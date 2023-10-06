Memphis BBQ Company
709 DeSoto Cove
Horn Lake, MS 38637
Beverages
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Our boneless wings are made for fun eating - no mess! 10 pieces, tossed with your favorite sauce
Cheese Fritters
Homemade blend of four cheeses and seasonings with our homemade honey dijon dressing
Fried Green Tomatoes
Lucky 7. Seasoned with lucky 7 and topped with juke sauce
Queso and Chips
Classic. Our homemade queso dip with fresh fried tortilla flats
Smokin' Wings
Jumbo whole wings, seasoned and smoked, then fried to order. Served your way-with one of our amazing sauces or seasonings. Tossed with one of our signature flavors
Rib Basket
Classic. Three bones of babyback or spare ribs served wet or dry, with fries. No substitutions
Sausage and Cheese Plate
Classic. Our proprietary smoked sausage, seared and served with Cheddar, pickles, pepperoncini and honey dijon
BBQ Nachos
Classic. Our most popular appetizer! Fresh fried chips piled with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeños. Substitute brisket or pulled chicken for 2
Pecan Shrimp App
Salads and Such
Cup Red Beans and Rice
Our authentic recipe featuring sausage, peppers, and lots of slow cooking. Bowl served with cornbread and seared sausage
Bowl Red Beans and Rice
Our authentic recipe featuring sausage, peppers, and lots of slow cooking. Bowl served with cornbread and seared sausage
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, and croutons. With any meal for 6.99. Substitute for any side for 5.99
MBC Ultimate Salad
Fresh cut mixed greens, sugared pecans, dried cranberries and all the other fixings topped with a cheese fritter
Add House Salad
Big Honkin' Bakers
Pulled Pork Baker
Classic. Our baked potato stuffed full of pulled pork, cheese, green onions, sour cream, butter and bacon and topped with classic BBQ sauce
Pulled Chicken Baker
Classic. Our loaded baker topped with your choice of pulled chicken, burnt ends or beef brisket
Burnt End Baker
Beef Brisket Baker
Turkey Baker
World Championship Barbecue
Half Slab Baby Back Ribs
World championship winner! Our baby back ribs are cut especially for us, lovingly seasoned and smoked for 5 hours over pecan wood, served wet, dry or muddy
Full Slab Baby Back Ribs
World championship winner! Our baby back ribs are cut especially for us, lovingly seasoned and smoked for 5 hours over pecan wood, served wet, dry or muddy
Half Slab Spare Ribs
St. Louis ribs cut closer to the bacon for a rich flavor. Seasoned and smoked for 6 hours over pecan wood. Served wet, dry or muddy
Full Slab Spare Ribs
St. Louis ribs cut closer to the bacon for a rich flavor. Seasoned and smoked for 6 hours over pecan wood. Served wet, dry or muddy
BBQ Combo Platter
Your choice of any two: pulled pork, sliced brisket, chopped brisket, pulled chicken, 1/4 chicken (white or dark), sausage, wings, boneless wings or burnt ends
BBQ Pork Plate
Healthy portion of our pulled pork or smoked sausage
BBQ Plate
Beef brisket, wings, burnt ends or pulled chicken
Smoked Chicken Dinner
Half a chicken, smoked for hours over hardwood, then flame kissed and glazed
Pitmaster Sampler
Juke Burgers and Sandwiches
The Original Juke Burger
Grillin' shake. Two fresh patties seasoned and seared, fully dressed and topped with American cheese and our own special juke sauce
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Grillin' shake. Our juke burger with Cheddar cheese and bacon
Donut Bacon Burger
Grillin' shake. Don't think of this as a bacon burger on donut buns, think of it as heaven. Served with juke sauce
Memphis Burger
Grillin' shake and classic. The burger vs BBQ debate has ended - try them both! 6 oz burger, American cheese and 6 oz of pulled pork, slaw and our classic BBQ sauce. Substitute brisket for 2
Regular Brisket Sandwich
Grillin' shake. Slow smoked brisket soothes the soul. Ours is topped with our classic sauce and slaw
Jumbo Brisket Sandwich
Grillin' shake. Slow smoked brisket soothes the soul. Ours is topped with our classic sauce and slaw
Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich
Classic. The sandwich that made Memphis famous. Tender, hand-pulled pork, served with slaw on the sandwich - Memphis style!
Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich
Classic. The sandwich that made Memphis famous. Tender, hand-pulled pork, served with slaw on the sandwich - Memphis style!
Burnt Ends Cheddar Melt
Bold. 8 oz of brisket burnt ends, seasoned and sauced, served with melted Cheddar and sautéed onions on BBQ Texas toast
Memphis Peacemaker
Classic. Decisions made easy, our double-decker sandwich with 5 oz pulled pork and 5 oz brisket, served with classic sauce and slaw on top
Regular Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Classic. Fresh smoked chicken, hand-pulled and topped with our classic sauce and slaw
Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Classic. Fresh smoked chicken, hand-pulled and topped with our classic sauce and slaw
Memphis Dip
Grillin' shake and classic. Slow-smoked brisket, sautéed peppers and onions topped with American cheese and served with au jus
Fritter Melt
Chicken Queso Sand
Catfish Po Boy
Sausage Po Boy
Pork Squeeler
Brisket Squeeler
Crunch Burger
Favorites From Our Kitchen
Boneless Wings Dinner
Garlic blend. Our amazing, hand-breaded boneless wings, fried to order, then tossed with your favorite sauce, or try our favorite - classic dry rub! Served with 2 sides
Fried Catfish Dinner
Grillin' shake. Mississippi, USA farm raised catfish breaded to order, and served with fries, slaw and our homemade tartar sauce
Orange - Chipotle Glazed Salmon
Garlic blend. Soy-ginger marinated Atlantic salmon grilled and glazed with our orange-chipotle glaze. Served over rice with your choice of 1 side item
BBQ Spaghetti Dinner
Classic. A heaping portion of our BBQ spaghetti topped with pulled pork. Served with fresh grilled Texas toast
Chicken Tender Dinner
Garlic blend. Fresh, never frozen chicken tenders breaded to order and served with your choice of two sides and our honey dijon dressing
BBQ Meatloaf
Classic. Fresh, homemade meatloaf seasoned with our classic BBQ rub, then grilled and glazed. Served with two sides
M.B.C. Platters
Specials
Side Items
Potato Salad
Garlic blend
Turnip Greens
Mac N Cheese
Fries
Grillin' shake
Coleslaw
Steamed Veggies
Lucky 7
Baked Beans
Classic
BBQ Spaghetti
Classic
Red Beans N Rice
Smashed Potatoes
Garlic blend
Fried Okra
Grillin' shake
Fresh Pork Rinds
Classic. To go!
Onion Rings
Baker
Hushpuppies
Toast
Cornbread
Reg Bun
Jumbo Bun
Add On Meats
Kid's (12&Under)
Desserts
Retail
Black Stamp
Red Stamp
Tye Dye
Grey Stamp
Tell Me I'm Pretty
Smokin In the Boys Room
Low & Slow
Up in my Grill
Nice Racks
Pig Butts
Classic Rub
Bold Rub
Lucky 7
Grillin Shake
Garlic Blend
Chipotle Pecan
Honey Peach
Coal Play
Classic Sauce
Bold Sauce
Sassy Sauce
Orange Chipotle Glaze
Woo Woo Sauce
Cherry Bomb
Tenderizer
Injector
Meater
Basting Mop
Boys Room Cookbook
Hot in the South
Catering
Party Packs
Rib and Pork Combo
2 slabs of ribs, 2 lbs of pulled pork, 12 buns, quart of BBQ beans, quart of potato salad, quart of cole slaw, plus a bag of our famous housemade pork rinds and a bottle of our classic or bold sauce
Rib and Wing Combo
2 slabs of ribs, 12 wings, pint of sauce, quart of potato salad, slaw and baked beans, plus a bag of our freshly made pork rinds
Picnic Pack
2 pounds of pulled pork, 2 pounds of chopped brisket, 24 buns, quart of beans, quart of potato salad, quart of cole slaw, and 2 bottles of our BBQ sauce and two bags of our famous housemade pork rinds
Take Out Special
Party Platters
Meats
Meals
Boxed Lunches
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The only Memphis-area restaurant to win a World BBQ Championship, and we've won 11! We cook our BBQ fresh everyday, we cook ribs multiple times per day, and we make everything from scratch in our kitchen. Come and taste the difference!
709 DeSoto Cove, Horn Lake, MS 38637