini

Cheese Tortellini

$18.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Meat. Ravioli

Meat. Ravioli

$18.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$18.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Whole Wheat Penne

Whole Wheat Penne

$16.00

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Classic Regional Pasta/Entrees

Pomodoro

Pomodoro

$15.75

basil spaghettini, san marzano tomatoes, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$18.50

choice: creamy bolognese, pesto, gorgonzola cream sauce.

Fettuccia con Pollo

Fettuccia con Pollo

$19.75

flat, ribbon shaped pasta, chicken breast, zucchini, pancetta, sherry cream sauce.

Fusilli Contadina

Fusilli Contadina

$17.75

mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli and cauliflower, sundried tomatoes and carrots, pesto cream sauce, breadcrumbs.

Cheese Ravioli Emiliana

Cheese Ravioli Emiliana

$19.50

cheese ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

$20.75

in a creamy marsala wine sauce with sauteed mushrooms.

Linguine Pescatora

Linguine Pescatora

$23.75

mussels, clams, baked prawns, calamari, e.v.o.o., tomato, garlic, green olives, white wine and chili peppers.

Fettuccine Prawns

Fettuccine Prawns

$21.75

jumbo prawns, saffron, zucchini, sundried tomatoes, scallions, cream, white wine, fresh spinach fettuccine.

Linguine Clams

Linguine Clams

$18.75

a classic with lots of garlic, white wine, and tomato.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.75

with beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and meat sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.75

served with spaghetti in a light tomato cream sauce.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$22.50

tender thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory marsala wine sauce with sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts. served with a wild mushroom risotto.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.50

classic chicken parmigiana, served with penne pasta in a light tomato/vodka cream sauce.

Penne & Bistecca

Penne & Bistecca

$23.75

thin, seared new york steak, garlic, cracked pepper, oregano. served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce. (can be prepared gluten free)

Veggie & Bistecca

Veggie & Bistecca

$23.75

thin, seared new york steak, garlic, cracked pepper, oregano. served with sautéed veggies.

Scaloppine Di Pollo

Scaloppine Di Pollo

$22.50

tender thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and scallions, sherry wine and a touch of cream. served with a wild mushroom risotto.

Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken

Salsa Verde Grilled Chicken

$22.50Out of stock

grilled chicken breast topped with italian style salsa verde. served with roasted potatoes and an arugula and tomato salad.

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$25.75Out of stock

topped with citrus herb butter and served with grilled asparagus and roasted potatoes.

Lasagna Verde

Lasagna Verde

$19.75Out of stock

Spinach pasta, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiano, ricotta and marinara sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$10.25

2 Free Toppings

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.25

Mac-n-Cheese!

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$9.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Kids Penne

Kids Penne

$9.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Kids Linguine

Kids Linguine

$9.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Kids Fusilli

Kids Fusilli

$9.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Kids Whole Wheat Penne

Kids Whole Wheat Penne

$9.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Kids Meat Ravioli

Kids Meat Ravioli

$10.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Kids Cheese Ravioli

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$10.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Kids Meat Tortellini

Kids Meat Tortellini

$10.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Kids CheeseTortellini

Kids CheeseTortellini

$10.25

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Kids Glutten Free Fusilli

Kids Glutten Free Fusilli

$10.75

Choose one of our 8 different classic sauces.

Sides & Extras à la carte

Pint (16oz) of Dressing

Pint (16oz) of Dressing

$6.00
Pint (16oz) of Pasta Sauce

Pint (16oz) of Pasta Sauce

$7.00
Side of Dressing (4oz)

Side of Dressing (4oz)

$1.50
Side of Sauce (4oz)

Side of Sauce (4oz)

$1.75
Meat Balls(2) in Meat Sauce

Meat Balls(2) in Meat Sauce

$6.00

beef and pork house-made meatballs in meat sauce.

Sausages(2) in Meat Sauce

Sausages(2) in Meat Sauce

$6.00

2 sausage links cut into 8 pieces served in meat sauce

Grilled Citrus Marinated Chicken

Grilled Citrus Marinated Chicken

$5.25
Breaded Chicken Cutlet

Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$5.25

2 cutlets cut into strips

Baked Herb Prawns (5)

Baked Herb Prawns (5)

$7.50
Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$9.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.95

coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers (savoiardi) dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.95
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.95

New York cheesecake is known for its creamy, satiny texture.

Canoli

Canoli

$6.95

one of the best known and loved desserts in the Sicilian tradition

Drinks To-Go

To-Go Soda (22oz Fountain Drink)

To-Go Soda (22oz Fountain Drink)

$2.95
San Pellegrino (16oz)

San Pellegrino (16oz)

$3.50
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Bottled Beer

Bottled Beer

$5.00

Valid ID required. ID must match the order name. Not available for delivery. Thank you.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6580 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood, CA 94513

Directions

