A map showing the location of "Pachira" 1710 N Vermont AveView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

"Pachira" 1710 N Vermont Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1710 N Vermont Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

shots

well house Liquore

$22.22

premium volcan/belvedere

$44.44

Exclusive Clase/1942/Blue Label

$88.88

By the glass

Wine

$22.22

Champagne

$22.22

Cocktails

$22.22

Well mix drinks

$22.22

Premium mix drinks

$27.77

Exclusive mix drinks

$88.88

Cocktails 1L

Margarita

$222.00

Mezcalita

$222.00

Mojito

$222.00

Strawberry Mojito

$222.00

Aperol Spritz

$222.00

Moscow Mule

$222.00

Mexican Mule

$222.00

Liquor

Volcan

$444.00

Dahlia

$555.00

Clase Azul

$999.00

Clase Ultra

$7,777.00

Avion 44

$888.00

1942

$1,111.00

El Silencio

$555.00

Belvedere

$555.00

Beluga Noble 1.75L

$1,333.00

JW Blue Label

$1,333.00

Macallan 12

$777.00

Jameson

$555.00

Hendricks

$444.00

Hennessy VS

$555.00

Hennessy XO

$1,333.00

Bacardi

$444.00

Champagne

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs

$444.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 1.5L

$888.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 3L

$1,999.00

Ruinart Rose

$777.00

Ruinart Rose 1.5L

$1,444.00

Ruinart Rose 3L

$2,888.00

Perrier J Blanc de Blancs

$555.00

Perrier J Brut 1.5L

$1,555.00

Perrier J Brut 3L

$2,999.00

Dom Perignon 1.5L

$1,888.00

Dom Perignon Brut

$999.00

Krug Brut

$1,555.00

Krug Rose

$1,999.00

Perrier J Rose 1.5L

$2,333.00

House Champagne

$222.00

Wine BTL

Chardonnay

$111.00

Sancerre

$111.00

Whispering Angel

$111.00

Pinot Noir

$111.00

Cab

$111.00

House Champagne

$222.22

Water & Sodas & Beer

still

$10.00

sparkling

$10.00

red bull

$9.00

Red Bull sugar free

$9.00

hookah

Traditional

$155.00

Members Khalil Mamoon

$222.00

Same flavor headl traditional

$77.00

Same flavor premium refill

$111.00

Entrees

Fish Mezcal Flambe

$77.77

Tomahawk

$155.55

Chicken Schnitzel

$55.55

Come String Beans w/ Tofu

$44.44

Sides

Potato Puree

$14.44

Potato Wedges

$14.44

String Beans

$14.44

Desserts

Nutella Borracas

$14.44

Berry Crumble

$14.44

Cake fee

$55.55

package $2500

$2500

$2,500.00

Package $3500

$3500

$3,500.00

Package $5000

$5000

$5,000.00

liquore & champagne & beer

Casamigos blanco

$777.00

Dahlia Reposado

$777.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$1,333.00+

Belvedere

$777.00

Jameson

$555.00

Ruinart Rose

$777.00

12 modelos

$133.00

Dos Artes Anero

$999.00

Tanqueray

$555.00

Beau Joie Brut

$555.00

veuve clicquot

$777.00+

soft

water

$6.00

red bull

$9.99
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1710 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
