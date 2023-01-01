A map showing the location of Mel’s View gallery

Mel’s

401 Northwest 12th Street

Miami, FL 33136

EVERYDAY MENU

BEVERAGES

LEMONADE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

FLOP

$2.00

GATORADE

$2.00

SNAPPLE

$2.00

MYSTIC

$2.00

GREEN TEA CITRUS

$2.00

COKE

$1.00

SPRITE

$1.00

GINGERALE

$1.00

ORANGE

$1.00

JUPINA

$1.00

WATER

$1.00

JUICE SHOT

$5.00

DAILY SPECIALs

GRILLED WINGS

$15.00
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT

$14.00

SHRIMP BOWL

$16.00

CHICKEN PITA

$15.00
OXTAIL FRIED RICE W/FRIED EGG

OXTAIL FRIED RICE W/FRIED EGG

$17.00Out of stock

SALMON SALAD

$17.00

BROWN STEW CHICKEN

$16.00

CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

TACOS

BURRITO BOWL

TUNA CROISSANT

$10.00

TURKEY BURGER

$14.00

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Salmon Philly

$16.00

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Shrimp Pita

$16.00

Spaghetti

$15.00

Salmon Bowl

$17.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Bbq Rib Meal

$16.00

Steak Alfredo

$18.00

Salmon Bowl Special

$17.00

Bourbon Chicken

$16.00

COMBOS WITH FRIES

PHILLY MELT W/FRIES

PHILLY MELT W/FRIES

$12.00

PHILLY STEAK AND ONIONS, PROVALONE AND AMERICAN CHEESE MELTED BETWEEN TEXAS TOAST

CHICKEN PHILLY MELT W/FRIES

$12.00
CHEESEBURGER W/FRIES

CHEESEBURGER W/FRIES

$10.00

5 PC WINGS W/FRIES

$10.00

TENDERS W/FRIES

$8.00

HOTDOG W/FRIES

$6.00

10 Piece Wings W\fries

$15.00

SOLO ITEMS

PHILLY MELT

$8.00

CHICKEN PHILLY MELT

$8.00

CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

5 WINGS

$7.00

TENDERS

$5.00

HOTDOG

$3.00

FRIES

$4.00

CHIPS

$0.50

10 PIECE WINGS

$12.00

Side Of Mac

$5.00

DESSERTS

WIFEY PUDDING (BISCOFF/DULCE DE LECHE)

$5.00
ZADDY PUDDING (COOKIES N CREAM)

ZADDY PUDDING (COOKIES N CREAM)

$5.00
SHORTY PUDDING (STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE)

SHORTY PUDDING (STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE)

$5.00
MELLOW YELLOW (LEMON COOKIES N CAKE)

MELLOW YELLOW (LEMON COOKIES N CAKE)

$5.00
NANA PUDDING (BANANA/NILLA WAFERS)

NANA PUDDING (BANANA/NILLA WAFERS)

$5.00

FULLY LOADED BROWNIE

$5.00Out of stock

PINEAPPLE CAKE

$5.00Out of stock

SOCK IT TO ME CAKE

$5.00

BREAD PUDDING

$5.00Out of stock

CINCO DE MEL-O

NACHO

$12.00+

2 TACOS W/ MEXICAN RICE AND CORN SALSA

$14.00+

QUESADILLAS

$8.00+

CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)

$14.00+

BREAKFAST MENU

BREAKFAST ITEMS

FRIED CHICKEN N WAFFLES

FRIED CHICKEN N WAFFLES

$15.00

FRIED CHICKEN N DEEP FRIED FRENCH TOAST

$15.00Out of stock

SMOTHERED CHICKEN BISCUITS

$14.00

MEL'S BREAKFAST

$14.00

FRENCH TOAST SANDO

$12.00

Shrimp N Grits

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Northwest 12th Street, Miami, FL 33136

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

