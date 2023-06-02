Restaurant header imageView gallery

Melville Deli 90 Broadhollow Rd

90 Broadhollow Rd

Melville, NY 11747

Hot Sandwiches

X-Factor

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, bacon, cole-slaw and Russian dressing on a toasted garlic hero.

Chicken Fiesta

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and spicy mayo on a toasted hero.

Chicken Italian Melt

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, vinegar on a toasted hero.

Melville Spice

$12.95

Fried cajun chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Russian dressing on a toasted hero.

Route 110

$12.95

Grilled chicken, turkey, roasted red pepper, Jack cheese, lettuce and pesto sauce on a toasted hero.

Southern Ranch

$12.95

Roast beef, roasted red peppers, Jack cheese, lettuce and ranch dressing on a toasted garlic hero.

Texas

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, fried onions, Mozzarella, Cheddar and barbeque sauce on a toasted garlic hero.

Half Hollow

$12.95

Sliced buffalo chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and Bleu cheese on a toasted garlic hero.

Mac-Truck

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet. Mozzarella, mac salad, bacon and honey mustard on a toasted garlic hero.

Passport

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, ranch, barbeque sauce, American cheese on a toasted hero.

Sweet Hills

$12.95

Honey turkey, bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella, lettuce, and honey mustard on a toasted hero.

Pat's Fiesta

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers, Pecorino cheese, fresh Mozzarella, pesto sauce, toasted hero.

Original

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarella, ranch and hot sauce on a toasted hero.

Spicy CAB Ride

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, avocado, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and spicy mayo on a toasted hero

Dare Devil

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, cheddar cheese, potato salad, lettuce and Russian dressing on a toasted hero

Cold Sandwiches

Italian

$12.95

Capicola ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese and Italian dressing on a hero

Italian Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, roasted red peppers, fresh Mozzarella and pesto sauce.

Honey Dipped Chicken

$12.95

Chicken cutlet, Cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and honey dip sauce.

Cajun Roast Beef

$12.95

Cajun roast beef, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, roasted red peppers and creole mayo.

Dagwood

$12.95

Roast beef, turkey, ham, American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Turkey Club

$12.95

Roast turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a hero

Nazareth

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, Swiss cheese, cole-slaw and Russian dressing.

Monte Christo

$12.95

Turkey breast, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Russian dressing.

Chicken Knock Out

$12.95

Fried chicken cutlet, hot cherry peppers, jalapeño Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish dressing.

California

$12.95

Turkey breast, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and Russian dressing.

Balsamic Avocado

$12.95

Turkey breast, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce and balsamic vinaigrette.

Grandpa Ted

$12.95

Turkey breast, Genoa salami, cole-slaw and mustard.

Roast Beef Deluxe

$12.95

Roast beef, bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BYO Sandwich

BYO Lunch Sandwich

$6.00

Build Your Own Sandwich

Breakfast Combos

Hungry Man

$9.95

Three eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, and cheese on a hero.

Melville Platter

$9.95

Two eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, home-fries, and toast.

Protein Slammer

$9.95

Five egg whites, extra turkey, Alpine Lace Swiss cheese, on a whole wheat wrap.

Healthy One

$8.95

Three egg whites, turkey, spinach, Alpine Lace Swiss, in a whole wheat wrap.

Pancakes

$7.94

Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup

French Toast

$7.94

Texas style french toast served with butter and syrup

Super Thing

$9.95

Two eggs, extra bacon, extra sausage, onions, and American cheese.

BYO Breakfast

Breakfast Grill

$2.00

Build your Own Breakfast

Bagels

Omelets

Western

$7.94

peppers, onions, and ham

American

$7.94

ham, American cheese, and tomato

Sausage & Potato

$7.94

sausage, home-fries, and cheddar cheese.

Simon

$8.95

avocado, spinach, Feta cheese and salsa

Mexican

$7.94

mushrooms, tomato, onions, and jalapeño cheese.

Salads

Cobb

$11.95

Mixed lettuce, bacon, chicken, Provolone cheese, eggs, tomatoes, and black olives.

Greek

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, stuffed grape leaves, green peppers, Feta cheese and black olives.

Santa Fe

$11.95

Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, beans, corn, Cheddar cheese, and crunchy cheese tortilla strips, and Santa Fe dressing.

Chef

$11.95

Mixed lettuce, ham, eggs, turkey, carrots, Cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomatoes and green peppers.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken, Parmigiano cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken, green bell peppers, shredded carrots and cucumbers.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$9.95

Create your own custom salad

Paninis

Torino

$10.95

Fried chicken cutlet, Mozzarella, sundried tomato and pesto sauce.

Desire

$10.95

House roast turkey breast, Swiss cheese, cole-slaw and Russian.

Smokey Joe

$10.95

Smoked turkey, Cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy fried onions and Russian.

Italian Chicken

$10.95

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, and fresh mozzarella.

Texas

$10.95

Fried chicken cutlet, bacon, fried onions, cheddar cheese and barbeque sauce.

Chicken Fiesta

$10.95

Fried chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and spicy mayo.

Chicken Margherita

$10.95

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and red onions.

Delightful

$10.95

Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, honey mustard and cole-slaw.

Monterey

$10.95

Virginia ham, sharp Cheddar cheese, plum tomato and bacon, and Russian dressing.

Tuna Cheddar

$10.95

Tuna, Cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

California

$10.95

Turkey breast, tomato, avocado, Mozzarella cheese and Russian dressing.

