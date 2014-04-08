Food

Oozy Classics

Ultimate Meltz - Half

$6.00

2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitational Winner! White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Goat, Gorgonzola

Ultimate Meltz - Full

$9.00

2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitational Winner! White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Goat, Gorgonzoloa

Americon Ooze! - Half

$6.00

American, Sharp Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Swiss

Americon Ooze! - Full

$9.00

American, Sharp Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Swiss

Uncommon "Beyond Grilled Cheese"

Pepperosa Pizza - Full

$15.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Creamy Tomato, Spicy Roasted Garlic, & Basil Sauce

Pepperosa Pizza - Half

$9.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Creamy Tomato, Spicy Roasted Garlic, & Basil Sauce

Simpleton - Full

$15.00

Pepper Jack, Garlic Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Green Onion, Avocado-Ranch

Simpleton - Half

$9.00

Pepper Jack, Garlic Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Green Onion, Avocado-Ranch

Cheezy Caprese - Full

$15.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Shaved Asiago, Grilled Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction

Cheezy Caprese - Half

$9.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Shaved Asiago, Grilled Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction

Cubano - Full

$18.00

Swiss, Mojo-Basted Pork Shoulder, Dill Pickle, Cobb-Smoked Ham, Roasted Garlic, Dijonaise

Cubano - Half

$9.00

Swiss, Mojo-Basted Pork Shoulder, Dill Pickle, Cobb-Smoked Ham, Roasted Garlic, Dijonaise

Extreme "An over the top grilled cheese creation"

Rooben Evolooshun - Full

$18.00

Swiss, Thinly Shaved Pastrami, House-made "Kraut", Pickled Red Onion, Creamy Cracked Mustard & Caraway "Thousand Island"

Rooben Evolooshun - Half

$10.00

Swiss, Thinly Shaved Pastrami, House-made "Kraut", Pickled Red Onion, Creamy Cracked Mustard & Caraway "Thousand Island"

Oinker - Full

$18.00

Sharp Cheddar, "Barbequed Pulled Port and Mac N Cheese Meet," Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Onions

Oinker - Half

$9.00

Sharp Cheddar, "Barbequed Pulled Port and Mac N Cheese Meet," Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Onions

Potsticker Meltz - Full

$18.00

2013 National Grilled Cheese Invitaional Winner! Provolone, Pepper Jack, Pork, Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Soy, Scallion, Sesame, Fried Wonton, Sriracha-Chilli Aioli with Potsticker Dipping Sauce.

Potsticker Meltz - Half

$9.00

2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitaional Winner! Provolone, Pepper Jack, Pork, Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Soy, Scallion, Sesame, Fried Wonton, Sriracha-Chilli Aioli with Potsticker Dipping Sauce.

Chipz

Chipz - Small

$4.00

Side order of Idaho Russet Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend.

Chipz - Large

$9.00

7 oz portion of our Idaho Russet Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend.

Chipz - Party

$11.00

12 oz portion of our Idaho Russet Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend.

Dipz 4 Chipz

Dipz 4 Chipz - 3oz

$4.00

Handcrafted Dip in 3oz portion

Dipz 4 Chipz - Pint

$11.00

Handcrafted Dip in pint portion

Soupz

Extreme Tomato Soup

$1.00+

Vegan, No dairy

Tomato Basil Bisque

$1.00+

Cream, Parmesan

Mac & Cheese Soup

$1.00+

Sharp Cheddar, Herb Crumbs

Saladz

Caesar Salad - Side

$7.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Garlic Crouton, Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad - Large

$14.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Garlic Crouton, Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad - Side

$7.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette

Greek Salad - Large

$14.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad - Side

$7.00

Romaine, Garlic Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatioes, Green Onions, Hard-Cooked Eggs, Avocado, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing

Cobb Salad - Large

$14.00

Romaine, Garlic Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatioes, Green Onions, Hard-Cooked Eggs, Avocado, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing

Create Your Own

Create Your Own - Half

$6.00

Best Value!

Create Your Own - Full

$8.00

Best Value!

Mini Meltz Meal

Kidz Half Sandwich

$7.00

American and Cheddar

Kidz Classic Mac

$6.00

Classic Mac & Cheeze

Combo

Choose any Uncommon, Extreme, or Featured half sandwich, a side, and a fountain drink.

Chipz and Dipz

$13.95

Drinkz

24 oz Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero Sugar

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweetened Green Tea

$3.00

Sweetened Black Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Vitamin Water XXX Acai, Blueberry, Pomegranate

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Peace Tea - Peach

$2.75

Peace Tea - Raspberry

$2.75

Peace Tea - Sno Berry

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.75

Monster Original

$3.98

Monster Zero Sugar

$3.98

Monster Rehab

$4.29

Agua Frescas - Mango

$3.25

Aguas Frescas - Hibiscus

$3.25

Minute Maid - Apple Juice

$3.37

Reign Energy - Melon Mania

$3.50

Reign Energy - Razzle Berry

$3.50

Dunkin Iced Coffee

$4.29

Red Bull Original

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50