Melt Gelato & Crepe Cafe - Natick

No reviews yet

1245 Worcester Street

Suite 4075

Natick, MA 01760

Order Again

Take Home

Small Take Home

$12.95

Medium Take Home

$15.95

Large Take Home

$18.95

Panini

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Panini

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$10.75

Caprese Panini

$7.50

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$10.95

Cuban Panini

$11.50

Falafel Panini

$10.75

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Panini

$8.95

Just Cheese Panini

$5.50

Texas BBQ Chicken Panini

$10.75

Tuna Panini

$10.50

Turkey Bistro Panini

$10.50

Tuscan Chicken Panini

$10.75

Vegetarian Classic

$8.95

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Spinach Wrap

$9.75

Falafel Wrap

$9.95

Greek Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Pulled Pork Wrap

$10.25

Shrimp Wrap

$10.25

Tuna Wrap

$9.75

Turkey Wrap

$9.75

Crepes-Savoury

Andalusian Crepe

$9.95

Chicken Salsa Crepe

$10.95

Farmer Brown

$9.50

Florentine

$9.75

Fromage

$5.50

Parisian Crepe

$9.50

Shrimp & Avocado Crepe

$10.95

Crepes-Sweet

Caramel Apple Crepe

$8.95

Caramel Crepe

$5.95

Chocolate Crepe

$5.95

Cinnamon Sugar Crepe

$5.95

Cookies & Cream Crepe

$9.75

Dulce de Leche Crepe

$5.95

Lemon Crepe

$5.95

Mixed Berry & Sweet Cream Cheese

$9.75

Nutella Crepe

$5.95

Plain Crepe

$4.50

Strawberry Royale

$9.50

Soups

Small Soup

$4.95

Regular Soup

$6.95

Salads

Chicken Ceasar

$9.75

Harvest Salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Tuna Salad

$9.95

Other Items

Cape Cod Potato Chips (Bag)

$2.25

Kind Bar

$2.95

Milano

$1.50

Banana

$1.50

Apple

$1.95

Pear

$1.95

Cafe

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Americano

Cappuccino

Caffe Latte

Caffe Mocha

Espresso

Hot Chocolate

Nitro Cold Brew

Hot Specialty Tea

Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Energy Drink

$3.95

Lemonade

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Cup Of Milk (16oz)

$3.50

Smoothies

Berry Bonanza

Mango Madness

Peach and Pear

Pineapple Paradise

Strawberry Delight

Frappe Freezes

Caramel Latte

Choco Banana

Cookies & Cream

Java Chocolate Chip

Kona Mocha

Vanilla Latte

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Melt! Come visit us at the Natick Mall and try our delicious crepes, paninis and gelato!

Location

1245 Worcester Street, Suite 4075, Natick, MA 01760

Directions

