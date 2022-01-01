Restaurant header imageView gallery

Melt/Top Cut 2880 Center Valley Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

2880 Center Valley Pkwy

Center Valley, PA 18034

Popular Items

md fettuccine bolognese

appetizers

antipasto misto entree

$29.00

proscuitto di parma, soppressata, parmigiano, fresh mozzarella, marinated olives, balsamic cipollini onions, white bean puree, crostini

arugula entree

$12.00

shaved parmigiano, candied walnuts, dried figs, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

burrata entree

$17.00

roasted beets, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

calamari fritti entree

$17.00

cornmeal crusted, lemon aioli, fried basil

caprese entree

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomatoes, basil, aged balsamic vinegar

carnivoro entree

$19.50

garlic romano sauce, proscuitto di parma sweet sausage, smoked bacon, soppressata, pepperoni, maozzarella

ceasar entree

$11.50

romaine lettuce, toasted garlic croutons, white anchovy, garlic romano dressing

cheese pizza entree

$17.00

funghi entree

$18.50

wild mushrooms, truffle zest, mozzarella, ricottam fontina

manzo entree

$19.50

braised short rib, brie, grilled sweet onions, house fig jam, baby arugula

margherita entree

$17.00

tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

misto entree

$10.00

mixed baby lettuce, cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, olives, balsamic vinaigrette

mussels fra diavolo entree

$17.50

pancetta, fire roasted sweet corn, calabrian chilis, tomato broth, rustic bread

pasta e fagioli entree

$10.00

pasta and bean soup, vegetable broth, sweet sausage, parmigiano, basil pesto

pepperoni entree

$18.50

tomato sauce, pepperoni, pecorino, mozzarella

polipo entree

$17.50

char grilled octopus, citrus fennel salad, orange vinaigrette, fresh herbs

polpette di melt entree

$13.00

roasted italian meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta salata, rustic bread

soup du jour entree

$12.00

Crab Cake (1pc) Entree

$20.50

jumbo lump crab cake, daily garnish

pasta

md bucatini carbonara

$30.00

applewood smoked bacon, onion, black pepper, egg yolk, pecorino

md capellini e gamberetti

$35.00

angel hair pasta, shrimp, white wine, tomato compote, chili flakes, parsley

md fettuccine bolognese

$30.00

fresh fettuccini, ground vealm beefm pork, cream, tomato sauce

md gnocchetti pugliesi

$30.00

sweet italian sausage, chopped broccolini, roasted tomatoes, white beans, pecorino

md pappardelle al vitello

$35.00

fresh wide ribbon noodles, braised veal ragu, mushrooms, red wine, shaved parmigiano, truffle butter

md penne con pollo

$30.00

sauteed chicken, zucchini, squash, artichokes, parmigiano sun dried tomato cream

md ravioli di formaggio

$30.00

5 cheese blend ravioli, tomato sauce, basil, pesto, shaved parmigiano

md spaghetti polpette

$30.00

roasted italian meatballs, tomato sauce, parmigiano

med buttered pasta

$12.00

med pasta alfredo

$22.00

med pasta marinara

$15.00

sm bucatini carbonara

$17.00

applewood smoked bacon, onion, black pepper, egg yolk, pecorino

sm buttered pasta

$8.00

sm capellini e gamberetti

$20.00

angel hair pasta, shrimp, white wine, tomato compote, chili flakes, parsley

sm fettuccine bolognese

$17.00

fresh fettuccini, ground vealm beefm pork, cream, tomato sauce

sm gnocchetti pugliesi

$17.00

sweet italian sausage, chopped broccolini, roasted tomatoes, white beans, pecorino

sm pappardelle al vitello

$20.00

fresh wide ribbon noodles, braised veal ragu, mushrooms, red wine, shaved parmigiano, truffle butter

sm pasta alfredo

$13.00

sm pasta marinara

$10.00

sm penne con pollo

$17.00

sauteed chicken, zucchini, squash, artichokes, parmigiano sun dried tomato cream

sm ravioli di formaggio

$17.00

5 cheese blend ravioli, tomato sauce, basil, pesto, shaved parmigiano

sm spaghetti polpette

$17.00

roasted italian meatballs, tomato sauce, parmigiano

main course

(2) crab cakes

$41.00

agnello brasato

$38.00

braised lamb shank, red wine, tomato, mascarpone, polenta

bistecca

$46.00

grilled florentine style ribeye steak, salsa verde, grilled mixed vegetables

cacciatore di pollo

$29.00

grilled marinated chicken breast, peppers, tomato, mushroom, garlic, oregano

Capesante

$40.00

galic herb buttered scallops, parmigiano, spinach, house made orzo

children's chicken fingers

$15.00

cioppino

$39.00

seafood stew, fresh catch, shrimp, scallops, mussels, tomato, white wine, toasted baguette

filetto di manzo

$51.00

grilled center cut 10oz filet mignon, portobello mushroom, porcini ninaigrette

melt burger

$18.50

angus ground beef, white cheddar, nueske's applewood smoked bacon, house pickles

pizzaiola di pollo dinner

$29.00

breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, house made pasta

salmone

$37.00

grilled salmon, roasted green beans, warm tomato, caper + olive vinaigrette

sides

asparagus

$12.00

white wine, butter, parmigiano

broccolini & tomato

$11.00

garlic, olive oil

marscarpone polenta

$9.00

mashed potatoes

$9.50

yukon gold

patate fritte

$9.00

french fries, parmigiano

dessert

cheesecake

$11.00

chef's feature

crostata di fruita

$11.00

seasonal fruit tart, sugar crust, vanilla gelato

gelato

$9.00

gelato ala mode

$3.50

limone ricotta torta

$10.50

lemon ricotta pound cake, sweet white chocolate ricotta, macerated strawberries

pasticcino di cioccolato

$11.00

dark chocolate torta, creme anglaise, chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato

pistacchio e pistacchio

$11.00

pistachio tart, white chocolate, dark chocolate, pistachio mousse, pistachio anglaise

sorbet

$9.00

sorbet a la mode

$3.50

tiramisu

$10.50

mascarpone cream, ladyfingers, espresso crumble, chocolate torta

features

veal parm

$48.00

Lobster Ravioli

$40.00Out of stock

Gazpacho

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2880 Center Valley Pkwy, Center Valley, PA 18034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

