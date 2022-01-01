Restaurant header imageView gallery

Memories Food & Spirits

981 Reviews

$

3539 Broadway

Grove City, OH 43123

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
6 Wings
Basket of Fries

Starters

12 Wings

$14.99

6 Wings

$8.99

Basket of Buffalo Chips

$4.95

Basket of Chips

$3.79

Basket of Fries

$3.79

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Boneless Wings

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Cheese Fries

$7.35

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Corn Nuggets

$6.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.99

Mac n Cheese Wedges

$7.95

Memories Sampler

$12.99

Mexi Skins

$8.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.95

Mini Tacos

$7.95

Nachos

$10.95

Pig Skins

$10.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Spicy Cauliflower

$7.95

Spicy Feta & Bean Dip

$10.99

Buffalo Chix Pot Skins

$8.95

Soups & Salads

1/2 Antipasto Salad

$8.95

1/2 BBQ Chicken Salad

$7.99

1/2 Fried Buff Chicken Salad

$7.99

1/2 Grilled Buff chicken salad

$7.99

1/2 Bacon Walnut Salad

$7.99

1/2 Chef Salad

$7.99

1/2 Chicken Garden Salad

$7.99

1/2 Italian Salad

$8.99

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Full Antipasto Salad

$10.79

Full Bacon Walnut Salad

$10.99

Full BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.99

Full Chef Salad

$10.99

Full Chicken Garden Salad

$10.99

Full Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Full Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Full Italian Salad

$11.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.95

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.29

Cup of chili

$4.29

Bowl of chili

$5.95

Taco Salad

$10.95

Wedge Salad

$8.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.95

Cod Sandwich

$10.95

Coney Dog

$9.75

French Dip

$11.95

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Pretzel Club

$12.95

Reuben

$9.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$14.29

Turkey Bacon Sand

$9.99

Turkey Reuben

$8.99

Subs

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.95

Chicken Club Sub

$12.95

Italian Sub

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Pizza Sub

$10.79

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Burgers

Bacon and Blue Burger

$12.99

Bullseye Burger

$12.25

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Double Stack Burger

$16.95

Hamburger

$9.95

Italian Burger

$14.95

Memory Burger

$12.95

Mexi Burger

$11.29

Smokestack Burger

$14.99

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Entrees

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.95

Chicken Parmesan

$14.79

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.79

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Memories BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Ribeye Steak

$23.95

Salmon Patties

$16.95

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Wings Boneless

$6.99

Kids Wings Bone In

$6.99

Sides

Applesauce

$2.29

Baked Potato (after 5 PM)

$2.95

Basket of Buffalo Chips

$4.75

Basket of Chips

$3.95

Basket of Fries

$3.95

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Broccoli

$3.29

Celery

$1.00

Celery & Blue

$1.99

Celery & Ranch

$1.99

Coleslaw

$2.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Basket Of Onion Rings

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.29

Side Beer Cheese

$1.25

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Wing Sauces

BBQ

$0.99

Carolina Gold

$0.99

Garlic Parm.

$0.99

Hot

$0.99

Hot Grarlic

$0.99

Hot Teryaki

$0.99

Mild

$0.99

Reaper

$1.25

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.99

Teryaki

$0.99

Wild Buffalo

$0.99

Blue cheese

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Celery , Ranch

$1.99

Celery , Blue

$1.99

Dressings

1000 island

$1.00

Balsamic

$1.00

Blue cheese

$0.99

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

French

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Horseraddish

$1.25

Italian

$0.79

Light Italian

$1.00

Mexi Sauce

$1.00

Poppy Seed

$1.00

Ranch

$0.99

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$10.95

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Cranberry

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Grapefruit

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

MT DEW

$2.79

O.J.

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Pineapple

$2.79

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

ROOT BEER

$2.79

Redbull

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Soda Water

$1.95

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Tonic

$2.79

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3539 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123

Directions

