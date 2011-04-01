  • Home
  • /
  • Carrboro
  • /
  • Mel's Commissary and Catering - 109 west main street
Main picView gallery

Mel's Commissary and Catering 109 west main street

review star

No reviews yet

109 west main street

Carrboro, NC 27510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Soup

Chicken Green Chilli

$4.00

No Cilantro

Seafood Bisque

$4.00

vegan coconut milk, turmeric

Cream of Mushroom

$4.00

Lentil

$4.00

Tomato Basil

$4.00

Vegetable

$4.00

Pork Dumpling

$4.00

White Bean Chili

$4.00

Hearty Beef Chili

$4.00

French Onion

$4.00

Gazpacho

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Salads

Chevre(Goat cheese) Salad

$8.00

Quiche (Ham,Turkey,Mushroom)

$10.00

The Chef Salad

$11.00

Shrimp Bahn Mi

$7.00

Wedge

$7.00

Salmon Caesar

$7.00

Grains Salad Bowl

$7.00

Sandwiches

Aub's Catfish Po Boy

$13.00

Honey Hot Chicken

$13.00

Club Royale

$13.00

Mels Famous Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Mel's famous chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, salt, pepper, mayo, toasted sourdough

BLT

$10.00

Vedge Head

$10.00

Cucumber, lettuce, red onion, avocado, apple, sprouts, red pepper hummus, pepita, toasted 3 seed

Bbq Chips

Sea Salt Chips

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Sloppy Joe (Ground Turkey)

$13.00

Vinnie Caprese

$12.00

Big Sadie's Pulled Pork

$9.00

Side Asian Noodles

$2.00

Side Broccoli Salad

$2.00

Side ManCandy

$2.00

Side Deviled Eggs

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Fruit Salad

$2.00

Angelo (Italian Sub)

$12.00

The Pirate(Shrimp Po Boy)

$13.00

Side Shrimp Tortellini Salada

$2.00

Sides

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Asian Noodles

$4.00

ManCandy

$4.00

Spring Mix Salad

$4.00

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips

$2.00

Shrimp Tortellini Salada

$4.00

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Chicken Green Chilli

$2.00

Snacks

Tortizza

$9.00

Crisp large flour tortilla , fresh garlic, pineapple, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella and parmesan

Chips & Dip (W Butter Milk Dressing)

$5.00

Joel/s Irish Nachos

$9.00

Old Bay Wings(6) Dry Rub

$9.00

Chipotle BBQ Wings(6) Wet

$9.00

Best Chex Mix

$3.00

Soft Pretzel W beer cheese, spicy sweet mustard

$8.00

Drinks (non-Alcoholic)

Boylans Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylans Diet Cane Cola

$3.00

BoylansSeltzer

$3.00

Tea or Lemonade

$2.00

Water

Boylans Root Beer

$2.00

Draft Beer

Pernicious

$7.00

Perni Haze

$7.00

White St. Kolsch

$7.00

OMB Pilsner

$7.00

Mountain Candy IPA

$7.00

Carlsberg

$7.00

Blackberry Raspberry Sour

$7.00

Big Wave

$5.00

Canned/Bottled Beer

Budlight

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

AMB Southern Apple cider

$5.00

Anchor Steam

$5.00

Bojangles Hard Tea

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Stella "liberte"

$5.00

Flying Embers (Hard Kombucha)

$5.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Cremant

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Chips and Dip

Fried Potato chips and Buttermilk Dressing

$5.00

Roasted chex cereal/mixed nuts

$4.00

Salted soft Pretzels

$6.00

Salted soft pretzels, beer cheese, mels mustard

(8) Wings Chipotle Hot Sauce

$12.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Carolina Mud Pie Bar

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Strawberry & Chocolate Chess Mini Pies

$5.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$5.00

Bulk

Chicken Salad 1(lb)

$10.99

Chicken Salad (1\2)lb

$4.99

Broccoli Salad 1(lb)

$8.99

Broccoli Salad (1\2)lb

$4.99

Asian Noodles(1lb)

$8.99

Deviled Eggs

$8.99

Black Beans

$8.99

Sloppy Joe 1lb

$10.99

T-Shirts

Mels Tshirt

$25.00

To Go

To Go

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lunch, Snacks, and Drinks

Location

109 west main street, Carrboro, NC 27510

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Glasshalfull
orange starNo Reviews
106 S. Greensboro St., Suite B Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Open Eye Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,049
101 S Greensboro St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Tesoro
orange star5.0 • 109
100 E Weaver St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Venable Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18 Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Grata Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
200 N Greensboro St Suite B 12 Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street
orange starNo Reviews
200 North Greensboro Street Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carrboro

Acme Food & Beverage Company
orange star4.2 • 1,194
110 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Open Eye Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,049
101 S Greensboro St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Spotted Dog Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 982
111 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Vecino Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 208
300 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Tesoro
orange star5.0 • 109
100 E Weaver St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Thai Station Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 11
201 E Main St, Ste C. Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carrboro
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston