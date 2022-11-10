- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- The Pizza Press
The Pizza Press
No reviews yet
11419 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Original 12" Pizzas
PYO Pizza
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Press Cheese
One sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Daily
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
Post
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
Herald
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
Times
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
Tribune
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
Chronicle
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chèvre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Sun
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
Large Pizzas
LG PYO
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Press Cheese
One sauce and mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Daily
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Post
LG Herald
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Chronicle
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chèvre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Sun
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Times
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Tribune
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Extra Large Pizzas
XL PYO
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Press Cheese
One sauce, mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Daily
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Post
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Herald
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Chronicle
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chèvre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Sun
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Times
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Tribune
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Wings
6 Small Wings.
6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location
10 Medium Wings.
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
20 Large Wings.
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.
Sides
Two for Tuesday ^
Orignial 12" Pizzas
PYO Pizza
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Press Cheese
One sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Daily
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
Post
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
Herald
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.
Times
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
Tribune
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
Chronicle
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chèvre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Sun
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
Large Pizzas
LG PYO
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Press Cheese
One sauce and mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Daily
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Post
LG Herald
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Chronicle
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chèvre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Sun
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Times
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG Tribune
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Extra Large Pizzas
XL PYO
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Press Cheese
One sauce, mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Daily
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Post
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Herald
White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Chronicle
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chèvre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Sun
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Times
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL Tribune
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Wings
6 Small Wings.
6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location
10 Medium Wings.
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
20 Large Wings.
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
11419 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025