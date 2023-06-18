  • Home
Memphis Mojo Cafe New Account 7124 Hwy 64 suite 101

7124 Hwy 64 suite 101

Bartlett, TN 38133

Food Menu

Appetizers

Mojo Fries

$8.00

Seasoned Fries topped with our Bacon, Chorizo Gravy, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Diced Candied Bacon and garnised with chives

Mojo Tots

$8.00

Seasoned Tots topped with our Bacon, Chorizo Gravy, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Diced Candied Bacon and garnised with chives

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Hand Batter Dilled Pickle Chips Served with our Cilantro Dill Aioli

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.00

Seasoned Fries topped with melted Sharp Cheddar, Diced Bacon and garnished with chives

Bacon Cheese Tots

$7.00

Seasoned Tots topped with melted Sharp Cheddar, Diced Bacon and garnished with chives

Philly Fries

$9.00

Seasoned Fries topped with thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese, our house chipotle aioli and garnished with chives

Philly Tots

$9.00

Seasoned Tots topped with thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese, our house chipotle aioli and garnished with chives

Burgers

Mojo Burger

$8.00

6oz patty topped with mustard, pickle and onions in between a Brioche Bun

Smoked Cheeseburger

$9.95

6oz patty topped with Smoked Gouda cheese, carmelized onions, candied bacon and our chipotle aioli in between a Brioche Bun

Bluff City Burger

$9.95

6oz patty topped with provolone cheese, home made slaw, Candied Bacon and Memphis style BBQ sauce in between a Brioche Bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.00

6oz patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and our sun dried tomato aioli in between a Brioche Bun

Bacon Pimento Burger

$10.00

6oz patty topped with a Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, Candied Bacon, Tomato and Pickles in between a Brioche Bun

Jalepenon Burger

$9.00

6oz patty topped witih sauteed jalepenos, Jack Cheese, Crunchies and our house Chipotle Aioli in between a Brioche Bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

6oz patty topped with American Cheese, Candied Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo in between a Brioche Bun

Super Burger

$12.95

2-6oz patty (Double patty) bottom patty topped with American Cheese, top patty topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard and our house Chipotle Aioli in between a Brioche Bun

Turkery Burger

$9.00

Turkey patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and our sun dried tomato aioli

Mojo Sliders

$8.00

3-20z patties topped with mustard, pickle and onions

Hwy 64 Sliders

$9.95

3-2oz special blend patty (angus, chorizo, and bacon) topped with our house jam and chipotle aioli

Funky Chicken Sliders

$9.00

3-Blackened grilled chicken seared with BBQ sauce and topped with our homemade slaw

Banging Fish Sliders

$10.00

3-Blackened grilled fish topeed with pickle, and our homemade slaw

Veggin' Out Burger

$10.00

Veggie Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, avocados and our sun dried tomato aioli in between a Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger

$11.00

Impossible Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles in between our Brioche Bun

Phillys, Wraps, and Sammies

Philly Cheesesteak with Provolone

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Ribeye sauteed with onions and peppers topped with Provolone Cheese and our house Chipotle Aioli on a 6" Hoagie

Philly Cheesesteak with Sharp Cheddar

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Ribeye sauteed with onions and peppers topped with Melted Sharp Cheddar and our house Chipotle Aioli on a 6" Hoagie

Chicken Philly with Provolone

$10.00

Blackened grilled chicken sauteed with onions and peppers topped with Provolone Cheese and our house Chipotle Aioli on a 6" Hoagie

Chicken Philly with Sharp Cheddar

$10.00

Blackened grilled chicken sauteed with onions and peppers topped with Melted Sharp Cheddar and our house Chipotle Aioli on a 6" Hoagie

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$10.00

Blackened grilled chicken sauteed with onions topped with Swiss Cheese and Buffalo Sauce on a 6" Hoagie

Steak Wrap

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Ribeye topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a 6" Hoagie

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Blackeded grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a 6" Hoagie

Fried Chicken Tender Wrap

$9.00

Fried Chicken Tenders topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a 6" Hoagie

Chik Sammie

$9.00

Blackened Grilled Chicken topped with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and mayo in between a Wheatberry Bread

Buffalo Chik Sammie

$9.00

Fried Chicken Tenders dipped in our Buffalo sauce topped with, Lettuce, Tomato and mayo in between a Wheatberry Bread

Fish Sammie-Grilled

$10.00

Blackened Grill Fish topped with Slaw and our Cilantro Dill Aioli in between a Wheatberry Bread.

Fish Sammie - Fried

$10.00

Hand battered Deep fried Fish topped with Slaw and our Cilantro Dill Aioli in between a Wheatberry Bread.

Others

Fish Taco - Fried

$10.00

3- Hand battered fried Fish topped with slaw, lettuce, pico de gallo and our signature Mojo sauce on a corn tortillas

Fish Taco - Blackened Grilled

$10.00

3-Blackeded grilled Fish topped with slaw, lettuce, pico de gallo and our signature Mojo sauce on a corn tortillas

Shrimp Taco - Fried

$10.00

3-Hand battered fried Shrimp topped with slaw, lettuce, pico de gallo and our signature Mojo sauce on a corn tortillas

Shrimp Taco - Blackened Grilled

$10.00

3-Blackeded grilled Shrimp topped with slaw, lettuce, pico de gallo and our signature Mojo sauce on a corn tortillas

3-piece Tenders (Fried)

$8.00

House Salad - Blackened Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Blackened Grilled Chicken on top of a Bed of lettuce with onions, tomatos, Smoked Gouda cheese and Crutons

House Salad - Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders on top of a Bed of lettuce with onions, tomatos, Smoked Gouda cheese and Crutons

Fish PoBoy - Fried

$10.00

Hand battered Deep fried Fish topped with Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato and our signature Mojo Sauce on a 6" Hoagie

Fish PoBoy - Grilled

$10.00

Blackened Grilled Fish topped with Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato and our signature Mojo Sauce on a 6" Hoagie

Shrimp PoBoy - Fried

$10.00

Hand battered Deep fried Shrimp topped with Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato and our signature Mojo Sauce on a 6" Hoagie

Shrimp PoBoy - Grilled

$10.00

Blackened Grilled Shrimp topped with Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato and our signature Mojo Sauce on a 6" Hoagie

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Extra's

Extra Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Extra Mojo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Balsamic Vingerette

$0.50

Extra Sun Dried Tomato Aioli

$0.50

Extra Cilantro Dill Aioli

$0.50

Extra 2.5oz Dry Rub Seasoning

$4.95

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Seasoned Tots

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Onion Rings

$2.95

Slaw

$2.95

Salad

$2.95

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Cheese Tots

$4.95

Kids

Kids Tenders with Fries

$8.95

KIds Mini Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.95

Kids Mini Burger with Fries

$8.95

Kids Mini Grill Cheese

$8.95

Drinks Menu

Drinks

20oz Fountain Coke

$2.50

20oz Fountain Sprite

$2.50

20oz Fountain Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20oz Fountain Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz Fountain Lemonade

$2.50

20oz Fountain Fanta Orange

$2.50

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.50

20oz Southern Sweet Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
