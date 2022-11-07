Restaurant header imageView gallery

Melovino

review star

No reviews yet

2933 Vauxhall Road

Vauxhall, NJ 07088

Order Again

Popular Items

OMG Becky 6% (pumpkin spice mead)
Variety 6pk
Cold Blooded 6% (blood orange & hibiscus)

Draft Mead 4pks

Available mead cans

Banana Sticks 6% (banana & cinnamon mead)

$20.00

Draft mead conditioned on banana & cinnamon sticks

Chai Chai Slide 6% (chai tea)

Chai Chai Slide 6% (chai tea)

$20.00

Chai draft mead made with an expert blend of assam tea, cardamom, clove, cinnamon, ginger & vanilla

Cold Blooded 6% (blood orange & hibiscus)

Cold Blooded 6% (blood orange & hibiscus)

$20.00

Only released on Friday the 13th weekends and Halloween!! It is our very popular and crushable blood orange mead w/ hibiscus.

El Peño 5.5% (jalapeño margarita mead)

El Peño 5.5% (jalapeño margarita mead)

$20.00

Jalapeño margarita inspired mead using agave nectar, lime & orange

HARD MELLE : Orange Blossom 5.5% (lightly sweetened sparkling hard honey water)

$19.00
OMG Becky 6% (pumpkin spice mead)

OMG Becky 6% (pumpkin spice mead)

$20.00

Oh my gourd! Pumpkin spice season is back at MV with one of our seasonal fan favorites! Pumpkin puree, vanilla & spices create this most easy drinking draft mead to get your PS-fix on.

Straight Passion 6% (passion fruit)

Straight Passion 6% (passion fruit)

$20.00Out of stock

No denying the passion behind this one. Draft mead made with amazingly awesome passion fruit puree

Wanna Guava 6% (guava mead)

Wanna Guava 6% (guava mead)

$20.00Out of stock

Draft mead with guava puree. Summer vibing no matter the weather or time of year. Best thing you've ever had, if you like guava.

Variety Packs

Variety 4pk

Variety 4pk

$20.00

A variety 4pk built just for you. Choose any combination of items from our draft selection.

Variety 6pk

Variety 6pk

$30.00

A variety 6pk built just for you. Choose any combination of items from our draft selection.

Mead Bottles

Beautiful Disaster 14% (rye whiskey barrel aged apple mead)

Beautiful Disaster 14% (rye whiskey barrel aged apple mead)

$30.00Out of stock

Freshly pressed local apple cider fermented with honey, aged in rye whiskey barrels from Hillrock Estate Distillery in upstate New York for 24 months. The two barrels this mead aged in were the only two barrels that survived the great flood of Hurricane Ida.

Boom Boom Boom 14% (triple cherry dessert mead)

Boom Boom Boom 14% (triple cherry dessert mead)

$30.00

Triple cherry bomb mead A big sweet dessert-style sipping mead made with fireweed blossom honey and a blend of Montmorency, Balaton and black cherries. Packaged in 375ml dessert wine bottles Part of our IN THE CLUB COLLECTION : A series of dessert-style sipping meads inspired by old school club hits.

Coffee Jack 14% (dark berry mead w/ hint of coffee)

Coffee Jack 14% (dark berry mead w/ hint of coffee)

$25.00

Our world-famous Midnight Jack infused with a very light touch of coffee as to not overpower the dark berry notes. The result is a beautiful and delicate blend of our original Midnight Jack with notable added depth of flavor and a hint of roast.

Nice As Pie 14% (apple, cinnamon & vanilla)

Nice As Pie 14% (apple, cinnamon & vanilla)

$25.00Out of stock

Apple pie mead We source our apple cider locally from Melick's apple orchards which freshly presses our cider right into totes loaded in the back of the owner's truck as it is coming out of the press. As soon as those totes are topped off, the cider is delivered straight to us as fresh as realistically possible. The moment it arrives the meadery, we dilute a special blend of honey into it and have it fermenting within the same hour of being pressed. The whole thing is then aged on fresh Madagascar Bourbon vanilla beans and a special blend of cinnamon that transforms it into something that can best be described as apple pie in a glass. Pour yourself a slice! 500ml @ 14% abv Enjoy well chilled

The Perculator 14% (coffee blossom honey & hazelnut dessert mead)

The Perculator 14% (coffee blossom honey & hazelnut dessert mead)

$30.00

Coffee blossom honey & roasted hazelnuts A big sweet dessert-style sipping mead made with amazingly complex coffee blossom honey which contributes notes of dark chocolate, toffee and fig. The mead was then aged on a hefty amount of roasted hazelnuts. (there is no coffee used in this recipe) Packaged in 375ml dessert wine bottles Part of our IN THE CLUB COLLECTION : A series of dessert-style sipping meads inspired by old school club hits.

Melle Water 4-packs

Blackberry Mallow

Blackberry Mallow

$12.00

Lightly-sweetened sparkling honey water made with a super fun and unique blend of blackberry blossom & meadowfoam honey from the northwest which offers notes of bright fruit, vanilla cupcake and fluffy marshmallow character.

Blueberry Blossom

Blueberry Blossom

$12.00Out of stock

Lightly-sweetened sparkling honey water using New Jersey blueberry blossom honey. Notes of sweet white flower, fresh fruit, blueberry finish.

Non-Drink Items

Available accessories from corkscrews to stickers, glassware & more
MV Corkscrew

MV Corkscrew

$7.00

Melovino branded corkscrew & uncapper

MV Glassware

MV Glassware

$7.00Out of stock

Our signature Melovino glassware. The perfect glass for quaffing both our draft or bottle mead selections

Stickers

Stickers

$1.99

Take your pick from our available stickers

Mead & Food Pairing Book

Mead & Food Pairing Book

$24.00

The world's first mead tasting and appreciation book! With pairing suggestions for all types of mead and food, including Paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian. 44 food recipes and 10 dessert recipes with appropriate mead pairings, as well as 14 mead cocktail recipes. Author & friend of Melovino : Chrissie Manion Zaerpoor

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

One of the most creative & award winning meaderies in the world, hidden away in the back of strip mall in New Jersey.

Website

Location

2933 Vauxhall Road, Vauxhall, NJ 07088

Directions

Gallery
MELOVINO image
MELOVINO image
MELOVINO image

Map
