American
Latin American

Melt Kitchen & Bar 1941 New Garden Road

review star

No reviews yet

1941 New Garden Road

Greensboro, NC 27410

Order Again

Popular Items

Scarlett
Buffalo Chicken
Granny

To Start or To Share

Almost Famous Sprouts

$13.95

Bowl of Soup

$8.25

Duck Fat Fries

$10.25

Panko Fried Cauliflower

$12.25

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.95

Smoked Gouda Spinach Dip

$13.25

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Bulk Mac And Cheese

$29.95

Bulk House Salad

$16.95

Pretzel App

$11.00

Signature Salads

House Salad

$11.50

Sunrise Salad

$13.50

Cyprus Salad

$13.50

Beet Salad

$13.25

Mini-Melts

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Sliders

$9.00

Kid's Cauliflower

$5.50

Adult 5 Piece Tenders

$11.50

Panini

The Melt

$12.50

The Melt w/ Vegan Cheese

$14.00

Granny

$14.00

Cuban Reuben

$14.25

Scarlett

$14.25

The Godfather

$14.25

Ham & Brie

$14.00

Duck Club

$15.50

The Nicki B.

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken

$14.25

Burgers & Wraps

Melt Burger

$14.50

Pimento Cheese Burger

$14.95

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Salmon BLT

$14.75

Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.00

Build-A-Burger

$13.75

Patty Melt Burger

$14.75

Tacos

Tacos (2)

$13.50

Sweets

French Quarter Beignets

$9.50

Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$5.00

Sides

Side Duck Fat Fries

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.55

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Side Salad

$4.25

Cup of Soup

$4.25

Apple Slices

$3.00

Side Sprouts

$5.50

Fries With No Duck Fat

$4.25

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Side Of Slaw

$3.50

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Queso Cheese

$3.25

Add Fried Avocado

$4.00

Add Side Salmon

$6.00

Add Side Chicken

$4.00

Add Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Cauliflower

$5.50

Side Of Celery (6)

$3.00

NA Beverages

1/2 Gallon Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00

1/2 Gallon Sour Mix

$12.00

Coffee

$2.69

Pepsi Products

$2.89

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.60

Juice

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.89

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50

Tea

$2.79

Water

Espresso

$4.39

Dbl Espresso

$6.69

Cappuccino

$4.89

Latte

$4.89

Voss Water

$3.25

ZOA Energy

$3.75

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Wine

BTL Cabriola Red Blend

$36.00

BTL High Note Malbec

$29.00

BTL Cult Cab

$34.00

BTL Vinum Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Villa Wolf Pinot Noir Rosé

$32.00

BTL Wycliff

$18.00

BTL Prosecco

$21.00

BTL Angelina Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Ponga Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Riff Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BTL Wycliff

$18.00

BTL Broadbent

$26.00

BTL Dr.Loosen Riesling

$34.00

BTL Limestone Hill Chardonnay

$35.00

Beer

AMC Cimosa

$5.50

Appalachian Mountain Brewery Blonde Ale

$4.25

Catawba White Zombie

$5.00

Corona

$4.25

Dales Pale Ale

$5.25

Foothills Hoppyum IPA

$5.25

Jade

$6.50

New Sarum IPA Can

$3.00

Take Home Six Pack

$13.00

Wicked Weed Sour

$5.25

Hopnosis

$6.25

Mind Haze

$6.25

Harpoon Cannoli Stout 16oz

$5.75

Murphy's Stout 16oz Can

$5.75

Non Alcoholic IPA

$3.00

Michelob Seltzer

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

PBR

$3.00

White Claw

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.75

Blue Moon Bottle

$3.75

Truly

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

