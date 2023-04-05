Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Livermore
No reviews yet
4433 First St
Livermore, CA 94551
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Is this Order for a Fundraiser???
SANGRIA ONLINE (Alcohol)
Beer: Can and Bottle (Alcohol)
805 Blonde Ale 6 Pk
You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.
Negra Modelo 6 Pk
You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.
Gluten F Omission Lager 6pk
You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.
Peroni 6 Pk
You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.
Coors Lite 6 Pk
You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.
Altamont Maui Waui 4 Pack
You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.
Altamont Hella Hoppy IIPA 4 Pack
You must be at least 21 to order and understand that any person executing the pick up of alcoholic beverages must be 21 years of age and is subject to showing ID upon arrival.
Appetizers 1
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Calamari Fritti
Burrata
Hot Wings
Boneless Wings
Pancetta Wrapped Grilled Prawns
Steamed Mussels
Fried Brussels Sprouts
House Garlic Fries
House Plain Fries
Spicy Meatballs
With Pizza
With Pasta
Salads & Soups
Individual Green Salad
with tomato, olives, and croutons. creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
Family Green Salad
serves 3-5 people. with tomato, olives, and croutons. creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
Caesar Salad
classic salad of romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, parmigiano cheese, and home made croutons.
BBQ Chicken Salad
cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.
Mediterranean
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, calamata, olives, red onions and feta cheese, then dressed with zesty lemon vinaigrette.
Sonoma
baby greens, creamy imported gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts, sliced pear, with raspberry vinaigrette.
Classic Caprese
Minestrone Soup
Tomato Basil Soup
Side Blackened Salmon
B.L.T.A. Salad Special
baby greens, creamy imported gorgonzola cheese, glazed walnuts, sliced pear, with raspberry vinaigrette.
Sandwiches online
Build Your Own PIZZA (New York Style) 1
Whole Combo PIZZA
#1 10" Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
#2 10" Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
#3 10" Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
#4 10" New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
#5 10" West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
#6 10" B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
#7 10" Prosciutto & Arugula
thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan
#8 10" Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
#9 10" Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
#10 10" Meat Ball Parmesean
Basil, Parmesean, pomodoro sauce, home made meat ball.
#11 10" Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
#12 10" Four Cheeses
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
#13 10" Potato & Bacon
#1 12" Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
#2 12" Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
#3 12" Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
#4 12" New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
#5 12" West Coast Combo
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
#6 12" B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
#7 12" Prosciutto & Arugula
thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan
#8 12" Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
#9 12" Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
#10 12" Meat Ball Parmesean
Basil, Parmesean, pomodoro sauce, home made meat ball.
#11 12" Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
#12 12" Four Cheese Pizza
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
#13 12" Potato & Bacon
#1 14" Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
#2 14" Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
#3 14" Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
#4 14" New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
#5 14" West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
#6 14" B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
#7 14" Prosciutto & Arugula
thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan
#8 14" Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
#9 14" Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
#10 14" Meat Ball Parmesan
Basil, Parmesean, pomodoro sauce, home made meat ball.
#11 14" Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
#12 14" Four Cheese
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
#13 14" Potato & Bacon
#1 16" Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
#2 16" Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
#3 16" Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
#4 16" New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
#5 16" West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
#6 16" B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
#7 16" Prosciutto & Arugula
thin crust, tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan
#8 16" Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
#9 16" Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
#10 16" Meat Ball Parmesean
Basil, Parmesean, pomodoro sauce, home made meat ball.
#11 16" Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
#12 16" Four Cheese Pizza
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
#13 16" Potato & Bacon
Calzone/Pizzetta ONLINE
Gorgonzola, Fig & Prosciutto Pizzetta
italian triple cream gorgonzola, sweet fig spread and thinly sliced prosciutto.
Garden Veggie Pizzetta
artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes, spinach, basil, light feta cheese, garlic white sauce.
Hot Honey Pizzetta
Flatbread pizzetta with pomidoro sauce, pepperoni, Calabrese hot sausage, Garnished with Mike's Hot honey, basil and parmesan
New York Style Calzone
imported ricotta cheese, grande mozzarella, basil chiffonade.
