Main picView gallery

Memories at the Docks

review star

No reviews yet

5922 Seven Points Marina

Huntingdon, PA 16647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

MEMORIES AT THE DOCKS

APPETIZERS

CHEESE STICKS

$8.95

Served with marinara sauce

SOFT PRETZELS

$9.95

Soft pretzel rods served with beer cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$11.95

House made buffalo chicken dip served with tortilla chips

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.95

Three chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce

LOADED TOTS

$12.95

Bacon, scallions, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch

DOCK NACHOS

$14.95

Your choice of seasoned ground beef or buffalo chicken, scallions, lettuce, tomato, and nacho cheese

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.95

SEASONED CHIPS

$5.95

Your choice of Old Bay, Ragin' Cajun, BBQ, or Plain

SALADS

DOCK SALAD

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, onions, broccoli, shredded mozzarella cheese.

TACO SALAD

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, ground beef, tomatoes, jalapenos, scallions, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream

CHEF SALAD

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, ham, turkey, bacon, hard boiled egg, Swiss cheese, American cheese

WEDGE SALAD

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli, bacon, blue cheese crumbles

STRAWBERRY FIELDS SALAD

$9.95

SANDWICHES

BAKED BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$12.95

Crispy chicken tossed in mild sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served on a sub roll.

CHEESESTEAK

$13.95

Shredded steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served on a sub roll.

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$17.95

Lump crab cake on a pretzel roll. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce.

BAKED CLUB SUB

$12.95

Turkey, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on a sub roll.

HAM & CHEESE MELT

$12.95

Ham and American cheese served on a pretzel roll.

TURKEY MELT

$12.95

Turkey, bacon, and pepper jack cheese served on a pretzel roll.

BYO BURGER

$12.95

Customize with your choice of cheese and toppings

WINGS

DOZEN WINGS

$15.95

1/2 DOZEN WINGS

$9.95

BONELESS WINGS

$12.95

PIZZA

16" PIZZA

$16.95

KIDS MENU

BABY BURGERS

$8.95

Two beef sliders topped with American cheese

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$8.95

Two crispy chicken tenders

CHICKEN BREAST

$8.95

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken

MAC AND CHEESE

$8.95

DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

STARRY

$2.95

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.95

DR PEPPER

$2.95

ROOT BEER

$2.95Out of stock

WATER

KIDS DRINK

$1.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.25

ORANGE JUICE

$2.25

GINGER ALE

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

SWEET TEA

$2.95

TSHIRTS

TSHIRT

$22.00

DOWNTOWN JOE

ICED

Iced Latte

$4.30+

Cold Brew

$3.55+

Cold Brew with Cold Foam

$4.75+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.55+

Ace's Honey Bee Cold Brew w/ Cold Foam

$4.25+

Iced Matcha

$4.25+

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Iced Americano

$3.80+

Brown Sugar Shaken

$6.55

HOT

Hot Latte

$4.55+

Hot Cup of Joe (Drip Coffee)

$2.60+

Hot Cappuccino

$4.30+

Hot Americano

$3.30+

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.80+

Hot Chai

$4.30+

Hot Tea

$2.60+

1 Oz Espresso Shot

$1.80

FRAPPE

Mocha Frappe

$5.55+

Vanilla Frappe

$5.55+

Caramel Frappe

$5.55+

White Chocolate Frappe

$5.55+

Matcha Frappe

$5.80+

Custom Frappe

$5.55+

SEASONAL

Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

$5.55

Easter Sugar Cookie

$6.55

Easter Sunrise Lotus

$6.75

Lavender White Mocha

$6.55

Peach Bellini Lotus

$6.75

Peanut Butter Egg Frappe

$7.05

Pineapple Upside Down Lotus

$6.75

Queen Bee

$6.55

Strawberry Fields

$6.55

Turtle

$6.55

LOTUS ENERGY REFRESHER

Bearcat Blue

$5.75+

Blue lotus, blue raspberry

PeachBerry Breeze

$5.75+

Red lotus, peach, strawberry

Green Hornet

$5.75+

Red lotus, blue lotus, green apple

MelonBerry Breeze

$5.75+

Red lotus, watermelon, strawberry

Tropical Breeze

$5.75+

Blue lotus, pineapple, mango, coconut, strawberry topper

Purple Rain

$5.75+

Blue lotus, berry blast fusion

Custom Lotus

$5.75+

'SKINNY' LOTUS REFRESHER

Skinny MelonBerry Breeze Refresher

$5.05+

Red lotus, watermelon, strawberry with 'skinny' lotus syrup and sugar free flavoring

Skinny Peachberry Breeze Refresher

$5.75+

Red lotus, peach, strawberry withy 'skinny' lotus syrup and sugar free flavoring

Skinny Tropical Breeze Refresher

$5.75+

Blue lotus, pineapple, mango, coconut, strawberry topper with 'skinny' lotus syrup and sugar free flavoring

LOTUS ENERGY WHIPS

Whip - Green Hornet

$6.05+

Blended red lotus, blue lotus, green apple

Whip - Purple Rain

$6.05+

Blended blue lotus, berry blast fusion

Whip - Bearcat Blue

$6.05+

Blended blue lotus, blue raspberry

Whip - MelonBerry Breeze

$6.05+

Blended red lotus, watermelon, strawberry

Whip - PeachBerry Breeze

$6.05+

Blended red lotus, watermelon, strawberry

Whip - Tropical Breeze

$6.05+

Blended blue lotus, pineapple, mango, coconut, strawberry topper

'SKINNY' LOTUS ENERGY WHIPS

Whip - Skinny MelonBerry Breeze

$6.05+

Blended red lotus, watermelon, strawberry with 'skinny' lotus syrup and sugar free flavoring

Whip - Skinny Peachberry Breeze

$6.05+

Blended red lotus, peach, strawberry with 'skinny' lotus syrup and sugar free flavoring

Whip - Skinny Tropical Breeze

$6.05+

Blended blue lotus, pineapple, mango, coconut, strawberry topper with 'skinny' lotus syrup and sugar free flavoring

SMOOTHIES

Peach Smoothie

$5.80

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.80

Triple Berry Smoothie

$5.80

Mango Smoothie

$5.80

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.80

Peach, Pear, Apricot Smoothie

$5.80

ITALIAN CRAFT SODA

Italian Craft Soda

$3.80+

TSHIRTS

TSHIRTS

$22.00

KIDS MENU

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.80

Ocean Refresher 16 oz

$3.55

FRESH BREWED TEA

Peach Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.80+

Raspberry Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.80+

Mango Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.80+

Sweet Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.05+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

See you at the docks!

Location

5922 Seven Points Marina, Huntingdon, PA 16647

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon - Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon
orange starNo Reviews
7571 Huntingdon Plaza Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurantnext
Route 22 Bar & Grill - 11979 William Penn Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
11979 William Penn Hwy Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurantnext
Memories Sports Bar & Grill - 221 13th Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 13th Street Huntingdon, PA 16652
View restaurantnext
Belly Buster's Food Truck and Catering -
orange starNo Reviews
921 Maple St williamsburg, PA 16693
View restaurantnext
County Line Bar & Grill - Mount Union
orange starNo Reviews
48 US Highway 22 Mount Union, PA 17066
View restaurantnext
Bricktown Kickn' Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
14 North Jefferson Street Mount Union, PA 17066
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Huntingdon
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston