Melted Dreams Cafe 415b South St

review star

No reviews yet

415b South St

Front Royal, VA 22630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Food

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.00

Burner Boy Wrap

$8.00

Tacos

$4.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chefs Special

$12.00

Sandwiches

Sandwiches

$5.00

Burritos

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Meals

The Gravy

$10.00

Meaty Boy

$10.00

Sides

Hashbrown

$2.00

Scrambled Egg

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Food

Chips

$1.00

Candy

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Dessert

$3.00

Smoothies

Strawberry

$8.00+

Strawberry Banana

$8.00+

Wildberry

$8.00+

Peach

$8.00+

Peanut Butter Cup

$8.00+

Bubble Teas

Classic

$7.00+

Strawberry

$7.00+

Chocolate

$7.00+

Taro

$7.00+

Matcha

$7.00+

Refreshers

Strawberry

$5.00+

Watermelon

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00+

Tea/Lemonade

Sweet Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Unsweet Tea

$3.00+

Arnie

$3.00+

Half Cut Tea

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Classics

Water

$1.00

Soda

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Energy Drink

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

415b South St, Front Royal, VA 22630

