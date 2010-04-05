Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City

971 Reviews

$

1714 U.S. 20

Michigan City, IN 46360

Order Again

Popular Items

One Egg
Turkey Club
Turkey & Swiss Croissant

Memo's Famous Pancakes

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$3.79

Short Stack

$5.49

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$9.89

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.79

3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.89

3 Fruity Pancakes

$9.89

3 Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.89

3 Strawberry Fest Pancakes

$10.69

Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.99

Potato Pancakes

$9.19

Potato Pancakes Platter

$10.69

Memos Hamstaker

$10.89

Belgium Waffles

Pecan Belgium Waffle

$9.89

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.89

Chicken Strips Waffle

$10.59

Smoked Sausage Waffle

$10.39

Blegium Waffle

$9.19

Fruity Waffle

$9.89

Banana Split Waffle

$10.99

Blue waffle

$8.89

Memo's French Toast

Crunchy French Toast

$8.59

French Toast with Fruit

$10.29

Thick French Toast

$7.99

Stuffed French Toast

$11.39

Delicate Crepes

Strawberry Fest Crepes

$10.29

Chocolate Banana Crepes

$10.29

Strawberry Crepes

$9.89

Blueberry Crepes

$9.89

Plain Crepes

$7.99

Caramelized Apple & Pecan Crepes

$9.89

Fruity crepes

$9.89

Hen House

Small CFS

$10.99

CBH & Eggs

$10.89

One Egg

$6.49

Two Farm Fresh Eggs

$6.99

Large CFS

$13.29

Club House Breakfasts

#1 French Toast Combo

$11.39

#2 The Two x Two

$11.39

#3 Waffle Combo

$11.39

#4 Biscuits & Gravy

$11.39

Skillets

Chicken Anthony Skillet

$11.29

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$12.49

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$11.39

Drifter skillet

$9.99

Gypsy skillet

$11.39

Hobo Skillet

$10.19

Meatlovers Skillet

$12.99

Mexican Skillet

$11.79

Smoked Sausage Skillet

$12.49

Steak Skillet

$17.99

Veggie Skillet

$11.39

Wallace Pritz Skillet

$12.99

Ah!! Melettes

Athenian Garden Omelette

$11.59

BYO Omelette

$9.89

Calyspo Omelette

$9.99

Cheese Omelet

$8.29

Country Omelette

$11.39

Deluxe Spinach Omelette

$10.59

Denver Omelette

$11.59

Greek Omelet

$9.99

Hawaiian Omelette

$11.29

Meatlovers Omelette

$11.99

Mediterranean Omelet

$9.99

Memos Omelette

$11.59

Mexican Omelet

$9.99

Popeye Omelette

$11.59

Portabella Omelette

$11.59

Smoked Sausage Omelette

$11.39

Super Omelet

$9.99

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Western Omelet

$9.29

Fabulous Frittatas

Farm House Frittata

$11.99

Meatlovers Frittata

$12.99

Half Oatmeal

$6.99

Full Oatmeal

$12.99

Half Sausage Tater Tot Casserole

$10.29

Full Sausage Tater Tot Casserole

$13.49

Biscuits & Gravy

B & G Combo

$9.99

1-2-3 Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

1/2 and 1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$6.99

Loaded biscuits and gravy

$10.49

Breakfast Croissants

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.99

Ham Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.99

Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant

$10.89

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$9.99

Mexican Breakfasts

Bacon Burrito

$10.29

Chorizo burrito

$10.09

Sausage burrito

$10.29

Chef Chilaquiles

$19.99

Chicken Chilaquiles

$16.99

Chilaquiles with eggs

$11.99

Steak Chilaquiles

$20.99

Huevos ala Mexicana

