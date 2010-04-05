- Home
- /
- Michigan City
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
971 Reviews
$
1714 U.S. 20
Michigan City, IN 46360
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Memo's Famous Pancakes
Belgium Waffles
Memo's French Toast
Delicate Crepes
Club House Breakfasts
Skillets
Ah!! Melettes
Athenian Garden Omelette
$11.59
BYO Omelette
$9.89
Calyspo Omelette
$9.99
Cheese Omelet
$8.29
Country Omelette
$11.39
Deluxe Spinach Omelette
$10.59
Denver Omelette
$11.59
Greek Omelet
$9.99
Hawaiian Omelette
$11.29
Meatlovers Omelette
$11.99
Mediterranean Omelet
$9.99
Memos Omelette
$11.59
Mexican Omelet
$9.99
Popeye Omelette
$11.59
Portabella Omelette
$11.59
Smoked Sausage Omelette
$11.39
Super Omelet
$9.99
Veggie Omelette
$10.99
Western Omelet
$9.29
Fabulous Frittatas
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Croissants
Mexican Breakfasts
Bacon Burrito
$10.29
Chorizo burrito
$10.09
Sausage burrito
$10.29
Chef Chilaquiles
$19.99
Chicken Chilaquiles
$16.99
Chilaquiles with eggs
$11.99
Steak Chilaquiles
$20.99
Huevos ala Mexicana
$10.99
Huevos con Chorizo
$10.99
Huevos Rancheros
$9.99
Huevos Rancheros with Pork Carnitas
$12.59
Bistek Ala Mexicana
$20.99
Fernandos Huevos Ala Mexicana Xtra Spicy Red Salsa Corn Tortillas Xtra Corn
$10.99
Kids Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
1 Biscuit
$3.29
1 Egg
$2.79
2 Eggs
$4.58
Bowl of Grits
$3.99
Bowl Of Oatmeal
$4.69
English Muffin
$3.29
Extra Condiments
$0.79
Fruit Cup
$5.99
Peanut Butter
$1.00
Plain Bagel
$2.69
s/o American Fries
$3.99
s/o Avocado
$4.79
s/o Bacon
$4.59
s/o Beans
$1.99
s/o CBH
$5.29
s/o Chorizo
$4.39
s/o Coleslaw
$2.59
s/o Cottage Cheese
$2.59
s/o Cream Cheese
$0.99
s/o French Fries
$3.99
s/o French Toast
$3.49
s/o Gravy
$2.29
s/o Guacamole
$3.99
s/o Gyro Sauce
$2.79
s/o Ham
$4.59
s/o HB
$4.29
s/o Home Fries
$3.99
s/o Links
$4.39
s/o Patties
$4.39
s/o Pico de Gallo
$3.99
s/o Rice
$1.99
s/o Rice & Beans
$3.99
s/o Salsa
$2.29
s/o Smoked Sausage
$4.39
s/o Toast
$2.99
s/o Tomato Slices
$1.99
s/o Tortillas
$1.99
Side Salad
$3.99
Side Of Onion Rings
$2.69
Turkey sausage
$4.59
Side Limes
$0.89
Half Waffle
$3.99
Add Steak
$9.99
Add Chicken
$5.99
Add Beef
$3.99
S/O Turkey Sausage
$4.39
Baked Potato
$3.99
1 Pc Stuffed Ft
$3.99
Monkey Gravy
$1.79
1 Pc Bacon
$1.99
Side of fruits
Appetizers
Country Style
Italian Favorites
Mexican Dishes
Caldo 7 Mares
$20.89
Caldo de Camaron
$18.99
All You Can Eat Wings
$12.99
Fajitas de Camarones
$18.99
Fajitas de Bistec
$20.29
Fajitas de Pollo
$18.49
Enchiladas Tres Amigos
$12.99
Mexican Sampler
$13.39
Arrachera Asada
$20.99
Menudo Soup
$15.89
Ham Steak
$11.99
Tacos con Sopa
$12.89
Taco
$3.79
Memos Parrillada For Two
$39.99
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.99
Chicken Burrito
$10.29
Steak Burrito
$11.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$10.99
Jeff Parrillada: NO shrimp, NO guac, NO jalapeño, NO garnish, NO fruit, NO Skirt Steak, ADD Ribeye, XTRA Ribeye. Flour. Ranchera Sauce
$35.99
Pozole
$15.89
Pork Carnitas Dinner
$15.59
Kids Lunch/Dinner
Light & Refreshing
Soup Pot
Garden Greats
Burgers
Sandwich Greats
Turkey Club
$10.99
BLT ONLY
$10.99
BLT Club
$10.99
BLT Sand
$9.29
French Dip
$11.99
Philly Steak
$12.59
Reuben
$11.59
Chicken Breast Sandwich
$10.89
Turkey & Swiss Croissant
$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Croissant
$11.99
Chicken Salad Croissant
$10.99
Tuna Salad Croissant
$10.99
Monte Cristo
$10.99
Half BLT with cup of soup and piece of cake
$10.99
Grilled Cheese
$9.29
Grilled Ham And Cheese With Fries
$9.29
Tuna Salad Melt With Fries
$10.99
Chilled Juice
NA Beverages
Register juice cooler
Senior dinner menu
SR. Liver and Onions
$11.99
SR. Spaghetti with garlic bread
$11.99
SR. 1/4 Roasted Chicken
$11.99
SR. Baked Meatloaf
$11.99
SR. Jumbo Shrimp
$11.99
SR. Slab BBQ Ribs
$11.99
SR. Pork Tenderloin
$11.99
SR. Vegetable Stirfry
$11.99
SR. 8 oz. Chopped Steak
$11.99
SR. Pork Chop
$11.99
SR. Roasted Turkey
$11.99
SR. Baked Mostaccioli with garlic bread
$11.99
SR. Walleye
$11.99
Board specials
Stuffed cabbage
$9.59
Stuffed Green Pepper
$9.59
Shrimp Alfredo
$15.99
Beef Tips over Noodles
$10.59
Salisbury Steak
$9.59
Hot Beef Manhattan
$10.49
Hot Turkey Manhattan
$10.49
Fried Chicken Dinner
$13.79
Hot Meatloaf Manhattan
$10.29
Ham Steak
$10.39
Ribeye Dinner
$20.99
Mushroom Swiss burger no potato 1 slice of cake
$10.99
Gyro Platter
$12.99
Breakfast Specials
Lunch Special
Half Order Biscuits and Gravy with Coffee
1 egg with coffee special
1 french toast with coffee special
2 cakes with meat and coffee special
Small Cheese Oml with coffee special
1flour Taco Scrambled With Bacon Hashbrowns On Side
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1714 U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Michigan City
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant
More near Michigan City
New Buffalo
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Chesterton
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Valparaiso
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Stevensville
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.