Veggie Calzone
green bell peppers, light mushrooms, onions, diced tomatoes.
Carne Calzone
pepperoni, applewood smoked bacon, house seasoned roasted chicken.
The Manzo Calzone
ground beef, canadian bacon, salami.
Pepperoni Calzone
Ham and Cheese Calzone
PASTA Shapes & Sauces
Classic Regional PASTA/ENTREE 1
Gnocchi Della Casa
potato pillows with your choice of sauce and imported reggiano parmigiano.
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken cutlets with a sweet marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigiano cheese. served with penne pasta in a light tomato/vodka cream sauce.
Fettuccia con Pollo
wide pasta strips topped with baked chicken breast sauteed with sherry wine and zucchini, pancetta, served in a delicious white sauce.
Pasta Alla Norcina Special
tender thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and scallions, sherry wine and a touch of cream. Served with a wild mushroom risotto.
Veggie & Bistecca
thin, tender new york steak, with fresh garlic, cracked pepper, and oregano seared in olive oil and served with sautéed veggies.
Penne & Bistecca
thin, tender new york steak, with fresh garlic, cracked pepper, and oregano seared in olive oil and served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce.
Ravioli Emiliana
meat and spinach ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.
Lasagna
with beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and meat sauce.
Ravioli Portofino
ravioli with shrimp filling served in a cream sauce with scallions, topped with asparagus and lemon zest.
Linguine Pescatora
mussels, clams, baked prawns, e.v.o.o., tomato, garlic, green olives, white wine and chilli peppers.
Tagliatini Fellini
fresh lemon tagliatini pasta with aromatic sauteed jumbo prawns in a delicate shrimp rosa sauce with vodka.
Linguine Clams
a classic with lots of garlic, white wine, and tomato.
Lasagna Verde
spinach pasta, mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.
Fusilli Contadina
fusilli, sauteed mixed vegetables, in a mild basil and garlic sauce, topped with toasted parmigiano bread crumbs.
Spaghettini Pomodoro
imported italian tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil.
Cheese Ravioli Emiliana
cheese ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.
Gluten Free Lasagna Verde
Cannelloni
with sausage, beef and cheese filling, and meat sauce.
Scaloppine di Pollo
tender thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms and scallions, sherry wine and a touch of cream. Served with a wild mushroom risotto.
Baked Salmon
baked in a white wine caper sauce and served with an imported arborio rice lemon risotto.
Rock Shrimp Risotto
sautéed rock shrimp, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes and red bell pepper.
Chicken Alla Marsalla
Thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory marsala wine sauce, sauted mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Served with mushroom risotto.
Loaded Mac N Cheese
Mozzarella, American and Imported Parmigiana Cheese. Applewood Smoked Bacon, garlic and diced Jalapenos. Baked and garnished with breadcrumbs. Smokey and Creamy.
Substitute GF Fusilli (Copy)
Pasta Sides 1
GLUTEN FREE MENU
Gluten Free Pizza
Gluten Free Minestrone Soup
Gluten Free Burrata (No Crustini)
Pancetta Wrapped Prawns
Gluten Free Steamed Mussels (No Crustini)
Gluten Free Boneless Wings Baked
Gluten Free Fusilli
Gluten Free Baked Salmon
baked in a white wine caper sauce and served with an imported arborio rice lemon risotto.
Gluten Free Lasagna
Gluten Free Penne & Bistecca
thin, tender new york steak, with fresh garlic, cracked pepper, and oregano seared in olive oil and served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce.
Wild Mushroom & Gorgonzola Risotto
porcini mushrooms, fresh herbs and lots of parmigiano reggiano cheese.
Rock Shrimp Risotto
sautéed rock shrimp, fresh corn, cherry tomatoes and red bell pepper.
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Kids Menu 1
Desserts
Family Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family Owned and Operated since 1971!!!
4433 First St, Livermore, CA 94551