Pizza
Italian

Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Danville

8,416 Reviews

$$

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd

Danville, CA 94526

Popular Items

LARGE 16" Pizza
Caesar Salad
MEDIUM 14" Pizza

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.75
Garlic Bread w/Cheese

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00
Burrata

Burrata

$13.75
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$13.50

a southern italian variation on the classic american buffalo wings, accompanied with celery and carrot sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

House Garlic Fries

House Garlic Fries

$8.00

crispy seasoned yukon gold french fries topped with fresh garlic and italian herbs, served with homemade ranch.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.50

tender, breaded calamari fried to perfection, served with spicy marinara sauce and a roasted garlic and red bell pepper aioli.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.50
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$8.00
Zuppa of Mussels and Clams

Zuppa of Mussels and Clams

$15.75

white wine, garlic, basil, lemon, calabrian chili, caramelized fennel and grilled crostini.

Spicy Meatball

Spicy Meatball

$12.50

beef and pork house-made meatballs, spicy san marzano tomato sauce, grilled crostini.

Soups & Salads

Individual Green Salad

Individual Green Salad

$8.25

with tomato, olives, and croutons. oil and vinegar, creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.

Family Green Salad (serves 4-5)

Family Green Salad (serves 4-5)

$19.25

with tomato, olives, and croutons. oil and vinegar, creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.75+
BBQ Chicken Chop Salad

BBQ Chicken Chop Salad

$13.50+
Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.50+
Fuji Apple

Fuji Apple

$12.00+
BLTA Chop Salad

BLTA Chop Salad

$12.50+
Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$6.00+
Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$6.00+
Spicy Butternut Squash Soup

Spicy Butternut Squash Soup

$6.00+Out of stock
Little Gems Salad

Little Gems Salad

$12.00+

House green goddess dressing, avocado, radish, Persian cucumbers, herb breadcrumbs, feta cheese, chives

Sandwiches

Meatball sandwich

Meatball sandwich

$14.50

classic east coast sandwich of homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served on a soft roll.

Grilled Chicken w/Pancetta

Grilled Chicken w/Pancetta

$14.50

grilled chicken, caramelized onions, pancetta, roasted garlic aioli, mozzarella cheese served on focaccia bread.

Eggplant sandwich

Eggplant sandwich

$14.50

baked eggplant, caramelized red onions, mozzarella cheese on focaccia bread with a roasted red pepper spread.

New York Steak Sandwich

New York Steak Sandwich

$15.75

pan seared tender new york steak, on a ciabatta roll, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Cotoletta sandwich

Chicken Cotoletta sandwich

$14.50

thin chicken cotoletta, sautéed in olive oil on a pugliese roll with a lemon and caper mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.50

breaded chicken, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese on a brioche bun.

Grilled Cheese

$14.50

mozzerella and fontina cheese, san marzano tomato jam, arugula, on grilled rustic bread.

Build Your Own PIZZA (New York Style)

INDIVIDUAL 10" Pizza

INDIVIDUAL 10" Pizza

$14.25

No 1/2 & 1/2 toppings

SMALL 12" Pizza

SMALL 12" Pizza

$18.00
MEDIUM 14" Pizza

MEDIUM 14" Pizza

$23.00
LARGE 16" Pizza

LARGE 16" Pizza

$26.00

Gluten Free PIZZA 12" No free Toppings

$16.00

No 1/2 & 1/2 Toppings

Whole Combo PIZZA

IND #1 Melo's Combo

IND #1 Melo's Combo

$18.00

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

IND #2 Hawaiian

$15.00

ham, pineapple

IND #3 Veggie Delight

$15.75

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

IND #4 New Yorker

$16.50

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

IND #5 West Coast

$16.50

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

IND #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$16.25

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

IND #7 Meatball & Ricotta

$16.50

Meat Ball, Ricotta, Garlic, Basil & Diced Tomato!

IND #8 Mediterranean

$16.50

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

IND #9 Primavera

$16.50

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

IND #10 Genovese

$15.00

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

IND #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$16.50

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

IND #12 Four Cheeses

$15.00

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

SM # 1 Melo's Combo

SM # 1 Melo's Combo

$23.50

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

SM #2 Hawaiian

$21.00

ham, pineapple

SM#3 Veggie Delight

$22.50

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

SM#4 New Yorker

$23.00

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

SM #5 West Coast Combo

$23.00

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

SM#6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$22.75

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

SM#7 Meatball & Ricotta

$23.00

Meat Ball, Ricotta, Garlic, Basil & Diced Tomato!

SM#8 Mediterranean

$23.00

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

SM #9 Primavera

$23.00

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

SM #10 Genovese

$21.00

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

SM#11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$23.00

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

SM#12 Four Cheese Pizza

$21.00

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

MD#1 Melo's Combo

MD#1 Melo's Combo

$31.50

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

MD#2 Hawaiian

$28.25

ham, pineapple

MD#3 Veggie Delight

$29.50

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

MD#4 New Yorker

$30.75

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

MD#5 West Coast

$30.75

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

MD#6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$30.25

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

MD#7 Meatball & Ricotta

$30.75

Meat Ball, Ricotta, Garlic, Basil & Diced Tomato!

MD#8 Mediterranean

$30.75

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

MD#9 Primavera

$30.75

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

MD#10 Genovese

$28.25

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

MD#11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$30.75

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

MD#12 Four Cheese

$28.25

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

LG #1 Melo's Combo

LG #1 Melo's Combo

$38.25

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

LG #2 Hawaiian

$33.25

ham, pineapple

LG #3 Veggie Delight

$35.25

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

LG #4 New Yorker

$37.50

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

LG #5 West Coast

$37.50

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

LG#6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$37.00

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

LG#7 Meatball & Ricotta

$37.50

Meat Ball, Ricotta, Garlic, Basil & Diced Tomato!

LG#8 Mediterranean

$37.50

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

LG#9 Primavera

$37.50

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

LG#10 Genovese

$33.25

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

LG#11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$37.50

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

LG#12 Four Cheese Pizza

$33.25

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

Artisan Napoletana PIZZA

Margherita

Margherita

$16.25

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano, olive oil

Marinara

Marinara

$15.25

tomato sauce, castevetrano olives, calabrian chili, garlic, oregano, olive oil

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$18.25

fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onion, basil , grana padano.

Funghi

Funghi

$18.25

sauteed mixed mushrooms, truffled pecorino cheese, thyme.

Prosciutto e Rucola

Prosciutto e Rucola

$19.50

mozzarella di bufala, prociutto di parma, tomato sauce, baby arugula, shaved grana padano.

Roasted Veggie Pesto

Roasted Veggie Pesto

$18.50

roasted eggplant, zucchini, red peppers, pesto sauce, onion, whole milk mozzarella.

Blue Cheese, Fig & Arugula

$18.75

italian gorgonzola, sweet fig spread, arugula, shaved grana padano

Brussel Sprouts & Bacon

Brussel Sprouts & Bacon

$17.75

applewood bacon, sliced brussles sprouts, four cheese blend, garlic

Carbonara

Carbonara

$17.00

pancetta, farm egg, red onion, rosemary, garlic, four cheese blend

Carne

Carne

$19.00

fennel sausage, salami, bacon, Framani rosemary ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Calzone

Calzone

$16.25

bellwether farms ricotta, artisan salami, ham, mozzarella, grana padano cheese, topped with light tomato sauce

Regional Pasta/Entree

Gnocchi Della Casa

Gnocchi Della Casa

$18.00

choice: creamy bolognese, pesto, gorgonzola cream sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.75

classic chicken parmigiana, served with penne pasta in a light tomato/vodka cream sauce.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.75

thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory marsala wine sauce, sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts. served with Campanelle pasta in a light lemon cream sauce

Fettuccia con Pollo

Fettuccia con Pollo

$19.75

flat, ribbon shaped pasta, chicken breast, zucchini, pancetta, sherry cream sauce.

