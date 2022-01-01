Melvin's BBQ James Island

Restaurant header imageView gallery
#2 Cheeseburger
Side Fries

Basket/Combo

Basket

$3.50

Baskets include fries and an onion ring. Drink is not included.

Combo

$4.50

Combos include your choice of one side and a regular size drink. This does not include an onion ring.

Basket No Ring

$3.50

Basket No Salt

$3.50

Basket No Ring No Salt

$3.50

BBQ Sandwiches

Big Joe Pork

$10.00

Little Joe Pork

$9.00

Big Joe Chicken

$10.00

Little Joe Chicken

$9.00

Smoked Turkey

$12.00

Served Warm

Turkey Club

$15.00

Served on Texas Toast with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, and 2 Slices of Bacon

Brisket

$14.00

Sliced or Chopped, Lean or Fatty Served with White Onions & Pickles

Burgers & More

#1 Hamburger

$8.00

1/3 lb

#2 Cheeseburger

$8.50

1/3 lb

#3 Classic Cheeseburger

$9.50

1/3 lb Served on Texas Toast with Mustard & Coleslaw

#4 Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

#6 Patty Melt

$8.50

1/3 lb Served on Texas Toast with Grilled Onions

#7 Pimento Cheeseburger

$9.50Out of stock

#8 Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$9.00

#9 Chili Cheeseburger

$10.00

#10 Chili Slaw Cheeseburger

$11.00

#11 Double Cheeseburger

$12.00

2/3 lb

#12 Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.50

1 lb With 6 Slices of Bacon

Double Hamburger

$11.00

2/3 lb

BLT

$7.00

Plates

Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread

Pork Plate

$17.00

1/2 lb - Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread

Pulled Chicken Plate

$17.00

1/2 lb - Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread

Turkey Plate

$19.00

1/2 Rack Rib Plate

$22.00

Includes 2 sides and cornbread

Full Rack Rib Plate

$32.00

Includes 2 sides and cornbread

2 Meat Plate

$23.00

Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread

3 Meat Plate

$27.00

Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread

Hash & Rice Plate

$11.00

Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread

Side Plate

$12.00

Includes 4 Sides and Cornbread

Brisket Plate

$23.00

1/2 lb - Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread

Wings

6 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$19.99

18 Wings

$29.99

50 Wings

$30.00Out of stock

100 Wings

$232.99Out of stock

Tenders

3 Tenders

$7.00

5 Tenders

$8.50

8 Tenders

$11.50

Salads

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Egg, Purple Onions, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese and Croutons

House Salad

$12.00

Includes Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg, Purple Onions, & Cheddar Cheese. Add protein for $5!

Half Salad

$8.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Fry No Salt

$4.00

Side 2 Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Large Hash and Rice

$6.99

Side of Hash & Rice

$4.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Baked Beans

$4.00

Side Butter Beans

$4.00

Side Collards

$4.00

Side Fried Okra

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato

$4.00

4 Hushpuppies w/ honey butter

$4.00

8 hushpuppies w/ honey butter

$6.99

Side Chili

$4.99Out of stock

Side 1 Onion Ring

$2.99

5 Onion Rings

$8.99

Bag of Pork Skins

$5.00

Pimento Cheese & Pork Skins

$8.00Out of stock

1 pc Bacon

$2.00

1 pc Cornbread

$2.00

1 rib

$4.50

White Rice

$3.00

Side Lima Beans over White Rice

$4.00

Side Green Beans over White Rice

$4.00

Extra 2 oz Secret Sauce

$0.75

Extra 2 oz Southern Red Sauce

$0.75

Extra 2 oz Sweet Red Sauce

$0.75

Extra 2 oz Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Extra 2 oz White Sauce

$0.75

Extra 4 oz Secret Sauce

$1.50

Extra 4 oz Southern Red Sauce

$1.50

Extra 4 oz Sweet Red Sauce

$1.50

Extra 4 oz White Sauce

$1.50

Extra 4 oz Spicy Sauce

$1.50

Side of Pickles

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Crispy

Ranch 2oz Sauce

$0.75

Ranch 4 oz Sauce

$0.75

Large order of fries with queso

$9.00

Nachos

$14.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Pulled Pork or BBQ Chopped Chicken, Queso, Slaw, Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos & Melvin's BBQ Sauce

Extra 4oz Queso

$1.50

Tater Tots

$5.99Out of stock

1 lb Batch w Queso

Hash

$4.00

Kids

1 Side and 1 Kid's Soda, Apple Juice, or Milk

Brice's 2pc Tender

$7.00

Includes 1 side & 1 kid's drink.

Jr Joe Pork

$7.00

Includes 1 side & 1 kid's drink.

Jr Joe Chicken

$7.00

Includes 1 side & 1 kid's drink.

Jr Hamburger

$7.00

Includes 1 side & 1 kid's drink.

Jr Cheeseburger

$7.00

Includes 1 side & 1 kid's drink.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

with Duke's Mayo.

Jr Rib

$7.00

with Single Rib.

Extra Sauces (2 oz.)

2 oz. Golden Secret

$0.75

2 oz. Southern Red

$0.75

2 oz. Sweet Red

$0.75

2 oz. White Sauce

$0.75

2 oz. Spicy Golden

$0.75

2 oz. Honey Mustard

$0.75

2 oz. Ranch

$0.75

2 oz. Blue Cheese

$0.75

Tea & Fountain Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99Out of stock

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Lg Lemonade

$4.99

Lemonade refill

$0.50

Gal Sweet Tea

$10.00

Gal UnSweet Tea

$10.00

Gal Lemonade

$12.00

Cherry Syrup

$0.35

Vanilla Syrup

$0.35

Bottle Water

$1.85

Lrg Drink Upgrade

$3.99

NO ICE

Lite Ice

.50 refill

$0.50

Souvenir Cup Upgrade

$0.75

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Shake

$4.50Out of stock

Peach Shake

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Shake

$4.50Out of stock

Oreo Shake

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Shake

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Shake

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding Shake

$4.50Out of stock

Eggnog Shake

$4.50Out of stock

Peppermint Shake

$4.50Out of stock

Bottle Drinks

Cheerwine

$3.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Sundrop

$3.50

Nehi Grape

$3.50

Nehi Orange

$3.50

Nehi Peach

$3.50

RC Cola

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.85

Apple Juice

$1.85

Water Cups

Kid Water Cup

$0.25

20 oz Water Cup

$0.35

32 oz Water Cup

$0.50

Desserts

Cup Banana Pudding

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Keylime Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Lemonade Cake

$6.99Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
