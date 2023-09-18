EV Memphis Seoul
No reviews yet
123 First Avenue
New York, NY 10003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Steamed Buns
"Y’all Pick 3!" (POPULAR)
Mix and match your buns with Bulgogi Meatloaf, Fried Chicken, Fried Catfish, Pulled Pork or vegetarian BBQ Jackfruit.
Bulgogi Meatloaf Bun
100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.
Riverboat Fried Chicken Bun
Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.
Riverboat Fried Catfish Bun
Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.
Pulled Pork Bun
Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.
BBQ Jackfruit Bun (vegetarian)
Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.
Sandwiches
The MemFish (fried catfish)
Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce.
Bulgogi Meatloaf Sandwich (POPULAR)
100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce.
Riverboat Fried Chicken Sandwich
Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce.
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich (vegetarian)
Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce.
Riverboat Chicken & Fish
Tiger Tots
Bimbimbap-Style Bowls
Bulgogi Meatloaf Bowl
100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce or the substitute of your choice.
Riverboat Fried Chicken Bowl (POPULAR)
Topped with our our spicy Gangnam Style sauce or the substitute of your choice.
Riverboat Fried Catfish Bowl
Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce or the substitute of your choice.
Pulled Pork Bowl
Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce or the substitute of your choice.
BBQ Jackfruit Bowl (vegetarian)
Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce or the substitute of your choice.
Bimbimbap-Style Salads
Bulgogi Meatloaf Salad
100% ground beef (no pork). Topped with our sizzling Seoul Sauce or the substitute of your choice.
Riverboat Fried Chicken Salad
Topped with our spicy Gangnam Style sauce or the substitute of your choice.
Riverboat Fried Catfish Salad
Topped with our Han River Tartar Sauce or the substitute of your choice.
Pulled Pork Salad (POPULAR)
Topped with our tangy Fat Elvis sauce or the substitute of your choice.
BBQ Jackfruit Salad (vegetarian)
Topped with our smokey Beale Street Hickory sauce or the substitute of your choice.
Meat 'N' Two
Bulgogi Meatloaf Meat 'N' Two (POPULAR)
Our 100% ground beef (no pork) meatloaf marinated in savory Korean bulgogi, then drizzled with our sizzlin' Seoul Sauce.
Pulled Pork Meat 'N' Two
Our savory, slow-cooked Pulled Pork drizzled with Fat Elvis sauce.
BBQ Jackfruit Meat 'N' Two (vegetarian)
Our tangy, vegetarian BBQ Jackfruit topped with Beale Street Hickory sauce.
Wings
Soju (21 TO ORDER)
Korean Lager & Makgeolli (21 TO ORDER)
Fixin’s
Ramen 'N’ Cheese (POPULAR)
Our twist on traditional mac & cheese baked with ramen noodles and gochujang.
Kimchi Koleslaw
Southern-style creamy coleslaw with diced kimchi.
Kollard Greens
Why do we spell it with a "K"? Because they're practically Korean! Gochujang and other Asian spices are mixed into our slow-cooked, bacon-based greens.
Korean Kornbread
Southern-style cornbread a little on the spicy side!
Mane! Medley (roasted veggies)
Roasted broccoli, carrots and daikon radish (popular in Korea) are tossed in our secret blend of seasonings and a tasty Asian vinaigrette, then served chilled. As they say in Memphis, it's delicious, mane!
Sesame Pickles
Cucumber slices pickled in a blend of Asian oils, vinegars and seasonings.
Desserts
Death By Chocolate
Three decadent, delicious layers — milk chocolate, white chocolate and dark chocolate -- on a bed of crushed cookies. What a way to go!
Strawberry Soju Cake (POPULAR)
Our unique twist on a traditional rum cake but with Good Day Strawberry Soju. It'll leave you feeling good, mane!
Banana Pudding
Rich, creamy goodness in every bite.
Chocolate Banana Pudding
Traditional banana pudding loaded with chocolate, and made from scratch to boot!
Peach Bread Pudding
A traditional Southern favorite with a peachy twist!
Signature Sauces
Drinks
Bottled Sauces
Fat Elvis (5 oz. bottle)
A hunka-hunka blast of ridiculously tangy barbecue sauce from Memphis Seoul's line of signature sauces. Comes in a five-ounce glass bottle.
Atomic K-Pop (5 oz. bottle)
Made with the fearsome Carolina Reaper pepper, this Korean hot sauce from Memphis Seoul's signature line of sauces is for daredevils only!
2-Pack
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm