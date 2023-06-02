Melville Deli 90 Broadhollow Rd
90 Broadhollow Rd
Melville, NY 11747
Hot Sandwiches
X-Factor
Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, bacon, cole-slaw and Russian dressing on a toasted garlic hero.
Chicken Fiesta
Fried chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and spicy mayo on a toasted hero.
Chicken Italian Melt
Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, vinegar on a toasted hero.
Melville Spice
Fried cajun chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Russian dressing on a toasted hero.
Route 110
Grilled chicken, turkey, roasted red pepper, Jack cheese, lettuce and pesto sauce on a toasted hero.
Southern Ranch
Roast beef, roasted red peppers, Jack cheese, lettuce and ranch dressing on a toasted garlic hero.
Texas
Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, fried onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar and barbeque sauce on a toasted garlic hero.
Half Hollow
Sliced buffalo chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and Bleu cheese on a toasted garlic hero.
Mac-Truck
Fried chicken cutlet. Mozzarella, mac salad, bacon and honey mustard on a toasted garlic hero.
Passport
Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, ranch, barbeque sauce, American cheese on a toasted hero.
Sweet Hills
Honey turkey, bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, lettuce, and honey mustard on a toasted hero.
Pat's Fiesta
Fried chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers, Pecorino cheese, fresh Mozzarella, pesto sauce, toasted hero.
Original
Fried chicken cutlet, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarella, ranch and hot sauce on a toasted hero.
Spicy CAB Ride
Fried chicken cutlet, avocado, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo on a toasted hero
Dare Devil
Fried chicken cutlet, cheddar cheese, potato salad, lettuce and Russian dressing on a toasted hero
Cold Sandwiches
Italian
Capicola ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese and Italian dressing on a hero
Italian Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, lettuce, roasted red peppers, fresh Mozzarella and pesto sauce.
Honey Dipped Chicken
Chicken cutlet, Cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and honey dip sauce.
Cajun Roast Beef
Cajun roast beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, roasted red peppers and creole mayo.
Dagwood
Roast beef, turkey, ham, American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Turkey Club
Roast turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a hero
Nazareth
Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, Swiss cheese, cole-slaw and Russian dressing.
Monte Christo
Turkey breast, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Russian dressing.
Chicken Knock Out
Fried chicken cutlet, hot cherry peppers, jalapeño Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish dressing.
California
Turkey breast, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and Russian dressing.
Balsamic Avocado
Turkey breast, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.
Grandpa Ted
Turkey breast, Genoa salami, cole-slaw and mustard.
Roast Beef Deluxe
Roast beef, bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
BYO Sandwich
Breakfast Combos
Hungry Man
Three eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheese on a hero.
Melville Platter
Two eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, home-fries, and toast.
Protein Slammer
Five egg whites, extra turkey, Alpine Lace Swiss cheese, on a whole wheat wrap.
Healthy One
Three egg whites, turkey, spinach, Alpine Lace Swiss, in a whole wheat wrap.
Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup
French Toast
Texas style french toast served with butter and syrup
Super Thing
Two eggs, extra bacon, extra sausage, onions, and American cheese.
BYO Breakfast
Omelets
Salads
Cobb
Mixed lettuce, bacon, chicken, Provolone cheese, eggs, tomatoes, and black olives.
Greek
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, stuffed grape leaves, green peppers, Feta cheese and black olives.
Santa Fe
Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, beans, corn, Cheddar cheese, and crunchy cheese tortilla strips, and Santa Fe dressing.
Chef
Mixed lettuce, ham, eggs, turkey, carrots, Cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomatoes and green peppers.
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken, Parmigiano cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.
Grilled Chicken
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken, green bell peppers, shredded carrots and cucumbers.
Chopped Salad
Paninis
Torino
Fried chicken cutlet, Mozzarella, sundried tomato and pesto sauce.
Desire
House roast turkey breast, Swiss cheese, cole-slaw and Russian.
Smokey Joe
Smoked turkey, Cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy fried onions and Russian.
Italian Chicken
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, and fresh mozzarella.
Texas
Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, fried onions, cheddar cheese and barbeque sauce.
Chicken Fiesta
Fried chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and spicy mayo.
Chicken Margherita
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and red onions.
Delightful
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, honey mustard and cole-slaw.
Monterey
Virginia ham, sharp Cheddar cheese, plum tomato and bacon, and Russian dressing.
Tuna Cheddar
Tuna, Cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
California
Turkey breast, tomato, avocado, Mozzarella cheese and Russian dressing.
Manhattan
Roast beef, tomato, onions, bacon, Mozzarella cheese and Russian dressing.
Caprese Style
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, pesto sauce
Sunset
Turkey, mozzarella, tomato, avocado, ranch dressing
Burrito Bar
Classic Burrito
Black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of chicken, cajun chicken, steak or pork in a tortilla or burrito bowl.
Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, tomato, onions, Jack cheese and guacamole
Quesadilla
cheese quesadilla served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole
Grill Menu
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and tomatoes on a garlic bread hero.
Philly Cheese Steak
Tender rib-eye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mixed Cheese
Beef gyro
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, gyro sauce
Grilled Monte Christo
Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and tomato on Texas style bread.
Wrap Supreme
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch dressing
Falafel Wrap
Falafel, lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce.
Coffee & Tea
Hot Coffee
Columbian Coffee
Hot Decaf Coffee
Columbian Coffee
Iced Coffee
Columbian Coffee
Iced Decaf Coffee
Columbian Coffee
Hot Tea
Lipton Tea
Hot Decaf Tea
Lipton Tea
Cappuccino
Hot Cocoa
French Vanilla
Green Tea
Decaf Green Tea
Earl Grey
Chamomile
Jasmine Blossom
Peppermint
Lemon Ginger
English Breakfast
Iced Tea and Lemonade
Bottled Drinks
Cold Salads
Sliced Cold Cuts
Boars Head Honey Turkey
Boars Head Pepper Turkey
Boars Head Virginia Ham
Boars Head Oven Roast Chicken
Boars Head Buffalo Chicken
Boars Head Pastrami
Boars Head Smoked Turkey
Boars Head Bologna
Boars Head Liverwurst
Boars Head Salami
Boars Head Pepperoni
Boars Head Ham
Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey
House Roast Turkey
House Roast Beef
American
Swiss
Provolone
Pepper Jack
Cheddar
Mozzarella
Fresh Mozzarella
Muenster
Chips
Cool Ranch
Nacho Cheese
Spicy Sweet Chili
Classic
Sour Cream and Onion
Barbeque
Salt and Vinegar
Baked
Cheddar and Sour Cream
Sour Cream and Onion
Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn
Funyuns
Cheetos Crunchy
Cheetos Puffs
Cheese Doodles
Golden Original
Onion and Garlic
Honey BBQ
Ridges Sour Cream and Onion
Ridges Cheddar and Sour Cream
Ridges Original
Popcorn Butter
Salt
Salt & Pepper
BBQ
Sour Cream & Onion
Salt & Vinegar
Pickle
Buffalo
Rosemary
Chili
Desserts
Muffins & Pastries
Serving breakfast and lunch with a variety of sandwiches, wraps, salads, hot food and our own kettle cooked bagels made fresh daily. Located on route 110 in Melville since 1989.
90 Broadhollow Rd, Melville, NY 11747