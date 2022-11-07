Nice As Pie 14% (apple, cinnamon & vanilla)

Apple pie mead We source our apple cider locally from Melick's apple orchards which freshly presses our cider right into totes loaded in the back of the owner's truck as it is coming out of the press. As soon as those totes are topped off, the cider is delivered straight to us as fresh as realistically possible. The moment it arrives the meadery, we dilute a special blend of honey into it and have it fermenting within the same hour of being pressed. The whole thing is then aged on fresh Madagascar Bourbon vanilla beans and a special blend of cinnamon that transforms it into something that can best be described as apple pie in a glass. Pour yourself a slice! 500ml @ 14% abv Enjoy well chilled