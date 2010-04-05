Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
971 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1714 U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Michigan City
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant
More near Michigan City