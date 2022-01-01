Restaurant header imageView gallery

Memi D's - Kilgore

No reviews yet

1210 Stone St

Kilgore, TX 75662

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast

Breakfast Wrap

$5.25

Your choice of scrambled eggs & pork sausage or scrambled egg whites & turkey sausage, shredded cheese, potato crumble & house made salsa wrapped in a 10" tortilla.

Muffin Sandwich

$4.50

Your choice of pork sausage or turkey sausage, fried egg & American cheese served on a toasted English Muffin.

Biscuit Sandwich

$4.50

Your choice of pork sausage or turkey sausage, fried egg & American cheese served on a biscuit.

Crustless Quiche

$4.95

Crustless quiche cup made with eggs, shredded cheese, fresh spinach, ham, chopped bacon & our house seasoning.

Basic Avocado Toast

$4.95

Chunky avocado spread, cojito cheese, seasonings & garnished with balsamic glaze on toasted sourdough bread

Loaded Avocado Toast

$5.95

Chunky avocado spread, cojito cheese, tomato slices, fresh spinach, seasonings & garnished with balsamic glazed on toasted sourdough bread.

Classic Overnight Oats

$3.95

Rolled oats sweetened with honey, made with almond milk.

Berry Pecan Overnight Oats

$4.95

Rolled oats sweetened with honey, made with almond milk & sprinkled with dried cranberries & pecans.

Parfait

$4.25

Creamy vanilla yogurt served with mixed berries & classic granola

Bagel

$3.50

Your choice of bagel toasted & served with cream cheese.

Fresh Baked Scone

$3.95

Your choice of cream filled blueberry lemon or white chocolate canberry. Served warm

Wraps

Southwest Wrap

$7.75

Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, cherry tomatoes, corn, black beans, optional jalapenos, fresh greens, drizzled with our house made southwest dressing & wraped in a 14" tortilla.

Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.75

Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, fresh greens, drizzled with our house made ranch dressing & wrapped in a 14" tortilla.

Salad

Signature Salad

$9.50

Fresh greens, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrot, sliced cucumber, chopped green onion & croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

The Cuban Sandwich

$9.00

Roasted pork, Swiss cheese, sliced ham, dill pickle, mayonnaise & mustard, served hot on a white roll.

The Californian Sandwich

$9.00

Sliced turkey, avovado spread, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato, leafy lettuce, & chiptle mayonnaise, served on sourdough bread.

The Ultimate Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Avovado spread, pepper jack cheese, sliced tomatoes, shredded carrot, fresh greens, sliced onion & cucumber, drizzled with our house made ranch & served on wheat bread.

The Basic Sandwich

$6.25

Your choice of sliced turkey or ham made with American cheese, leafy lettuce with mayonnaise or mustard and served on sourdough bread.

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Chopped grilled chicken salad made with cranberries & pecans. Served with crisp romaine, on a fresh croissant.

Traditional Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.25

Shredded chicken salad made with slivered almonds, celery & green onions. Served with crisp romaine on a fresh croissant.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.25

Memi D's family recipe served with crisp romaine on wheat bread

Chips

Baked Lay Chips

$1.50

Garden Salsa Sun Chips

$1.50

Harvest Chedder Sun Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

Regular Lay Chips

$1.50

Signature Drinks

Hot Medium Signature Drink

$6.00

Hot Large Signature Drink

$6.75

Iced Medium Signature Drink

$6.00

Iced Large Signature Drink

$6.75

Frappe Medium Signature Drink

$6.00

Frappe Large Signature Drink

$6.75

Red Bull

Iced Red Bull

$6.75

Blended Red Bull

$6.75

Smoothies

Mini Smoothie

$2.75

Small Smoothie

$5.00

Medium Smoothie

$5.75

Large Smoothie

$6.25

Frappe

Small Frappe

$4.75

Medium Frappe

$5.75

Large Frappe

$6.25

Mocha

Hot Small Mocha

$4.50

Hot Medium Mocha

$5.50

Hot Large Mocha

$6.00

Iced Small Mocha

$4.50

Iced Medium Mocha

$5.50

Iced Large Mocha

$6.00

House Brew

Hot Small House Brew

$2.75

Hot Medium House Brew

$3.00

Hot Large House Brew

$3.25

Iced Small House Brew

$2.75

Iced Medium House Brew

$3.00

Iced Large House Brew

$3.25

Cappuccino

Small Cappuccino

$4.50

Medium Cappucino

$5.50

Large Cappucino

$6.00

Tea

Hot Small Chai Tea

$4.50

Hot Medium Chai Tea

$5.50

Hot Large Chai Tea

$6.00

Iced Small Chai Tea

$4.50

Iced Medium Chai Tea

$5.50

Iced Large Chai Tea

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.85

Medium Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Sweet Treats

7 Layer Bar

$3.00

Classic magic bar with layers of chocolate, butterscotch & toasted coconut.

Brownie

$1.75

Triple chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Covered Espresso Bean

$0.25

Kids Drinks

Mini Milk

$1.98

Small Milk

$3.00

Mini Chocolate Milk

$2.80

Mini Flavored Milk

$2.80

Small Fountain Drink

$1.75

Small Frappe - No Espresso

$4.00

Small Hot Chocolate - Kids Temp

$3.85

Mini Smoothie

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Memi D's Drive Thru is so much more than just your average coffee shop! Check us out! Full menu serving breakfast & lunch along with incredible drinks!!

Location

1210 Stone St, Kilgore, TX 75662

Directions

