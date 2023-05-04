Main picView gallery

The Fat Beet 1149 North State Street

review star

No reviews yet

1149 North State Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

Noshes & Greens

Beet Kraut

$5.00

Beets, sauerkraut, red onions

Tofu Nigiri Plate (4 piece)

$10.00

Avocado Toast+

$15.00

Avocado, folded vegan-egg, tomato's, sprouts, spicy house sauce, everything seasoning, gf-toast

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, roasted beets, butternut squash, vegan feta, apple, walnut, quinoa and house dressing

Nachos

$14.00

Bowls & Rolls

Beet Bowl

$16.00

Marinated beet, avocado, Kim Chi, nori, furikake, spicy house sauce, rice

Umami Bowl

$16.00

Marinated tofu, pickled veggies, avocado, nori, furikake, spicy house sauce, rice

State Street Roll

$12.00

Tofu, pickled veggies, vegan eel sauce, rice, nori

Zamish Roll

$15.00

Zalmon, cucumber, spicy house sauce, rice, nori

Nigiri Trio

$16.00

2 pieces each - No-tuna, zalmon, eggplant unagi, pickled ginger, wasabi

Umami Roll

$18.00

Spicy jackfruit, cucumber, eggplant unagi, avocado, spicy house sauce, vegan eel sauce, sesame seeds, rice, nori

Pasta Caul-fredo

$16.00

Creamy cauliflower sauce, broccoli, gf-pasta

Jack's BBQ Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ jackfruit, gf-roll*, with potato chips

Mushroom Gravy Bowl

$5.00

Side of rice

$3.00

Baby Umami Bowl KIDS

$8.00

Un-Beet-Able Sweets

Mochi Waffle

$15.00

Choice of seasonal fruit compote, organic, chocolate syrup or rose-infused agave syrup w/ vegan/gf whip cream.

Coco-Choco Mousse

$9.00

Dark chocolate mousse, strawberries, w/vegan/gf whip cream.

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

A single scoop of your choice of Big Leaf Maple or Vanilla vegan ice cream, chocolate syrup, fresh strawberries and walnuts.

Haupia Pudding

$8.00

Drinks

Strawberry-Rose Mule

$9.00

Strawberries, Seedlip Grove (citrus), rosewater, ginger beer

Lime Ginger Fizz

$5.00

Ginger beer, fresh lime juice

Virgin Mary

$9.00

Vegetable juice, Worcestershire, fresh lemon, hot sauce, Seedlip Garden (herbal), pickle, celery

Chai Spiced Mule

$9.00

Chai, lemon, ginger beer

Fruit Juice

$5.00

Orange, apple or vegetable

Bellingham Fog

$7.00

Earl Grey tea, lavender syrup, oat milk – hot or iced

Lavender Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Oat milk cocoa, lavender syrup, topped with gf-whipped cream

Hot Pot O'Tea

$6.00

Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Peaches & Cream, Gen Mai Cha

Local Coffee - Drip

$5.00Out of stock

Maniac Coffee - Bellinghamster

Local Coffee - French Press

$5.00

Maniac Coffee - Ravens Eye or Decaf Royale

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Potato Chips

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