Penne Bistecca

Penne Bistecca

$23.50

thin, seared new york steak, garlic, cracked pepper, oregano. served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce. low carb alternative... substitute sautéed veggies or salad for pasta

Veggie & Bistecca

Veggie & Bistecca

$23.50

thin, seared new york steak, garlic, cracked pepper, oregano. served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce. low carb alternative... substitute sautéed veggies or salad for pasta

Rigatoni Fennel Sausage

Rigatoni Fennel Sausage

$17.00

pork fennel sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil and italian parmigiano.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.25

With beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and meat sauce.

Pappardelle w/ Pork Ragu

Pappardelle w/ Pork Ragu

$19.75

red wine and tomato braised pork, tossed with fresh egg pappardelle pasta and grana padano cheese.

Linguine Pescatora

Linguine Pescatora

$21.50

mussels, clams, baked prawns, calamari, e.v.o.o., tomato, garlic, green olives, white wine and chilli peppers.

Linguine with red Clam Sauce

Linguine with red Clam Sauce

$18.75

a classic with lots of garlic, white wine, and tomato.

Fettuccine Prawns

Fettuccine Prawns

$21.25

jumbo prawns, saffron, zucchini, sundried tomatoes, scallions, cream, white wine, fresh spinach fettuccine.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.25

served with spaghetti in a light tomato cream sauce.

Fusilli Contadina

Fusilli Contadina

$17.00

mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, sundried tomatoes and carrots, pesto cream sauce, breadcrumbs.

Porcini Mush. Ravioli

Porcini Mush. Ravioli

$20.75

in a creamy marsala wine sauce with sautéed mushrooms.

Spaghettini Pomodoro

Spaghettini Pomodoro

$15.50

spaghetti, san marzano tomatoes, roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Cheese Ravioli Emiliana

Cheese Ravioli Emiliana

$18.00

meat and spinach or cheese ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.

Meat Ravioli Emiliana

Meat Ravioli Emiliana

$18.00

meat and spinach or cheese ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.75

topped with citrus herb butter and served with grilled asparagus and smashed potatoes.

Grilled New York Steak

Grilled New York Steak

$25.75

twelve ounce certified angus choice ribeye, house spice rub, with roasted potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Butternut Squash Tortellini

$18.00Out of stock
Pasta alla Norcina

Pasta alla Norcina

$19.00

Mezzi Rigatoni, fennel sausage, mushrooms, rosemary, cream, fennel sausage, Parmesan cheese

PASTA Shapes & Sauces

Spaghetti

$15.00

Penne

$15.00

Linguine

$15.00

Fusilli

$15.00

Rigatoni

$15.00

Gluten Free Fusilli

$16.00

Fresh Fettuccine

$15.50

Meat Tortellini

$17.50

Cheese Tortellini

$17.50

Meat Ravioli

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Whole Wheat Penne

$16.00

1/2 Meat Ravioli 1/2 Spaghetti

$16.50

1/2 Cheese Ravioli 1/2 Spaghetti

$16.50

PASTA Sides

Side 2 Meat Balls

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side 2 Sausages

$6.00

4 Jumbo Prawns

$7.00

Side of Veggies

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$9.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.75

Kids Spaghetti

$8.75

Kids Penne

$8.75

Kids Linguine

$8.75

Kids Fusilli

$8.75

Kids Whole Wheat Penne

$9.75

Kids Meat Ravioli

$9.75

Kids Meat Tortellini

$9.75

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Kids Cheese Tortellini

$8.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
Chocolate Fondant Cake

Chocolate Fondant Cake

$7.00
NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$8.00
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$7.00

Sides/Misc.

Side of Dressing Pint (16oz)

$6.00

Side of Dressing 3.25oz

$1.00

Utensils

Family Meal

Family Meal

$42.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

664 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Danville, CA 94526

Directions

