Mexican & Tex-Mex

Memo's Jr. LLC

review star

No reviews yet

5725 Miller Avenue

Gary, IL 46403

Food

Guacamole

$8.00

served with tortilla chips

Chalupanada

$5.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.00

8 chicken wings smoked in house, tossed in your choice of sauce or rub: buffalo, barbecue, chipotle-lime, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, coffee rub

Chicharrones

$5.00

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Chip And Salsa

$5.00

Features

Crispy Beef Taco

$10.00

Veggie Tacos

$8.00

The MF Pork

$14.00

Spicy Chix

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Chix Dilla

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Veggie Dilla

$12.00

Vegan Tacos

$8.00

The Burger

$13.00

Fish

$10.00

Pizza Puff

$4.00

NA Beverages

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

7 Up CAN

$1.50

JARRITO

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

Booch

$6.00

Extras

Half Order Of Guac w/ Chips

$4.50

8oz. Beans

$3.00

Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Shrimp & Gritts

$13.00

Side Of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

2 oz. South Side Sauce

$0.75

Pizza Puff

$4.00

8oz. Salsa Roja

$4.00

Chicha

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blu Cheese

$0.75

2 oz. Enchilado Chz

$0.75

Beets

$9.00

Kids Dilla

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

5725 Miller Avenue, Gary, IL 46403

