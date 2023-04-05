Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Livermore

review star

No reviews yet

4433 First St

Livermore, CA 94551

Popular Items

LARGE 16" Pizza
INDIVIDUAL 10" Pizza

Is this Order for a Fundraiser???

This Ticket goes with today's Fundraiser!

SANGRIA ONLINE (Alcohol)

You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.

Sangria 32oz Pitcher TOGO

$12.00

You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.

Beer: Can and Bottle (Alcohol)

You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.

805 Blonde Ale 6 Pk

$10.00

You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.

Negra Modelo 6 Pk

$10.00

You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.

Gluten F Omission Lager 6pk

$10.00Out of stock

You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.

Peroni 6 Pk

$10.00

You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.

Coors Lite 6 Pk

$9.00

You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.

Altamont Maui Waui 4 Pack

$17.00Out of stock

You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.

Altamont Hella Hoppy IIPA 4 Pack

$18.00Out of stock

You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.

Appetizers 1

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.75
Garlic Bread w/Cheese

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.50
Burrata

Burrata

$13.75
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$13.50
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.75
Pancetta Wrapped Grilled Prawns

Pancetta Wrapped Grilled Prawns

$15.25
Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$15.75
Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.50
House Garlic Fries

House Garlic Fries

$8.00
House Plain Fries

House Plain Fries

$7.75

Spicy Meatballs

$12.50

With Pizza

With Pasta

Salads & Soups

Individual Green Salad

Individual Green Salad

$7.50

with tomato, olives, and croutons. creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.

Family Green Salad

Family Green Salad

$17.75

serves 3-5 people. with tomato, olives, and croutons. creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.75

classic salad of romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, parmigiano cheese, and home made croutons.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.00

cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$10.00

romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, calamata, olives, red onions and feta cheese, then dressed with zesty lemon vinaigrette.

Sonoma

Sonoma

$10.00

baby greens, creamy imported gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts, sliced pear, with raspberry vinaigrette.

Classic Caprese

$12.50
Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$5.50

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Side Blackened Salmon

$8.75
B.L.T.A. Salad Special

B.L.T.A. Salad Special

$11.75

baby greens, creamy imported gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts, sliced pear, with raspberry vinaigrette.

Sandwiches online

Served Until 4pm
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$14.00
Grilled Chicken w/Pancetta

Grilled Chicken w/Pancetta

$14.00
New York Steak Sandwich

New York Steak Sandwich

$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
Chicken Pesto Sliders

Chicken Pesto Sliders

$14.00

Sausage And Grilled Peppers Sandwich

$14.00

4 cheese blend with tomato jam and arugula on grilled sourdough bread.

Build Your Own PIZZA (New York Style) 1

INDIVIDUAL 10" Pizza

$14.25

No 1/2 & 1/2 toppings

SMALL 12" Pizza

$18.00

MEDIUM 14" Pizza

$23.00

LARGE 16" Pizza

$26.00

Gluten Free PIZZA 10"

$16.00

No 1/2 & 1/2 Toppings

LUNCH Pizza

$12.75

Whole Combo PIZZA

#1 10" Melo's Combo

#1 10" Melo's Combo

$18.00

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

#2 10" Hawaiian

$15.00

ham, pineapple

#3 10" Veggie Delight

$15.75

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

#4 10" New Yorker

#4 10" New Yorker

$16.50

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

#5 10" West Coast

$16.50

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

#6 10" B.B.Q. Chicken

$16.25

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

#7 10" Prosciutto & Arugula

$16.25

thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan

#8 10" Mediterranean

$16.50

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

#9 10" Primavera

$16.50

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

#10 10" Meat Ball Parmesean

$16.50

Basil, Parmesean, pomodoro sauce, home made meat ball.

#11 10" Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$16.50

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

#12 10" Four Cheeses

$15.00

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

#13 10" Potato & Bacon

$16.25
#1 12" Melo's Combo

#1 12" Melo's Combo

$23.50

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

#2 12" Hawaiian

$21.00

ham, pineapple

#3 12" Veggie Delight

$22.50

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

#4 12" New Yorker

#4 12" New Yorker

$23.00

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

#5 12" West Coast Combo

$23.00

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

#6 12" B.B.Q. Chicken

$22.75

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

#7 12" Prosciutto & Arugula

$22.75

thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan

#8 12" Mediterranean

$23.00

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

#9 12" Primavera

$23.00

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

#10 12" Meat Ball Parmesean

$23.00

Basil, Parmesean, pomodoro sauce, home made meat ball.

