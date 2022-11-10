Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

11419 Santa Monica Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Original 12" Pizzas

PYO Pizza

PYO Pizza

$12.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

Press Cheese

Press Cheese

$9.35

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Daily

Daily

$10.25

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

Post

Post

$11.45

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

Herald

Herald

$12.45

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

Times

Times

$12.45

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

Tribune

Tribune

$12.45

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

Chronicle

Chronicle

$12.45

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chèvre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

Sun

Sun

$12.45

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

Large Pizzas

LG PYO

LG PYO

$25.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Press Cheese

LG Press Cheese

$14.95

One sauce and mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Daily

LG Daily

$16.95

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Post

LG Post

$17.95
LG Herald

LG Herald

$22.95

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Chronicle

LG Chronicle

$22.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chèvre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Sun

LG Sun

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Times

LG Times

$22.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Tribune

LG Tribune

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

Extra Large Pizzas

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
XL PYO

XL PYO

$28.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Press Cheese

XL Press Cheese

$18.95

One sauce, mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Daily

XL Daily

$20.95

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Post

XL Post

$22.95

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Herald

XL Herald

$25.95

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Chronicle

XL Chronicle

$25.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chèvre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Sun

XL Sun

$25.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Times

XL Times

$25.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Tribune

XL Tribune

$25.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

Wings

6 Small Wings.

6 Small Wings.

$11.95

6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location

10 Medium Wings.

10 Medium Wings.

$15.95

10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location

20 Large Wings.

20 Large Wings.

$23.95

20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.

Sides

Garlic Cheese Bread.

Garlic Cheese Bread.

$9.10

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$0.70

Drinks

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11419 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Directions

