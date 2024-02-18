Melted Dreams Food Co.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come by and enjoy!
Location
318 East King Street, Strasburg, VA 22657
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gathering Grounds Patisserie & Cafe - 24 E Main St
No Reviews
24 E Main St Luray, VA 22835
View restaurant
Dominicos Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria -
No Reviews
19 East Luray Shopping Center Luray, VA 22835
View restaurant