Manhattan

$10.95

Roast beef, tomato, onions, bacon, Mozzarella cheese and Russian dressing.

Caprese Style

$10.95

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, pesto sauce

Sunset

$10.95

Turkey, mozzarella, tomato, avocado, ranch dressing

Burrito Bar

Classic Burrito

$10.95

Black beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of chicken, cajun chicken, steak or pork in a tortilla or burrito bowl.

Fajita Burrito

$11.95

Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, green peppers, tomato, onions, Jack cheese and guacamole

Quesadilla

$6.95

cheese quesadilla served with sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Grill Menu

Cuban Sandwich

$13.94

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and tomatoes on a garlic bread hero.

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

Tender rib-eye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mixed Cheese

Beef gyro

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, gyro sauce

Grilled Monte Christo

$12.95

Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and tomato on Texas style bread.

Wrap Supreme

$8.95

Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and ranch dressing

Falafel Wrap

$8.95

Falafel, lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomato and tahini sauce.

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$1.76+

Columbian Coffee

Hot Decaf Coffee

$1.76+

Columbian Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.76+

Columbian Coffee

Iced Decaf Coffee

$2.76+

Columbian Coffee

Hot Tea

$1.76+

Lipton Tea

Hot Decaf Tea

$1.76+

Lipton Tea

Cappuccino

$1.76+

Hot Cocoa

$1.76+

French Vanilla

$1.76+

Green Tea

$1.76+

Decaf Green Tea

$1.76+

Earl Grey

$1.76+

Chamomile

$1.76+

Jasmine Blossom

$1.76+

Peppermint

$1.76+

Lemon Ginger

$1.76+

English Breakfast

$1.76+

Iced Tea and Lemonade

Iced Tea

$2.76+

Home-Made Iced Tea

Lemonade

$2.76+

Home-Made Lemonade

Half and Half

$2.76+

Half Iced Tea, Half Lemonade

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.76+

Bottled Drinks

Soda

$2.76

Bottled Soda

Arizona

$2.76

Bottled Arizona

Snapple

$2.76

Bottled Snapple

Juices

$2.76

Poland Spring Water

$1.96+

Essentia 1 L

$3.76

Vitamin Water

$2.76

Gatorade

$2.76

Energy Drinks

Cold Salads

Tuna Salad

$2.95+

Chicken Salad

$2.95+

Garden Tuna Salad

$2.95+

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad

$2.95+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$2.95+

Egg Salad

$2.95+

Cole-Slaw

$2.49+

Potato Salad

$2.49+

Macaroni Salad

$2.49+

Sliced Cold Cuts

Boars Head Honey Turkey

$3.99+

Boars Head Pepper Turkey

$3.99+

Boars Head Virginia Ham

$3.99+

Boars Head Oven Roast Chicken

$3.99+

Boars Head Buffalo Chicken

$3.99+

Boars Head Pastrami

$4.49+

Boars Head Smoked Turkey

$3.99+

Boars Head Bologna

$2.99+

Boars Head Liverwurst

$2.99+

Boars Head Salami

$3.99+

Boars Head Pepperoni

$3.99+

Boars Head Ham

$3.99+

Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey

$3.99+

House Roast Turkey

$3.99+

House Roast Beef

$4.49+

American

$2.99+

Swiss

$2.99+

Provolone

$2.99+

Pepper Jack

$2.99+

Cheddar

$2.99+

Mozzarella

$2.99+

Fresh Mozzarella

$2.99+

Muenster

$2.99+

Chips

Cool Ranch

$2.49

Nacho Cheese

$2.49

Spicy Sweet Chili

$2.49

Classic

$2.49

Sour Cream and Onion

$2.49

Barbeque

$2.49

Salt and Vinegar

$2.49

Baked

$2.49

Cheddar and Sour Cream

$2.49

Sour Cream and Onion

$2.49

Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn

$2.49

Funyuns

$2.49

Cheetos Crunchy

$2.49

Cheetos Puffs

$2.49

Cheese Doodles

$2.49

Golden Original

$2.49

Onion and Garlic

$2.49

Honey BBQ

$2.49

Ridges Sour Cream and Onion

$2.49

Ridges Cheddar and Sour Cream

$2.49

Ridges Original

$2.49

Popcorn Butter

$2.49

Salt

$2.76

Salt & Pepper

$2.76

BBQ

$2.76

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.76

Salt & Vinegar

$2.76

Pickle

$2.76

Buffalo

$2.76

Rosemary

$2.76

Chili

$2.76

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$3.49

Chocolate Pudding

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.76

Crumb Cake

$2.95

Pound Cake

$2.76

Chocolate Pound Cake

$2.76

Banana Bread

$2.76

Black and White Cookie

$2.76

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies

$1.76

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.76

Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.76

Muffins & Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$2.76

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.76

Chocolate Chocolate Muffin

$2.76

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.76

Corn Muffin

$2.76

Bran Muffin

$2.76

Apple Turnover

$2.76

Cheese Danish

$2.76

Strawberry Cheese Danish

$2.76

Croissant

$2.99

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl

$9.98

Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Granola, Coconut, Honey

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving breakfast and lunch with a variety of sandwiches, wraps, salads, hot food and our own kettle cooked bagels made fresh daily. Located on route 110 in Melville since 1989.

Website

Location

90 Broadhollow Rd, Melville, NY 11747

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

