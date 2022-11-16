Restaurant header imageView gallery

Melt - Huntsville

No reviews yet

201 Jefferson Street North

Suite I

Huntsville, AL 35801

Appetizers

Caprese Flatbread

$10.00

Flatbread

Food Truck Nachos

$11.00

Nachos

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Pickles

Honey Baked Goat Cheese

$11.00

Goat Cheese

Mac N egg Roll

$10.00

Mac and Cheese Egg Roll

Picnic Duo

$11.00

Pimento Cheese and Chicken Salad

Matilda Bites

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries App

$9.00

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Buffalo Salad

Chef Salad

$14.00

Chef salad

Classic Wedge

$13.00

Wedge Salad

Half Wedge

$6.00

Falling For You

$13.00

Sandwich

3 Amigos

$14.00

chorizo, over easy egg,ham

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Plant Based Patty

BLT

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Cheese Burger

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Chicken Parm

Chicken Pesto

$14.00

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Salad melt

$13.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.00

grilled cheese

Club

$14.00

Ham,Turkey, Bacon

Cuban

$14.00

Cuban

Flyin Hawaiian

$14.00

Ham and spicy pineapple

Mac Melt

$12.00

Mac and Cheese

Meat Loaf Melt

$14.00

Meat loaf, Mashed Potaroes

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Meatball sub

Ole Smokey

$13.00

Turkey Sandwich

Patty Melt

$14.00

Patty Melt

Reuben Pastrami

$14.00

Pastrami Reuben

Roast Beef Melt

$14.00

Roast beef and cheese

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Turkey Reuben

Kid

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.50

Cheeseburger

Kid Chicken Finger

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50

grilled cheese

Kid Mac

$6.50

Kid Quesadilla

$6.50

Cheese Quesadilla

Dessert

1 Fried Oreo

$2.00

Fried Oreos

3 Fried Oreos

$5.00

Fried Oreos

5 Fried Oreos

$7.00

Fried Oreos

Ice Cream Chocolate

$2.00

Ice Cream Vanilla

$2.00

Ice Cream

Banana Stand

$6.00

Side

Add Sauce

Bowl Of White Bean Chili

$6.00

White Bean Chili

Bowl Of Chili

$6.00

Chili

Bowl Of Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Tomato Soup

Cucumber and Tomato salad

$4.00

Cumcumber salad

Cup Of Chili

$4.00

Chili

Cup Of Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00

Tomato Soup

Cup of White Bean Chili

$4.00

White Bean Chili

Don't Make

Fruit

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Mac And Cheese

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of lavash

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Side Of Sourdough

$1.00

Side salad

$5.00

Salad

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tots

$4.00

Brunch

All American

$12.00

Eggs And Bacon

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Avocado Toast

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo and Eggs

Chicken And Waffles

$14.00

Chicken And Waffles

French Toast

$12.00

French Toast

Hot Kentucky Brown Chicken

$14.00

Open Faced

Hot Kentucky Brown Turkey

$14.00

Open Raced

Raspberry Jammies

$12.00

Ham, Egg, Bacon

Wakin bacon

$12.00

Bacon and Egg

Plain Waffle

$1.50

Egg

$2.00

Melt Togo

4oz chicken salad

$4.00

4oz pimento cheese

$4.00

Bottle of 41st

$8.00

Bottle of Honey Mustard

$7.00

Bottle of Jap Ranch

$7.00

Bottle of Ranch

$7.00

Bottle of Rosemary Ketchup

$7.00

Bottle of Sweet Chili

$7.00

Lunch Box

$25.00

Sauces

Matilda

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Mrs. Fancy Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Mrs. Fancy Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Smoked Mayo

$0.50

Balsamic Galze

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

1000 Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

1000 Dressing

$0.50

Mayo

Mustard

Don't make

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Matilda NA

$3.50

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Redbull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Purree

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Daily Specials

$5 Diskin Cider

$5.00

Blackberry Moonshine Tea

$8.00Out of stock

Mango Habanero Marg

$10.00

Peach Moonshine Lemonade

$8.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Makers Mule

$11.00

$3 Duclaw Low key pale ale

$3.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

#eat local #make you melt

Website

Location

201 Jefferson Street North, Suite I, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

