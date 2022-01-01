Main picView gallery

MELROSEPLACE 8472 Melrose Place

8472 Melrose Place

Los Angeles, CA 90069

Order Again

STARTERS

Lobster Rolls

$39.00

Squash Carpaccio

$13.00Out of stock

Oysters 1/2 dz

$24.00

Oysters Full dz

$48.00

Caviar 1/2 oz

$37.50

Tuna Crudo

$25.00

Chips 'n' dip

$125.00

Beets

$16.00

CAVIAR FRIES

$39.00

Beef Tartare

$35.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Crudo

$18.00

MP Sliders

$18.00

MP Slider Each

$9.00

SALADS

Greek Salad

$21.00

Caesar Salad

$19.00

House Salad

$15.00

Watermelon Salad

$16.00Out of stock

FLATBREADS

Carnitas Flatbread

$26.00

Goat Cheese Flatbread

$22.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$25.00

Nduja Flatbread

$23.00

PASTAS

Caciao e Pepe

$22.00

Pasta alla Vodka

$26.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$49.00

MAIN

King Salmon

$39.00

Steak Frites

$48.00

Filet

$60.00

Tomahawk

$225.00

Chicken Parmesan

$36.00

Snapper

$36.00

Wild Mushroom Grain Bowl

$28.00

SIDES

Broccolini

$13.00

Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Fries

$9.00

Toast Points

$7.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$14.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Mousse

$14.00

Panna Cotta

$14.00Out of stock

Cookies & Milk

$13.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$10.00

Cheesecake NY

$14.00

Cake Fee

$5.00

COFFEE & TEA

Drip Coffee

$5.50

Cafe Au Lait

$5.75

Americano

$6.00

Espresso

$6.00

Single Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.50

Macchiato

$6.50

Latte

$6.50

Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Double Espresso

$8.50

MISC

Thank you

$0.01

Bottles

BTL BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$500.00

BTL HENDRICKS

$500.00

BTL AVIATION GIN

$500.00

BTL SOLISCA

$500.00

BTL CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$550.00

BTL CASAMIGOS REPO

$650.00

BTL CLASE AZUL REPO

$1,250.00

BTL CLASE AZUL GOLD

$1,700.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$1,200.00

BTL 1942 MAGNUM

$2,600.00

CASA DRAGONES TEQUILA

$1,800.00

FORTALEZA REPO

$700.00

FORTALEZA ANEJO

$800.00

BTL OCHO ANEJO

$1,200.00

BTL LOST EXPLORER ESPADIN MEZCAL

$600.00

BTL LOST EXPLORER TOBALA MEZCAL

$1,000.00

BTL LOST EXPLORER SALMIANA MEZCAL

$1,000.00

BTL HENNESSY VSOP

$750.00

BTL HENNESSY XO

$1,300.00

BTL REMY MARTIN XO

$1,200.00

BTL DOM PERIGNON

$840.00

ACE OF SPADES BRUT 750ML

$1,200.00

ACE OF SPADES ROSE 750ML

$1,650.00

ACE OF SPADES BRUT 1.5L

$2,500.00

ACE OF SPADES ROSE 1.5.L

$3,300.00

BTL PERRIER -JOUET EPOQUE BRUT

$1,000.00

VEUVE BRUT 750ML

$500.00

VEUVE ROSE 750ML

$800.00

VEUVE BRUT 1.5L

$1,000.00

VEUVE BRUT 3L

$2,100.00

BTL BELVEDERE 750ML

$550.00

BTL BELVEDERE 1.5L

$1,000.00

BTL GREY GOOSE 750ML

$550.00

BTL GREY GOOSE 1.5L

$1,000.00

BTL KETEL ONE 750ML

$500.00

BTL MACALLAN 12YR

$800.00

BTL JW BLUE LABEL

$1,100.00

BTL JW BLACK LABEL

$600.00

HOUSE COMPS

CASAMIGOS REPO BTL 750

$47.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO BTL 750

$42.00

GREY GOOSE BTL 750ML

$40.00

BELVEDRE BTL 750ML

$40.00

CHAMPAGNE BTL 750

$40.00

Don Juilo 1942 BTL

$150.00

Maestro Dobel 750 BTL

$25.00

Titos BTL

$30.00

Salads

L- Caesar Salad

$16.00

L- Greek Salad

$16.00

L- House Salad

$13.00

Mains

Steak Frites

$32.00

Pasta alla Vodka

$26.00

Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

MP Bowl

$17.00

L- Seasonal Vegetables

$14.00

Sides

L- Broccolini

$7.00

L- Mac & Cheese

$12.00

L- Fries

$7.00

L - Side Salad

$7.00

Dessert

L- Chocolat Mousse

$12.00

L- Cheesecake

$12.00

L- Cookies & Milk

$11.00

L- Berry Panna Cottta

$12.00

L- Sorbet

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

This urban oasis will offer West Hollywood guests an approachable menu featuring California fresh fare, unmatched ambiance, and a one-of-a-kind cocktail program. Melrose Place is a three story venue.

Location

8472 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Directions

Main pic

