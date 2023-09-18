Popular Items

Pulled Pork Meat 'N' Two

$17.00

Our savory, slow-cooked Pulled Pork drizzled with Fat Elvis sauce.

Riverboat Fried Chicken Bowl (POPULAR)

$15.00

Topped with our our spicy Gangnam Style sauce or the substitute of your choice.


Steamed Buns

For the unfamiliar, think of them as Asian tacos! Fluffy and slightly sweet buns that we finish off with Kimchi Koleslaw and a Sesame Pickle.
"Y’all Pick 3!" (POPULAR)

$16.00

Mix and match your buns with Bulgogi Meatloaf, Fried Chicken, Fried Catfish, Pulled Pork or vegetarian BBQ Jackfruit.

Bulgogi Meatloaf Bun

$6.00

100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.

Riverboat Fried Chicken Bun

$6.00

Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.

Riverboat Fried Catfish Bun

$6.00

Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.

Pulled Pork Bun

$6.00

Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.

BBQ Jackfruit Bun (vegetarian)

$6.00

Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.

Sandwiches

Topped with a curated sauce, Kimchi Koleslaw and Sesame Pickles on an oversized, buttered and toasted brioche sandwich roll.
The MemFish (fried catfish)

$14.00

Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.

Bulgogi Meatloaf Sandwich (POPULAR)

$14.00

100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.

Riverboat Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (vegetarian)

$14.00

Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.

Riverboat Chicken & Fish

Insanely crispy and juicy chicken and catfish fried in a crispy tempura batter made from Terra (Korea's No. 1-selling beer in the U.S.) and our secret blend of seasonings.
Fried Chicken Strips (POPULAR)

$14.00

A heapin' helping of chicken strips with your choice of housemade dipping sauce.

Fried Catfish Strips

$14.00

A heapin' helping of fried catfish strips with our Han River Tartar Sauce or the substitute of your choice.

Tiger Tots

Delicious tater tots deep-fried and then seasoned to perfection with our secret blend of spices.
Loaded Tots (POPULAR)

$14.00

Pick your topping and sauce. Go wild, mane!

Crispy Original Tots

$8.00

Comes with the dipping sauce of your choice.

"Kim-cheez" Sauce

$1.00

Hey, you got gochujang in my cheese sauce! Two great tastes that go great together.

Bimbimbap-Style Bowls

Inspired by Korean bibimbap, your choice of topping is served over Asian-style white rice, then topped with curated sauce, Kimchi Koleslaw, Sesame Pickles and a fried egg.
Bulgogi Meatloaf Bowl

$15.00

100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce or the substitute of your choice.

Riverboat Fried Chicken Bowl (POPULAR)

$15.00

Topped with our our spicy Gangnam Style sauce or the substitute of your choice.

Riverboat Fried Catfish Bowl

$15.00

Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce or the substitute of your choice.

Pulled Pork Bowl

$15.00

Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce or the substitute of your choice.

BBQ Jackfruit Bowl (vegetarian)

$15.00

Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce or the substitute of your choice.

Bimbimbap-Style Salads

Inspired by Korean bibimbap, your choice of topping is served over mixed greens, then topped with curated sauce, Kimchi Koleslaw, Sesame Pickles and a fried egg. Our 901 Vinaigrette and Korean Kornbread Kroutons come on the side.
Bulgogi Meatloaf Salad

$15.00

100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce or the substitute of your choice.

Riverboat Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce or the substitute of your choice.

Riverboat Fried Catfish Salad

$15.00

Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce or the substitute of your choice.

Pulled Pork Salad (POPULAR)

$15.00

Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce or the substitute of your choice.

BBQ Jackfruit Salad (vegetarian)

$15.00

Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce or the substitute of your choice.

Meat 'N' Two

A heapin' helping of Bulgogi Meatloaf, Pulled Pork or vegetarian BBQ Jackfruit with your choice of two sides.
Bulgogi Meatloaf Meat 'N' Two (POPULAR)

$17.00

Our 100% ground beef (no pork) meatloaf marinated in savory Korean bulgogi, then drizzled with our sizzlin' Seoul Sauce.