#11 12" Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$23.00

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

#12 12" Four Cheese Pizza

$21.00

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

#13 12" Potato & Bacon

$22.75
#1 14" Melo's Combo

#1 14" Melo's Combo

$31.50

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

#2 14" Hawaiian

$28.25

ham, pineapple

#3 14" Veggie Delight

$29.50

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

#4 14" New Yorker

#4 14" New Yorker

$30.75

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

#5 14" West Coast

$30.75

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

#6 14" B.B.Q. Chicken

$30.25

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

#7 14" Prosciutto & Arugula

$30.25

thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan

#8 14" Mediterranean

$30.75

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

#9 14" Primavera

$30.75

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

#10 14" Meat Ball Parmesan

$30.75

Basil, Parmesean, pomodoro sauce, home made meat ball.

#11 14" Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$30.75

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

#12 14" Four Cheese

$28.25

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

#13 14" Potato & Bacon

$30.25
#1 16" Melo's Combo

#1 16" Melo's Combo

$38.25

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

#2 16" Hawaiian

$33.25

ham, pineapple

#3 16" Veggie Delight

$35.25

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

#4 16" New Yorker

#4 16" New Yorker

$37.50

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

#5 16" West Coast

$37.50

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

#6 16" B.B.Q. Chicken

$37.00

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

#7 16" Prosciutto & Arugula

$37.00

thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan

#8 16" Mediterranean

$37.50

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

#9 16" Primavera

$37.50

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

#10 16" Meat Ball Parmesean

$37.50

Basil, Parmesean, pomodoro sauce, home made meat ball.

#11 16" Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$37.50

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

#12 16" Four Cheese Pizza

$33.25

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

#13 16" Potato & Bacon

$37.00

Calzone/Pizzetta ONLINE

Gorgonzola, Fig & Prosciutto Pizzetta

Gorgonzola, Fig & Prosciutto Pizzetta

$16.75

italian triple cream gorgonzola, sweet fig spread and thinly sliced prosciutto.

Garden Veggie Pizzetta

Garden Veggie Pizzetta

$16.75

artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, spinach, basil, light feta cheese, garlic white sauce.

Hot Honey Pizzetta

Hot Honey Pizzetta

$16.75

Flatbread pizzetta with pomidoro sauce, pepperoni, Calabrese hot sausage, Garnished with Mike's Hot honey, basil and parmesan

New York Style Calzone

New York Style Calzone

$16.50

imported ricotta cheese, grande mozzarella, basil chiffonade.

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$16.50

green bell peppers, light mushrooms, onions, diced tomatoes.

Carne Calzone

Carne Calzone

$16.50

pepperoni, applewood smoked bacon, house seasoned roasted chicken.

The Manzo Calzone

The Manzo Calzone

$16.50

ground beef, canadian bacon, salami.

Pepperoni Calzone

$16.50

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$16.50

PASTA Shapes & Sauces

Spaghetti

$15.00

Penne

$15.00

Linguine

$15.00

Rigatoni

$15.00

Fusilli

$15.00

Gluten Free Fusilli

$16.00

Fresh Fettuccine

$15.50

Meat Tortellini

$17.50

Cheese Tortellini

$17.50

Meat Ravioli

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Classic Regional PASTA/ENTREE 1

Gnocchi Della Casa

Gnocchi Della Casa

$18.00

potato pillows with your choice of sauce and imported reggiano parmigiano.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.75

breaded chicken cutlets with a sweet marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigiano cheese. served with penne pasta in a light tomato/vodka cream sauce.

Fettuccia con Pollo

Fettuccia con Pollo

$19.75

wide pasta strips topped with baked chicken breast sauteed with sherry wine and zucchini, pancetta, served in a delicious white sauce.

Pasta Alla Norcina Special

Pasta Alla Norcina Special

$19.00

tender thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and scallions, sherry wine and a touch of cream. Served with a wild mushroom risotto.

Veggie & Bistecca

Veggie & Bistecca

$23.50

thin, tender new york steak, with fresh garlic, cracked pepper, and oregano seared in olive oil and served with sautéed veggies.

Penne & Bistecca

Penne & Bistecca

$23.50

thin, tender new york steak, with fresh garlic, cracked pepper, and oregano seared in olive oil and served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce.

Ravioli Emiliana

Ravioli Emiliana

$18.75

meat and spinach ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.25

with beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and meat sauce.

Ravioli Portofino

Ravioli Portofino

$20.50

ravioli with shrimp filling served in a cream sauce with scallions, topped with asparagus and lemon zest.

Linguine Pescatora

Linguine Pescatora

$22.50

mussels, clams, baked prawns, e.v.o.o., tomato, garlic, green olives, white wine and chilli peppers.

