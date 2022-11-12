Main picView gallery

Menkoi Ramen House Fayetteville 1808 Owen Drive

No reviews yet

1808 Owen Drive

Fayetteville, NC 28304

Popular Items

#4. Spicy Ramen
#13. Gyoza
#3. Tonkotsu Ramen

Appetizers

#10. Rice Ball

$2.75

Japanese rice balls with a choice of Salmon, Salt, Bonito, or Pickled Plum

#11. Inari

$3.25

Sushi rice stuffed in marinated fried tofu

#12. Edamame

$4.25

Lightly salted boiled soybean pods

#13. Gyoza

$6.00

Ground pork and vegetable dumplings

#14. Shumai

$6.50

Bowl of Rice

$2.75

Bowl of White Rice

Ramen

#1. Cha Shu Men

$10.25

Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork,

#2. Miso Ramen

$9.00

Yellow noodles in miso based soup with marinated pork,

#3. Tonkotsu Ramen

$9.00

Yellow noodles in pork based soup with marinated pork,

#4. Spicy Ramen

$9.25

Yellow noodles in spicy pork based soup with marinated pork,

#5. Shoyu Ramen

$9.00

Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork,

#6. Shio Ramen

$9.00

Yellow noodles in salt based soup with marinated pork,

#7. Vegetable Ramen

$8.50

Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with

#8. Chicken Ramen

$9.00

Yellow noodles in chicken based soup with chicken breast,

#9. Beef Curry

$9.00

Soup Only

$4.75

Choice of Broth: Soysauce, miso, tonkotsu, spicy tonkotsu, salt, or chicken

Beef Don

$9.45

Cold Noodles

$9.75Out of stock

Cold yellow noodles with chicken, cucumber, omlette,crab with sesame soy dressing

Beverage

Soda Fountain

$2.50

Bottle Calpico

$3.50

Ramune

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Bottle Green Tea

$3.50

Bottle water

$2.00

Water cup

$0.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Monster Energy

$4.00

Employee Energy

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.50

CC lemon

$3.50Out of stock

Gokuri grapefruit

$3.25Out of stock

Naachan grape

$3.25Out of stock

Pocari Sweat

$3.75Out of stock

Kirkin

$4.75Out of stock

Qoo

$3.50Out of stock

Dessert

Pocky Stick

$2.25

Roll Cake

$1.25

Hi-Chew

$0.90

Daifuku Red bean Mochi

$2.50Out of stock

Rice Cake with redbean filling

Bread

$3.50

Peach jelly

$3.25Out of stock

Big pocky

$3.50

Almond Chocolate

$3.50

Cheese Cake

$2.50

Koala Cookies

$1.25

Chocolate Tree Stumps

$1.25Out of stock

Melon Pan

$2.90

Retail

Menkoi Mask

$10.00

Menkoi T-shirt

$15.00

Blue Mask

$0.50

Extras

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Extra Egg

$0.75

Extra Pork

$1.00

Extra Chicken

$1.00

Extra Beef

$1.00

Extra Fish Cake

$0.25

Extra Veggies

$0.50

Extra Spinach

$0.25

Extra Beansprouts

Extra Spicy Sauce

$0.25

Extra Raw Egg

$1.00

Extra Nori

$0.25

Extra Green Onion

$0.25

Hard Boiled Egg

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1808 Owen Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

