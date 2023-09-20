Crepe

Triple Chocolate Crepe (1)

$14.49

Rocky Road Crepe (2)

$16.99

Digestive Crepe (3)

$16.99

Lotus Crepe (4)

$16.99

Y.O.L.O Crepe (5)

$16.99

Brownies Crepe (6)

$16.99

Cream and Dream Crepe (7)

$16.99

Pina Colada Crepe (8)

$17.49

Banana Wrap (9)

$15.99

Fettucinne Crepe (10)

$16.99

Melt n Dip Crepe (11)

$17.49

Red Velvet Fettuccine (12)

$16.99

Apple Cinnamon Pouch (13)

$17.49

Banana Cinnamon Pouch (14)

$17.49

Pistachio Crepe (15)

$16.99

Pistachio Fettuccine (16)

$17.49

Cotton Candy Pouch (17)

$17.49

Waffle

Melt n Dip Waffle (18)

$17.49

Chocolate Waffle (19)

$14.49

Brownie Waffle (20)

$15.99

Lotus Waffle (21)

$16.99

Kunafa Waffle Cup (22)

$16.99

Pistachio Waffle (23)

$16.99

Cookies

Lovely Cookies (24)

$16.99

Red Velvet Cookies (25)

$16.99

Dip Stick

Fruit Stick (26)

$11.49

Eclair Pyramid (27)

$14.49

Pistachio Eclair (28)

$15.99

Lotus Eclair (29)

$14.49

My Passion (30)

$15.99+

Strawberries With Chocolate

$4.99

Cake

Brownies Magic (31)

$12.99

Flake Sense (32)

$12.99

Lava Cake (33)

$16.99

Fresh Fruit

Tahiti (34)

$11.49+

Avocado (35)

$12.99+

Banana Milkshake (36)

$10.99+

Panama (37)

$11.49+

Avocado with Nutella (38)

$12.49+

Cocktail Fruit (39)

$11.49+

Melt n Dip Cocktail (40)

$12.49+

Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake (41)

$6.99

Oreo Milkshake (42)

$6.99

Strawberry Milkshake (43)

$6.99

Nutella Milkshake (44)

$6.99

Lotus Milkshake (45)

$6.99

Pistachio Milkshake (46)

$6.99

Vanilla Caramel Frapp

$6.99

Gelato

Damascene Ice Cream (47)

$12.99+

1 Scoop

$4.99

2 Scoops

$6.99

3 Scoops

$9.49

Gelato Party Size 8 Scoops

$28.99

Gelato Party Size 16 Scoops

$45.99

Cheesecake

Milk Chocolate CheeseCake

$10.49

White Chocolate Chesecake

$10.49

Dark Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.49

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.49

Nutella Cheesecake

$10.49

Lotus Cheesecake

$10.49

Oreo Cheesecake

$10.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.49

Pistachio Cheesecake

$10.49

Fruit Platter

Nutella Fruit Salad (48)

$17.49

Royal Fruit Salad (49)

$17.49

Crunchy Fruit Salad (50)

$17.49

Lotus Fruit Salad (51)

$17.49

Fruit Salad (52)

$17.49

Banana Split (53)

$12.99

Drinkt it Fresh

Carrot

$7.99+

Orange

$7.99+

Apple

$7.99+

Pineapple

$7.99+

Grape

$7.99+

Build your own Juice

$9.99+

Drink it Cold

Lemonade

$5.99+

Mint Lemonade

$5.99+

Strawberry Juice

$7.99+

Mango Juice

$7.99+

Strawberry Banana Juice

$7.99+

Strawberry Banana Blueberry Juice

$7.99+

Cocktail Juice

$7.99+

Guava

$7.99+

Iced Coffee

$4.49+

Iced Coffee Latte

$4.49+

Drink it Hot

Espresso

$2.99+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.99+

Americano

$3.99+

Cappuccino

$4.99+

Café Latte

$4.99+

Café Mocha

$5.49+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.49+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.49+

Espresso Affogato

$7.99

Tea

$2.99+

Tea with Milk

$2.99+

Belgian Hot Chocolate

$5.49+

Turkish Coffee

$4.99+

Masala Tea

$3.99

Karak Irani Tea

$3.99

Kashmiri Tea

$3.99

Cardamin Tea

$3.99

Chocolate Shot

Milk Chocolate

$3.99

White Chocolate

$3.99

Dark Chocolate

$3.99

Extra Chocolate

$1.99

Big Chocolate cup

$5.99

Beverage

Essential 500 ML

$2.99

Essential 1L

$3.99

Essential 1.5L

$4.99

Soda

$1.59

Fiji 500 ML

$2.99

Fiji 1 L

$3.99

Voss 500 ML

$3.49

Smart Water 700 ML

$3.99

Perrier

$2.99

S. Pellegrino

$2.99