Tagliatini Fellini

Tagliatini Fellini

$21.25

fresh lemon tagliatini pasta with aromatic sauteed jumbo prawns in a delicate shrimp rosa sauce with vodka.

Linguine Clams

Linguine Clams

$18.75

a classic with lots of garlic, white wine, and tomato.

Lasagna Verde

Lasagna Verde

$18.25

spinach pasta, mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.

Fusilli Contadina

Fusilli Contadina

$17.00

fusilli, sauteed mixed vegetables, in a mild basil and garlic sauce, topped with toasted parmigiano bread crumbs.

Spaghettini Pomodoro

Spaghettini Pomodoro

$15.50

imported italian tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil.

Cheese Ravioli Emiliana

Cheese Ravioli Emiliana

$17.50

cheese ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.

Gluten Free Lasagna Verde

$17.50
Cannelloni

Cannelloni

$18.25

with sausage, beef and cheese filling, and meat sauce.

Scaloppine di Pollo

Scaloppine di Pollo

$21.75

tender thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and scallions, sherry wine and a touch of cream. Served with a wild mushroom risotto.

Baked Salmon

Baked Salmon

$24.75

baked in a white wine caper sauce and served with an imported arborio rice lemon risotto.

Rock Shrimp Risotto

Rock Shrimp Risotto

$21.50

sautéed rock shrimp, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes and red bell pepper.

Chicken Alla Marsalla

Chicken Alla Marsalla

$17.00

Thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory marsala wine sauce, sauted mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Served with mushroom risotto.

Loaded Mac N Cheese

Loaded Mac N Cheese

$16.50

Mozzarella, American and Imported Parmigiana Cheese. Applewood Smoked Bacon, garlic and diced Jalapenos. Baked and garnished with breadcrumbs. Smokey and Creamy.

Substitute GF Fusilli (Copy)

$2.00

Pasta Sides 1

Side 2 Meat Balls

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side 2 Sausages

$6.00

5 Pasta Prawns

$7.50

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Side Of Sauce

$3.00

GLUTEN FREE MENU

Gluten Free Pizza

$16.00

Gluten Free Minestrone Soup

$5.75+
Gluten Free Burrata (No Crustini)

Gluten Free Burrata (No Crustini)

$13.50
Pancetta Wrapped Prawns

Pancetta Wrapped Prawns

$15.25
Gluten Free Steamed Mussels (No Crustini)

Gluten Free Steamed Mussels (No Crustini)

$15.00

Gluten Free Boneless Wings Baked

$12.00

Gluten Free Fusilli

$15.00
Gluten Free Baked Salmon

Gluten Free Baked Salmon

$23.75

baked in a white wine caper sauce and served with an imported arborio rice lemon risotto.

Gluten Free Lasagna

$18.50
Gluten Free Penne & Bistecca

Gluten Free Penne & Bistecca

$22.50

thin, tender new york steak, with fresh garlic, cracked pepper, and oregano seared in olive oil and served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce.

Wild Mushroom & Gorgonzola Risotto

Wild Mushroom & Gorgonzola Risotto

$14.25

porcini mushrooms, fresh herbs and lots of parmigiano reggiano cheese.

Rock Shrimp Risotto

Rock Shrimp Risotto

$20.50

sautéed rock shrimp, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes and red bell pepper.

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.75

Kids Menu 1

Kids Pizza

$9.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.75

Kids Spaghetti

$8.75

Kids Penne

$8.75

Kids Linguine

$8.75

Kids Fusilli

$8.75

Kids Meatball

$2.75

Kids Tortellini

$9.75

Kids Ravioli

$9.75

Kids Boneless WingsnFries

$8.75

KIDs Soda

$2.50

KID MILK

$2.75

KID CHOCO MILK

$2.95

Kids Apple Jiuce

$3.75

Desserts

Tiramisù

Tiramisù

$6.75
Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.75
Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.75

New York Cheesecake

$6.75
Lemon Italian Cream Cake

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$6.75Out of stock

1lb bag of Sperlari Candies

$6.75

Family Specials

Pizza Family Special

$60.00

Garlic Bread, Family Salad and any Large Pizza. Please Specify Your Toppings in instructions

Pasta Family Special

$60.00

Choice of Penne or Spaghetti Noodle with Choice of Meat or Maranara Sauce. Includes Garlic bread and a Family Salad. Add 5 Meat balls for $8.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned and Operated since 1971!!!

Website

Location

4433 First St, Livermore, CA 94551

Directions

Gallery
Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore image
Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore image
Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore image
Melo's Pizza and Pasta, Livermore image

