Melty Layton Hills
1201 North Hill Field Road #FC06
Layton, UT 84041
Food
Melts
Smoky burnt ends brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, carmelized onions, and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.
Tender pot roast, red onions, smoked cheddar and fontina served with a savory au jus.
Pepper jack, Swiss, roasted chicken, red onions, tomatoes, avocado spread, and mayo.
Savory turkey, aged ham, creamy mustard aioli, sliced pickles and Swiss cheese.
Italian meatballs, Rustica sauce, tasty spices, mozzarella and provolone cheese, and Parmesan crust.
Cheddar and havarti cheeses, roasted turkey, and bacon.
Tender ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomatoes and red onions.
A perfectly cheesy blend of provolone, fontina, havarti, and cheddar cheeses.
Aged cheddar, pepper jack, cream cheese, fresh jalapeños.
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken tenders, Rustica sauce, savory spices and a Parmesan crust.
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Melty Sauce on marbled rye bread.
Smoked white cheddar, provolone, braised short rib, onion balsamic jam.
Fresh and whole milk mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, with Parmesan crust.
Provolone, marinated artichokes, grape tomatoes and basil pesto.
Tender ham, pepper jack, mozzarella, and tangy sweet pineapple.
Tender beef, fire roasted peppers and onions, jalapeños, havarti and pepper jack.
Ground beef, grilled onions, provolone, cheddar, havarti, and Melty sauce.
Just like they like it—buttered French bread and melty American cheese.
Other Entrees
Crispy tortilla chips, black beans, guacamole, pico and sour cream under a melty, cheesy blanket.
Tender tinga chicken, pepper jack, fontina, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Pasta shells in a sauce of fontina, cheddar and Parmesan. Fried fresh and served with tomato soup!
Combos
Choose a half Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad.
Includes either a Kids Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tenders, or Mac & Cheese Bites, fries, tots or chips, and apple juice.