Pulled Pork Meat 'N' Two

$17.00

Our savory, slow-cooked Pulled Pork drizzled with Fat Elvis sauce.

BBQ Jackfruit Meat 'N' Two (vegetarian)

$17.00

Our tangy, vegetarian BBQ Jackfruit topped with Beale Street Hickory sauce.

Wings

Seasoned with our secret blend of spices, poached and then deep-fried to perfection.
20 Wings (POPULAR)

$30.00

A serving of 20 wings with your choice of our signature sauces.

10 Wings

$17.00

A serving of 10 wings with your choice of our signature sauces.

5 Wings

$9.00

A serving of five wings with your choice of our housemade finishing sauces.

Soju (21 TO ORDER)

Soju is the Korean version of sake and the No. 1-selling liquor in the world. Soju is typically 12-13% ABV.
Good Day® Apple

$9.00
Good Day® Blueberry

$9.00
Good Day® Cherry

$9.00Out of stock
Good Day® Grapefruit

$9.00
Good Day® Green Grape

$9.00
Good Day® Lychee

$9.00
Good Day® Mango

$9.00
Good Day® Peach

$9.00
Good Day® Pineapple

$9.00
Good Day® Pomegranate

$9.00
Good Day® Watermelon

$9.00

Korean Lager & Makgeolli (21 TO ORDER)

Terra (lager)

$5.00

Imported Korean lager from HiteJinro.

Makku® Original Makgeolli

$6.00
Makku® Blueberry Makgeolli

$6.00
Makku® Mango Makgeolli

$6.00
Makku® Passion Fruit Makgeolli

$6.00

Fixin’s

That's Southern for "sides," y'all!
Ramen 'N’ Cheese (POPULAR)

$6.00

Our twist on traditional mac & cheese baked with ramen noodles and gochujang.

Kimchi Koleslaw

$6.00

Southern-style creamy coleslaw with diced kimchi.

Kollard Greens

$6.00

Why do we spell it with a "K"? Because they're practically Korean! Gochujang and other Asian spices are mixed into our slow-cooked, bacon-based greens.

Korean Kornbread

$6.00

Southern-style cornbread a little on the spicy side!

Mane! Medley (roasted veggies)

$6.00

Roasted broccoli, carrots and daikon radish (popular in Korea) are tossed in our secret blend of seasonings and a tasty Asian vinaigrette, then served chilled. As they say in Memphis, it's delicious, mane!

Sesame Pickles

$6.00

Cucumber slices pickled in a blend of Asian oils, vinegars and seasonings.

Desserts

Just like our Granny used to make!
Death By Chocolate

$8.00

Three decadent, delicious layers — milk chocolate, white chocolate and dark chocolate -- on a bed of crushed cookies. What a way to go!

Strawberry Soju Cake (POPULAR)

$8.00

Our unique twist on a traditional rum cake but with Good Day Strawberry Soju. It'll leave you feeling good, mane!

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Rich, creamy goodness in every bite.

Chocolate Banana Pudding

$8.00

Traditional banana pudding loaded with chocolate, and made from scratch to boot!

Peach Bread Pudding

$8.00

A traditional Southern favorite with a peachy twist!

Signature Sauces

Made in-house from our very own secret recipes.
Atomic K-Pop

$1.00

If you dare!

Beale Street Hickory

$1.00

Smokey BBQ sauce

Bulldog

$1.00

Mild BBQ sauce

Fat Elvis

$1.00

Tangy BBQ sauce

Gangnam Style (POPULAR)

$1.00

Creamy and spicy

Han River Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Lightly spicy

Seoul Sauce

$1.00

Hot and similar to a Buffalo sauce

Drinks

Cane Sugar Coca-Cola

$4.00
Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

$2.00
Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Sauces

Fat Elvis (5 oz. bottle)

$10.00

A hunka-hunka blast of ridiculously tangy barbecue sauce from Memphis Seoul's line of signature sauces. Comes in a five-ounce glass bottle.

Atomic K-Pop (5 oz. bottle)

$10.00

Made with the fearsome Carolina Reaper pepper, this Korean hot sauce from Memphis Seoul's signature line of sauces is for daredevils only!

2-Pack

$18.00