$10.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros with Pork Carnitas

$12.59

Bistek Ala Mexicana

$20.99

Fernandos Huevos Ala Mexicana Xtra Spicy Red Salsa Corn Tortillas Xtra Corn

$10.99

Steak & Eggs

10oz Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$22.99

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Pork Chop & Eggs

$14.99

The Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Southern Benedict

$10.99

Spinach Benedict

$9.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.29

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.79

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.09

Kids Breakfast

$5.99

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$4.99

Kids Pancake

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Breakfast Sides

1 Biscuit

$3.29

1 Egg

$2.79

2 Eggs

$4.58

Bowl of Grits

$3.99

Bowl Of Oatmeal

$4.69

English Muffin

$3.29

Extra Condiments

$0.79

Fruit Cup

$5.99

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Plain Bagel

$2.69

s/o American Fries

$3.99

s/o Avocado

$4.79

s/o Bacon

$4.59

s/o Beans

$1.99

s/o CBH

$5.29

s/o Chorizo

$4.39

s/o Coleslaw

$2.59

s/o Cottage Cheese

$2.59

s/o Cream Cheese

$0.99

s/o French Fries

$3.99

s/o French Toast

$3.49

s/o Gravy

$2.29

s/o Guacamole

$3.99

s/o Gyro Sauce

$2.79

s/o Ham

$4.59

s/o HB

$4.29

s/o Home Fries

$3.99

s/o Links

$4.39

s/o Patties

$4.39

s/o Pico de Gallo

$3.99

s/o Rice

$1.99

s/o Rice & Beans

$3.99

s/o Salsa

$2.29

s/o Smoked Sausage

$4.39

s/o Toast

$2.99

s/o Tomato Slices

$1.99

s/o Tortillas

$1.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Of Onion Rings

$2.69

Turkey sausage

$4.59

Side Limes

$0.89

Half Waffle

$3.99

Add Steak

$9.99

Add Chicken

$5.99

Add Beef

$3.99

S/O Turkey Sausage

$4.39

Baked Potato

$3.99

1 Pc Stuffed Ft

$3.99

Monkey Gravy

$1.79

1 Pc Bacon

$1.99

Side of fruits

Side fresh strawberry

$2.29

Side blueberries fresh or glaze

$2.29

Side peaches

$2.29

Side bananas

$2.29

Appetizers

Buddy Platter

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.19

Buffalo Wings

$10.19

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.79

Fried Pickles

$9.79

Chips & Salsa

$5.49

jalapeno poppers

$9.29

Onion Rings

$9.79

Country Style

Baked Meatloaf

$12.99

Roast Turkey

$12.99

Beef Liver

$11.99

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$13.99

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$19.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Countryfried Steak Dinner

$13.99

Italian Favorites

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Baked Lasagna

$12.99

Spaghetti

$11.99

Baked Mostaccioli

$11.99

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Stir-Fry

Chicken Stir Fry

$17.99

Veggie Stir Fry

$10.99

Combo Stirfry

$24.99

Shrimp stirfry

$18.29

Mexican Dishes

Caldo 7 Mares

$20.89

Caldo de Camaron

$18.99

All You Can Eat Wings

$12.99

Fajitas de Camarones

$18.99

Fajitas de Bistec

$20.29

Fajitas de Pollo

$18.49

Enchiladas Tres Amigos

$12.99

Mexican Sampler

$13.39

Arrachera Asada

$20.99

Menudo Soup

$15.89

Ham Steak

$11.99

Tacos con Sopa

$12.89

Taco

$3.79

Memos Parrillada For Two

$39.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Burrito

$10.29

Steak Burrito

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Jeff Parrillada: NO shrimp, NO guac, NO jalapeño, NO garnish, NO fruit, NO Skirt Steak, ADD Ribeye, XTRA Ribeye. Flour. Ranchera Sauce

$35.99

Pozole

$15.89

Pork Carnitas Dinner

$15.59

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.59

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.09

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.59

Kids Hamburger

$5.09

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.09

Kids Spaghetti

$5.09

Light & Refreshing

Fresh Fruit Platter

$13.99

Tuna Salad Platter

$11.99

Chicken Salad Platter

$11.99

Stuffed Tomato

$11.99

Lite Lunch

$10.99

Soup Pot

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Bowl Homemade Soup

$4.99

Cup Homemade Soup

$4.59

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Qt of Soup

$10.99

side salad

$3.99

Pint Soup

$7.99

Quart Chili

$19.99

Wraps

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Crispy Ranchero Wrap

$11.99

Garden Greats

Chicken Caesar

$12.49

Beef Taco Salad

$11.39

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.19

Julienne Salad

$11.29

Memos Salad

$13.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

side salad

$3.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.59

Mushroom Burger

$11.59

Hickory Burger

$11.29

Chicken Strips Burger

$11.59

Cheeseburger

$10.39

Hamburger

$9.99

Mexican Burger

$12.29

Patty Melt

$9.99

Xtra Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Sandwich Greats

Turkey Club

$10.99

BLT ONLY

$10.99

BLT Club

$10.99

BLT Sand

$9.29

French Dip

$11.99

Philly Steak

$12.59

Reuben

$11.59

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.89

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Croissant

$11.99

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.99

Tuna Salad Croissant

$10.99

Monte Cristo

$10.99

Half BLT with cup of soup and piece of cake

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.29

Grilled Ham And Cheese With Fries

$9.29

Tuna Salad Melt With Fries

$10.99

Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.99

Pilgrims Panini

$11.99

Patty Melt Panini

$11.99

Veggie Panini

$10.99

FISH NIGHT

ALL YOU CAN EAT Walleye

$14.99

Lake Perch

$15.99

Dinner Time

Broiled Center Cut Pork Chops

$14.99

Chopped Steak Dinner

$14.99

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$15.29

Chilled Juice

Regular OJ

$3.69

Large OJ

$4.69

Reg Grapefruit

$3.59

Large Grapefruit

$4.59

Reg Apple Juice

$3.59

Large Apple Juice

$4.59

Reg Tomato Juice

$3.59

Large Tomato Juice

$4.59

Reg Cranberry Juice

$3.59

Large Cranberry Juice

$4.59

Pitcher of OJ

$12.99

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Reg White Milk

$2.29

Large White Milk

$2.59

Reg Choc Milk

$3.29

Large Choc Milk

$3.59

Milkshakes

$5.29

Register juice cooler

Gatorade

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

essentia H2O

$2.00

Sangria

$3.00

Coka Cola

$3.00

V-8

$2.50

Boing

$3.00

Cerveza 12

$21.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Senior Mornings

Sr. B & G

$7.59

Sr. Breakfast Platter

$8.49

Sr. Cake & Egg and meat

$7.99

Sr. French Toast Combo

$7.99

Sr. Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.59

Sr. Ham & Eggs

$7.69

Sr. Cake and egg

$6.99

Desserts

Piece of Pie

$2.99

Piece of Cake

$4.29

Whole Pie

$25.00

Whole Cake

$40.00

Cake

$25.00

Jello

$1.99

Rice Pudding

$1.99

Candy

$1.87

Ring Pop

$0.93

Ice Cream

$1.99

Senior dinner menu

SR. Liver and Onions

$11.99

SR. Spaghetti with garlic bread

$11.99

SR. 1/4 Roasted Chicken

$11.99

SR. Baked Meatloaf

$11.99

SR. Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

SR. Slab BBQ Ribs

$11.99

SR. Pork Tenderloin

$11.99

SR. Vegetable Stirfry

$11.99

SR. 8 oz. Chopped Steak

$11.99

SR. Pork Chop

$11.99

SR. Roasted Turkey

$11.99

SR. Baked Mostaccioli with garlic bread

$11.99

SR. Walleye

$11.99

Board specials

Stuffed cabbage

$9.59

Stuffed Green Pepper

$9.59

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.99

Beef Tips over Noodles

$10.59

Salisbury Steak

$9.59

Hot Beef Manhattan

$10.49

Hot Turkey Manhattan

$10.49

Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.79

Hot Meatloaf Manhattan

$10.29

Ham Steak

$10.39

Ribeye Dinner

$20.99

Mushroom Swiss burger no potato 1 slice of cake

$10.99

Gyro Platter

$12.99

Breakfast Specials

Bistek Ala Mexicana

$20.99

Chopped Steak and eggs

$14.79

Red White And Blue Crepes

$9.29

Chorizo Frittata

$9.99

Loaded Biscuits and Gravy

$10.29

Lunch Special

1\2 Sandwich With Chicken Or Tuna Salad Lunch Special 7.99

$7.99

Spahetti Lunch Special 7.99

$7.99

Beef Quesadilla Lunch Special 7.99

$7.99

Veggie Stir Fry Lunch Special 7.99

$7.99

1\2 Hot Turkey Manhattan Lunch Special 7.99

$7.99

Half Order Biscuits and Gravy with Coffee

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy with coffee

$6.99

1 egg with coffee special

1 egg with toast and coffee

$6.99

1 french toast with coffee special

1 French Toast with coffee

$6.99

2 cakes with meat and coffee special

2 cakes with coffee

$6.99

Small Cheese Oml with coffee special

Small cheese oml with coffee

$6.99

1flour Taco Scrambled With Bacon Hashbrowns On Side

1 Flour Taco Scrambled With Bacon And Cheese Hashbrowns

$6.99

Add Ons

Add steak

$9.99

Add chicken

$9.99

Up charge turkey sausage

$1.79

silver dollar cakes

$7.99

Add beef

$3.99

Extra bacon on sandwich

$2.99

Sub waffle for cakes or tst

$3.99

Side fresh jalapeños

$1.99

Add chorizo

$3.99

Add avocado

$4.79

1pc stuffed French toast

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1714 U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

Directions

Gallery
Memo's House of Pancakes image
Memo's House of Pancakes image

