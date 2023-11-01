Melty South Town
10450 State Street
Sandy, UT 84070
Food
Melts
- BBQ Brisket Melt$10.79
Smoky burnt ends brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, carmelized onions, and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.
- French Dip$9.29
Tender pot roast, red onions, smoked cheddar and fontina served with a savory au jus.
- Chicken Avocado$9.99
Pepper jack, Swiss, roasted chicken, red onions, tomatoes, avocado spread, and mayo.
- Turkey Cuban$9.89
Savory turkey, aged ham, creamy mustard aioli, sliced pickles and Swiss cheese.
- Meatball Melt$9.49
Italian meatballs, Rustica sauce, tasty spices, mozzarella and provolone cheese, and Parmesan crust.
- Turkey Bacon$9.99
Cheddar and havarti cheeses, roasted turkey, and bacon.
- Ham & Swiss$8.29
Tender ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomatoes and red onions.
- Four Cheese$5.99
A perfectly cheesy blend of provolone, fontina, havarti, and cheddar cheeses.
- Jalapeño Popper$7.89
Aged cheddar, pepper jack, cream cheese, fresh jalapeños.
- Chicken Parmesan$8.49
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken tenders, Rustica sauce, savory spices and a Parmesan crust.
- Reuben$10.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Melty Sauce on marbled rye bread.
- Short Rib$10.99
Smoked white cheddar, provolone, braised short rib, onion balsamic jam.
- Italian$6.99
Fresh and whole milk mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, with Parmesan crust.
- Artichoke & Tomato$7.29
Provolone, marinated artichokes, grape tomatoes and basil pesto.
- Hawaiian$8.29
Tender ham, pepper jack, mozzarella, and tangy sweet pineapple.
- Fajita Melt$9.99
Tender beef, fire roasted peppers and onions, jalapeños, havarti and pepper jack.
- Melty Burger$9.79
Ground beef, grilled onions, provolone, cheddar, havarti, and Melty sauce.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$2.09
Just like they like it—buttered French bread and melty American cheese.
Other Entrees
- Nachos$9.29
Crispy tortilla chips, black beans, guacamole, pico and sour cream under a melty, cheesy blanket.
- Chicken Meltadilla$7.99
Tender tinga chicken, pepper jack, fontina, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Mac & Cheese Bites (4)$7.99
Pasta shells in a sauce of fontina, cheddar and Parmesan. Fried fresh and served with tomato soup!
Combos
- Fries & Drink$4.49
- Cheese Fries & Drink$5.99
- Bacon Cheese Fries & Drink$6.99
- Tots & Drink$4.49
- Cheese Tots & Drink$5.99
- Bacon Cheese Tots & Drink$6.99
- Cheese Curds & Drink$5.99
- Onion Rings & Drink$5.99
- Soup Cup & Drink$5.99
- Chips & Drink$4.49
- Half Salad & Drink$6.99
Choose a half Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad.
- Mac & Cheese Bites (2) & Drink$6.99
- Kids Meal$5.99
Includes either a Kids Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tenders, or Mac & Cheese Bites, fries, tots or chips, and apple juice.
- Signature Lemonade Upgrade$1.30
Soups
- Cheesy Broccoli Dipper$2.09
- Cheesy Broccoli Cup$4.59
- Cheesy Broccoli Bowl$7.99
- Cheesy Broccoli Bread Bowl$7.99
- Chicken Noodle Dipper$2.09
- Chicken Noodle Cup$4.59
- Chicken Noodle Bowl$7.99
- Chicken Noodle Bread Bowl$7.99
- Tomato Basil Dipper$2.09
- Tomato Basil Cup$4.59
- Tomato Basil Bowl$7.99
- Tomato Basil Bread Bowl$7.99