Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Italian

Mema's 2250 East 1st St Suite 300

review star

No reviews yet

2250 East 1st St Suite 300

Grimes, IA 50111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Grinder
Chicago Italian Beef
Chicken Parmesan

Combo Meals

Purchase any sandwich and get your choice of side and a drink for only $2.50!

Italian Grinder Combo

$13.50+

Your choice of a half or full sized Italian Grinder with your choice of any side and a drink!

Three Cheese Meatball Combo

$14.50+

Your choice of a half or full sized Three Cheese Meatball with your choice of any side and a drink!

Hot Sausage Combo

$13.50+Out of stock

Your choice of a half or full sized Hot Sausage with your choice of any side and a drink!

Italian Ham & Cheese Combo

$13.50+

Your choice of a half or full sized Italian Ham and Cheese with your choice of any side and a drink!

Spicy Italian Combo

$14.50+

Your choice of a half or full sized Spicy Italian with your choice of any side and a drink!

Chicago Italian Beef Combo

$14.50+

Your choice of a half or full sized Chicago Italian Beef with your choice of any side and a drink!

Chicken Parmesan Combo

$14.50+

Your choice of a half or full sized Chicken Parmesan with your choice of any side and a drink!

Yo' Adrian! Combo

$13.50+

Your choice of a half or full sized Yo' Adrian! with your choice of any side and a drink!

Heather Marie Combo

$13.50+

Your choice of a half or full sized Heather Marie with your choice of any side and a drink!

Portobello Melt Combo

$14.50+

Your choice of a half or full sized Portobello Melt with your choice of any side and a drink!

Sandwiches

Italian Grinder

$11.00+

Ground Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, finely diced green pepper and onion, red sauce, topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Three Cheese Meatball

$12.00+

Hand-rolled Italian all beef meatballs, red sauce, topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Hot Sausage

$11.00+Out of stock

Ground Italian sausage, red sauce, topped with jalapenos, provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Italian Ham & Cheese

$11.00+

All natural, sliced smoked ham, creamy Italian house-made dressing, topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Spicy Italian

$12.00+

Hot capicollo, Genoa salami, pepperoni, smoked ham, red sauce, topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Chicago Italian Beef

$12.00+

Shaved Italian beef roast served "wet", topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.00+

Lightly breaded chicken breast tenderloin, red sauce, topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Yo' Adrian!

$11.00+

Hand-rolled Italian all beef meatball halves paired with toasted cheese ravioli, red sauce, topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Heather Marie

$11.00+

All natural smoked ham, ground Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, finely diced green pepper and onion, deli style pepperoni, red sauce, topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Portobello Melt

$12.00+

Fried portobello mushroom strips lightly coated in a savory breading, red sauce, topped with provolone and house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Sides

Italian Pasta Salad

$3.00

Tri-colored rotini pasta tossed with sliced black olives, red peppers and carrots in a savory Italian dressing.

Creamy Pasta Salad

$3.00

Tri-colored rotini pasta, carrots, onions, and green bell peppers tossed in a sweet and creamy mayonnaise dressing.

Lay's

$2.00

Big Grab bag of Lay's classic potato chips.

Doritos

$2.00

Big Grab bag of Doritos nacho cheese flavored potato chips.

Appetizers

Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Lightly breaded cheese ravioli dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning and served with a side of red sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Battered mozzarella cheese sticks dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning and served with a side of red sauce.

Portobello Mushroom Strips

$9.00

Sliced portobello mushrooms lightly coated in a savory breading and dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning and served with a side of red sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Fresh baked Italian bread, garlic butter spread, smothered with mozzarella cheese and dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.

Pepperoni Poppers

$8.00

Bite sized breaded pepperoni poppers with a blend of diced pepperoni, red sauce and mozzarella cheese inside. Served with a side of red sauce for dipping.

Extras

2oz Banana Peppers

$0.75

2oz Jalapenos

$0.75

2oz Giardiniera (Mild)

$0.75

4oz Red Sauce

$0.75

4oz Creamy Italian Dressing

$1.50

4oz Italian Au Jus

$1.50

Soda and Water

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.50
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50
Sunkist Orange

Sunkist Orange

$1.50
A&W Rootbeer

A&W Rootbeer

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:44 am, 10:45 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Mema’s Italian Grinders is a locally, family-owned Italian sandwich shop specializing in Italian grinders, Chicago Italian beef, hand-rolled meatball subs, hot sausage sandwiches and many other tasty Italian-inspired menu items.

Location

2250 East 1st St Suite 300, Grimes, IA 50111

Directions

Gallery
Mema's image
Mema's image
Mema's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flame - 5765 Merle Hay RD
orange starNo Reviews
5765 Merle Hay RD Johnston, IA 50131
View restaurantnext
Papa's Pizzeria - Polk City
orange star4.6 • 566
214 W Van Dorn St Polk City, IA 50226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grimes

Rolling Wok Asian Cuisine & Pho - 3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F
orange star4.7 • 545
3600 SE Crossroads Dr Ste F Grimes, IA 50111
View restaurantnext
El Huapango Mexican Restuarant - Grimes
orange star4.5 • 243
3600 Se Crossroads Dr Grimes, IA 50111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grimes
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston