Melt Gelato & Crepe Cafe - Natick
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Melt! Come visit us at the Natick Mall and try our delicious crepes, paninis and gelato!
Location
1245 Worcester Street, Suite 4075, Natick, MA 01760
Gallery
