Ramen
Menkoi Ramen House 1860 Woodruff Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1860 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Greenville
Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant