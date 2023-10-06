Online Ordering

Beverages

UnSweet Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Root Beer

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Water

Coffee

$2.99

Sprite

$3.49

Soda Water

$3.49

Kid Drink

$1.99

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Our boneless wings are made for fun eating - no mess! 10 pieces, tossed with your favorite sauce

Cheese Fritters

$13.99

Homemade blend of four cheeses and seasonings with our homemade honey dijon dressing

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.99

Lucky 7. Seasoned with lucky 7 and topped with juke sauce

Queso and Chips

$11.99

Classic. Our homemade queso dip with fresh fried tortilla flats

Smokin' Wings

$12.99

Jumbo whole wings, seasoned and smoked, then fried to order. Served your way-with one of our amazing sauces or seasonings. Tossed with one of our signature flavors

Rib Basket

$11.99

Classic. Three bones of babyback or spare ribs served wet or dry, with fries. No substitutions

Sausage and Cheese Plate

$13.99

Classic. Our proprietary smoked sausage, seared and served with Cheddar, pickles, pepperoncini and honey dijon

BBQ Nachos

$14.99

Classic. Our most popular appetizer! Fresh fried chips piled with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and jalapeños. Substitute brisket or pulled chicken for 2

Pecan Shrimp App

$12.99

Salads and Such

Cup Red Beans and Rice

$6.99

Our authentic recipe featuring sausage, peppers, and lots of slow cooking. Bowl served with cornbread and seared sausage

Bowl Red Beans and Rice

$12.99

Our authentic recipe featuring sausage, peppers, and lots of slow cooking. Bowl served with cornbread and seared sausage

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, and croutons. With any meal for 6.99. Substitute for any side for 5.99

MBC Ultimate Salad

$8.99

Fresh cut mixed greens, sugared pecans, dried cranberries and all the other fixings topped with a cheese fritter

Add House Salad

$6.99

Big Honkin' Bakers

Pulled Pork Baker

$15.99

Classic. Our baked potato stuffed full of pulled pork, cheese, green onions, sour cream, butter and bacon and topped with classic BBQ sauce

Pulled Chicken Baker

$17.99

Classic. Our loaded baker topped with your choice of pulled chicken, burnt ends or beef brisket

Burnt End Baker

$17.99

Beef Brisket Baker

$17.99

Turkey Baker

$17.99

World Championship Barbecue

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$23.99

World championship winner! Our baby back ribs are cut especially for us, lovingly seasoned and smoked for 5 hours over pecan wood, served wet, dry or muddy

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$35.99

World championship winner! Our baby back ribs are cut especially for us, lovingly seasoned and smoked for 5 hours over pecan wood, served wet, dry or muddy

Half Slab Spare Ribs

$23.99

St. Louis ribs cut closer to the bacon for a rich flavor. Seasoned and smoked for 6 hours over pecan wood. Served wet, dry or muddy

Full Slab Spare Ribs

$35.99

St. Louis ribs cut closer to the bacon for a rich flavor. Seasoned and smoked for 6 hours over pecan wood. Served wet, dry or muddy

BBQ Combo Platter

$20.99

Your choice of any two: pulled pork, sliced brisket, chopped brisket, pulled chicken, 1/4 chicken (white or dark), sausage, wings, boneless wings or burnt ends

BBQ Pork Plate

$19.99

Healthy portion of our pulled pork or smoked sausage

BBQ Plate

$21.99

Beef brisket, wings, burnt ends or pulled chicken

Smoked Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Half a chicken, smoked for hours over hardwood, then flame kissed and glazed

Pitmaster Sampler

Pitmaster Sampler

$35.99

Get a half slab of spare or baby back ribs plus a choice of 2: sliced brisket, chopped brisket, pork, pulled chicken, 1/4 chicken (white or dark), sausage or burnt ends

Juke Burgers and Sandwiches

The Original Juke Burger

$11.99

Grillin' shake. Two fresh patties seasoned and seared, fully dressed and topped with American cheese and our own special juke sauce

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Grillin' shake. Our juke burger with Cheddar cheese and bacon

Donut Bacon Burger

$12.99

Grillin' shake. Don't think of this as a bacon burger on donut buns, think of it as heaven. Served with juke sauce

Memphis Burger

$14.99

Grillin' shake and classic. The burger vs BBQ debate has ended - try them both! 6 oz burger, American cheese and 6 oz of pulled pork, slaw and our classic BBQ sauce. Substitute brisket for 2

Regular Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Grillin' shake. Slow smoked brisket soothes the soul. Ours is topped with our classic sauce and slaw

Jumbo Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Grillin' shake. Slow smoked brisket soothes the soul. Ours is topped with our classic sauce and slaw

Regular Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Classic. The sandwich that made Memphis famous. Tender, hand-pulled pork, served with slaw on the sandwich - Memphis style!

Jumbo Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Classic. The sandwich that made Memphis famous. Tender, hand-pulled pork, served with slaw on the sandwich - Memphis style!

Burnt Ends Cheddar Melt

$14.99

Bold. 8 oz of brisket burnt ends, seasoned and sauced, served with melted Cheddar and sautéed onions on BBQ Texas toast

Memphis Peacemaker

$14.99

Classic. Decisions made easy, our double-decker sandwich with 5 oz pulled pork and 5 oz brisket, served with classic sauce and slaw on top

Regular Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Classic. Fresh smoked chicken, hand-pulled and topped with our classic sauce and slaw

Jumbo Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Classic. Fresh smoked chicken, hand-pulled and topped with our classic sauce and slaw

Memphis Dip

$14.99

Grillin' shake and classic. Slow-smoked brisket, sautéed peppers and onions topped with American cheese and served with au jus

Fritter Melt

$11.99

Chicken Queso Sand

$13.99

Catfish Po Boy

$9.99

Sausage Po Boy

$10.99

Pork Squeeler

$16.99

Brisket Squeeler

$18.99

Crunch Burger

$11.99

Favorites From Our Kitchen

Boneless Wings Dinner

$15.99

Garlic blend. Our amazing, hand-breaded boneless wings, fried to order, then tossed with your favorite sauce, or try our favorite - classic dry rub! Served with 2 sides

Fried Catfish Dinner

$17.99

Grillin' shake. Mississippi, USA farm raised catfish breaded to order, and served with fries, slaw and our homemade tartar sauce

Orange - Chipotle Glazed Salmon

$20.99

Garlic blend. Soy-ginger marinated Atlantic salmon grilled and glazed with our orange-chipotle glaze. Served over rice with your choice of 1 side item

BBQ Spaghetti Dinner

$15.99

Classic. A heaping portion of our BBQ spaghetti topped with pulled pork. Served with fresh grilled Texas toast

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.99

Garlic blend. Fresh, never frozen chicken tenders breaded to order and served with your choice of two sides and our honey dijon dressing

BBQ Meatloaf

$16.99

Classic. Fresh, homemade meatloaf seasoned with our classic BBQ rub, then grilled and glazed. Served with two sides

M.B.C. Platters

Grand Champion

$89.99

Half slab of spare and baby back ribs, sausage, pulled pork, and half a chicken, with BBQ beans, slaw and fries

World Champion Platter

$119.99

Full slab of spare and baby back ribs, sausage, pulled pork, brisket and two half chickens, with BBQ beans, slaw and fries

Specials

Boneless Wing Bowl

$15.99

Brisket Mac Bowl

$19.99

BBQ Sundae Bowl

$19.99

Smoked Chicken Bowl

$15.99

Pecan Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Side Items

Potato Salad

$3.99

Garlic blend

Turnip Greens

$3.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Grillin' shake

Coleslaw

$3.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99

Lucky 7

Baked Beans

$3.99

Classic

BBQ Spaghetti

$3.99

Classic

Red Beans N Rice

$3.99

Smashed Potatoes

$3.99

Garlic blend

Fried Okra

$3.99

Grillin' shake

Fresh Pork Rinds

$7.99

Classic. To go!

Onion Rings

$3.99

Baker

$5.99

Hushpuppies

$3.99

Toast

$0.50

Cornbread

$0.50

Reg Bun

$0.50

Jumbo Bun

$1.00

Add On Meats

+3 Bone Babyback

$8.99

+3 Bone Spare

$8.99

+Burnt End

$10.00

+Chopped Brisket

$10.00

+Pulled Pork

$8.00

+Grilled Chicken

$8.00

+Pulled Chicken

$9.00

+Salmon

$12.00

+Sliced Brisket

$10.00

+Sausage

$8.00

+Turkey

$10.00

+Catfish

$7.00

Pork Rinds

$7.99

Kid's (12&Under)

Kid Burger

$7.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid BBQ Sand

$7.99

Kid Mac

$5.99

Kid Rib

$8.99

Kid Tenders

$7.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Peach Fried Pie

$6.99

Pecan Fried Pie

$6.99

Memphis Mud Pie

$5.99

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Strawberry Cake

$6.99

Retail

Black Stamp

$17.00+

Red Stamp

$17.00+

Tye Dye

$20.00+

Grey Stamp

$17.00+

Tell Me I'm Pretty

$17.00+

Smokin In the Boys Room

$22.00+

Low & Slow

$17.00+

Up in my Grill

$17.00+

Nice Racks

$17.00+

Pig Butts

$17.00+

Classic Rub

$9.99

Bold Rub

$9.99

Lucky 7

$9.99

Grillin Shake

$9.99

Garlic Blend

$9.99

Chipotle Pecan

$9.99

Honey Peach

$9.99

Coal Play

$9.99

Classic Sauce

$7.99

Bold Sauce

$7.99

Sassy Sauce

$7.99

Orange Chipotle Glaze

$9.99

Woo Woo Sauce

$9.99

Cherry Bomb

$8.99

Tenderizer

$19.99

Injector

$39.99

Meater

$99.99

Basting Mop

$4.99

Boys Room Cookbook

$18.99

Hot in the South

$18.99

Sauces

Bold

$0.75

Classic

$0.75

Sassy

$0.75

Squeeler

$0.75

Catering

Party Packs

Rib and Pork Combo

$119.99

2 slabs of ribs, 2 lbs of pulled pork, 12 buns, quart of BBQ beans, quart of potato salad, quart of cole slaw, plus a bag of our famous housemade pork rinds and a bottle of our classic or bold sauce

Rib and Wing Combo

$129.99

2 slabs of ribs, 12 wings, pint of sauce, quart of potato salad, slaw and baked beans, plus a bag of our freshly made pork rinds

Picnic Pack

$139.99

2 pounds of pulled pork, 2 pounds of chopped brisket, 24 buns, quart of beans, quart of potato salad, quart of cole slaw, and 2 bottles of our BBQ sauce and two bags of our famous housemade pork rinds

Take Out Special

6 Pack

$49.99+

Feeds 4 to 6 people. Buns, pulled pork, pint of beans and slaw, 8 oz sauce, plates and utensils

12 Pack

$79.99

Feeds 8-12 people. Double a six pack for double the folks!

Party Platters

Ribs and Wings Platter

$79.99

Sausage and Cheese

$59.99

Smoked Wings Platter

$59.99

Ribs Platter

$99.99

Meats

LB Pork

$12.99

Lb

LB Sliced Brisket

$21.99

Lb. Sliced

LB Chopped Brisket

$20.99

Lb. Chopped

LB Baby Back Slab

$32.99

Slab

Spare Slab

$32.99

Slab

LB Sausage

$14.99

Lb

LB Chicken

$16.99

Lb

Half Chicken

$10.99

Each

Meals

ALL MEALS WITH BBQ Beans, Slaw, Sauce and Buns.

Pulled Pork Meal

$7.99

Pulled Chicken Meal

$8.99

1/3 Slab Rib Meal

$17.99

Chopped Brisket Meal

$12.99

Boxed Lunches

Pulled Pork Box Lunch

$9.99

Pulled Chicken Box Lunch

$11.99

Wing Box Lunch

$14.99

Ribs Box Lunch

$11.99

Smoked Turkey Box Lunch

$11.99

Chopped Brisket Box Lunch

$11.99

Salad Box Lunch

$7.99

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$34.99

Cookies

$69.99+

Brownie Tray

$69.99

Banana Pudding

$35.00+

Sides

BBQ Beans

$9.99+

Slaw

$9.99+

BBQ Spaghetti

$9.99+

Mac N Cheese

$9.99+

Potato Salad

$9.99+

Greens

$9.99+

Smashed Potatoes

$9.99+

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.99+

Unsweetened Tea

$3.99+

Lemonade

$3.99+

BBQ Sauce

Classic BBQ Sauce

$4.99+

Bold BBQ Sauce

$4.99+