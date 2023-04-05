Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Danville
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd
Danville, CA 94526
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Burrata
Hot Wings
a southern italian variation on the classic american buffalo wings, accompanied with celery and carrot sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
House Garlic Fries
crispy seasoned yukon gold french fries topped with fresh garlic and italian herbs, served with homemade ranch.
Calamari Fritti
tender, breaded calamari fried to perfection, served with spicy marinara sauce and a roasted garlic and red bell pepper aioli.
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Regular Fries
Zuppa of Mussels and Clams
white wine, garlic, basil, lemon, calabrian chili, caramelized fennel and grilled crostini.
Spicy Meatball
beef and pork house-made meatballs, spicy san marzano tomato sauce, grilled crostini.
Soups & Salads
Individual Green Salad
with tomato, olives, and croutons. oil and vinegar, creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
Family Green Salad (serves 4-5)
with tomato, olives, and croutons. oil and vinegar, creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
Caesar Salad
BBQ Chicken Chop Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Fuji Apple
BLTA Chop Salad
Minestrone Soup
Tomato Basil
Spicy Butternut Squash Soup
Little Gems Salad
House green goddess dressing, avocado, radish, Persian cucumbers, herb breadcrumbs, feta cheese, chives
Sandwiches
Meatball sandwich
classic east coast sandwich of homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a soft roll.
Grilled Chicken w/Pancetta
grilled chicken, caramelized onions, pancetta, roasted garlic aioli, mozzarella cheese served on focaccia bread.
Eggplant sandwich
baked eggplant, caramelized red onions, mozzarella cheese on focaccia bread with a roasted red pepper spread.
New York Steak Sandwich
pan seared tender new york steak, on a ciabatta roll, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Cotoletta sandwich
thin chicken cotoletta, sautéed in olive oil on a pugliese roll with a lemon and caper mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
breaded chicken, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese on a brioche bun.
Grilled Cheese
mozzerella and fontina cheese, san marzano tomato jam, arugula, on grilled rustic bread.
Build Your Own PIZZA (New York Style)
Whole Combo PIZZA
IND #1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
IND #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
IND #3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
IND #4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
IND #5 West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
IND #6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
IND #7 Meatball & Ricotta
Meat Ball, Ricotta, Garlic, Basil & Diced Tomato!
IND #8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
IND #9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
IND #10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
IND #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
IND #12 Four Cheeses
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
SM # 1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
SM #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
SM#3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
SM#4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
SM #5 West Coast Combo
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
SM#6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
SM#7 Meatball & Ricotta
Meat Ball, Ricotta, Garlic, Basil & Diced Tomato!
SM#8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
SM #9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
SM #10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
SM#11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
SM#12 Four Cheese Pizza
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
MD#1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
MD#2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
MD#3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
MD#4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
MD#5 West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
MD#6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
MD#7 Meatball & Ricotta
Meat Ball, Ricotta, Garlic, Basil & Diced Tomato!
MD#8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
MD#9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
MD#10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
MD#11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
MD#12 Four Cheese
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
LG #1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
LG #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
LG #3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
LG #4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
LG #5 West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
LG#6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
LG#7 Meatball & Ricotta
Meat Ball, Ricotta, Garlic, Basil & Diced Tomato!
LG#8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
LG#9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
LG#10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
LG#11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
LG#12 Four Cheese Pizza
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
Artisan Napoletana PIZZA
Margherita
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano, olive oil
Marinara
tomato sauce, castevetrano olives, calabrian chili, garlic, oregano, olive oil
Salsiccia
fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onion, basil , grana padano.
Funghi
sauteed mixed mushrooms, truffled pecorino cheese, thyme.
Prosciutto e Rucola
mozzarella di bufala, prociutto di parma, tomato sauce, baby arugula, shaved grana padano.
Roasted Veggie Pesto
roasted eggplant, zucchini, red peppers, pesto sauce, onion, whole milk mozzarella.
Blue Cheese, Fig & Arugula
italian gorgonzola, sweet fig spread, arugula, shaved grana padano
Brussel Sprouts & Bacon
applewood bacon, sliced brussles sprouts, four cheese blend, garlic
Carbonara
pancetta, farm egg, red onion, rosemary, garlic, four cheese blend
Carne
fennel sausage, salami, bacon, Framani rosemary ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Calzone
bellwether farms ricotta, artisan salami, ham, mozzarella, grana padano cheese, topped with light tomato sauce
Regional Pasta/Entree
Gnocchi Della Casa
choice: creamy bolognese, pesto, gorgonzola cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
classic chicken parmigiana, served with penne pasta in a light tomato/vodka cream sauce.
Chicken Marsala
thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory marsala wine sauce, sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts. served with Campanelle pasta in a light lemon cream sauce
Fettuccia con Pollo
flat, ribbon shaped pasta, chicken breast, zucchini, pancetta, sherry cream sauce.
Penne Bistecca
thin, seared new york steak, garlic, cracked pepper, oregano. served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce. low carb alternative... substitute sautéed veggies or salad for pasta
Veggie & Bistecca
thin, seared new york steak, garlic, cracked pepper, oregano. served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce. low carb alternative... substitute sautéed veggies or salad for pasta
Rigatoni Fennel Sausage
pork fennel sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil and italian parmigiano.
Lasagna
With beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and meat sauce.
Pappardelle w/ Pork Ragu
red wine and tomato braised pork, tossed with fresh egg pappardelle pasta and grana padano cheese.
Linguine Pescatora
mussels, clams, baked prawns, calamari, e.v.o.o., tomato, garlic, green olives, white wine and chilli peppers.
Linguine with red Clam Sauce
a classic with lots of garlic, white wine, and tomato.
Fettuccine Prawns
jumbo prawns, saffron, zucchini, sundried tomatoes, scallions, cream, white wine, fresh spinach fettuccine.
Eggplant Parmigiana
served with spaghetti in a light tomato cream sauce.
Fusilli Contadina
mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, sundried tomatoes and carrots, pesto cream sauce, breadcrumbs.
Porcini Mush. Ravioli
in a creamy marsala wine sauce with sautéed mushrooms.
Spaghettini Pomodoro
spaghetti, san marzano tomatoes, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Cheese Ravioli Emiliana
meat and spinach or cheese ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.
Meat Ravioli Emiliana
meat and spinach or cheese ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.
Pan Seared Salmon
topped with citrus herb butter and served with grilled asparagus and smashed potatoes.
Grilled New York Steak
twelve ounce certified angus choice ribeye, house spice rub, with roasted potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Butternut Squash Tortellini
Pasta alla Norcina
Mezzi Rigatoni, fennel sausage, mushrooms, rosemary, cream, fennel sausage, Parmesan cheese
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville, CA 94526