Menace Brewing Company

2529 Meridian St

Bellingham, WA 98225

BEER TO-GO

Honey Blonde TG

$10.00+

Kviek IPA TG

$12.00+

2ROOFS - Juicy IPA TG

$12.00+

Chili Bravo - Pale Ale with Peppers

$12.00+

MommaFlood's - Rasberry Cream Ale TG

$12.00+

Bockarina Of Time - German Bock TG

$12.00+

Mango Sour TG

$15.00+

Menace Tirith - Pale Ale TG

$6.00+

Local Pub Ale

$12.00+

Menace Low Life TG

$10.00+

16 oz Bottles

$10.00+

Build Your Own 4-Pack

$18.00

Pick out your Cans when you arrive at the Brewery!

Build Your Own 6-Pack

$26.00

Stickers

Menace Sticker

$2.00

Menace Low Life - American Light Lager Sticker

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Stop by to enjoy some Cold Beer at your Friendly Neighborhood Brewery! We are Kid and Pet Friendly! Feel free to check out all of our events on our website www.MenaceBrewing.com.

2529 Meridian St, Bellingham, WA 98225

