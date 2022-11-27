Main picView gallery
Ramen

Menkoi Ramen House 1860 Woodruff Road

1860 Woodruff Road

Greenville, SC 29607

Popular Items

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen
Rice Ball
Chicken Ramen

Appetizers

Rice Ball

$3.25

Japanese rice balls with a choice of Salmon, Salt, Bonito, or Pickled Plum

Inari

$3.25

Sushi rice stuffed in marinated fried tofu

Edamame

$4.00

Lightly salted boiled soybean pods

Gyoza

$6.25

Ground pork and vegetable dumplings

Shumai

$7.25

Steamed shrimp dumplings

Bowl of Rice

$2.75

Bowl of White Rice

Extra Noodles

$3.25

Extra Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Ramen

Cha shu men

$10.25

Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork,

Miso Ramen

$9.25

Yellow noodles in miso based soup with marinated pork,

Tonkotsu Ramen

$9.25

Yellow noodles in pork based soup with marinated pork,

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$9.50

Yellow noodles in spicy pork based soup with marinated pork,

Shoyu Ramen

$9.25

Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork,

Shio Ramen

$9.25

Yellow noodles in salt based soup with marinated pork,

Vegetable Ramen

$8.50

Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with

Chicken Ramen

$9.25

Yellow noodles in chicken based soup with chicken breast,

Chicken Curry

$9.50

Japanese styled beef curry with beef, potatoes, carrots, onions over a bed of rice. (no noodles)

Soup Only

$5.75

Choice of Broth: Soysauce, miso, tonkotsu, spicy tonkotsu, salt, or chicken

Beverage

Soda Fountain

$2.95

Bottle Calpico

$3.75

Ramune

$3.00

Bottle Sode

$3.00

Bottle Green Tea

$3.75

Bottle water

$2.75

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Dessert

Pocky Stick

$3.25

Roll Cake

$2.25

Hi-Chew

$1.90

Daifuku Red bean Mochi

$2.25

Rice Cake with redbean filling

Retail

Menkoi Mask

$11.00

Menkoi T-shirt

$15.00

Blue Mask

$1.50

Extras

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Extra Egg

$0.75

Extra Pork

$1.50

Extra Chicken

$1.50

Extra Beef

$1.50Out of stock

Extra Fish Cake

$0.25Out of stock

Extra Veggies

$0.50

Extra Spinach

$0.25

Extra Beansprouts

$0.25

Extra Spicy Sauce

$0.25

Extra Raw Egg

$1.75

Extra Nori

$0.25

Extra Green Onion

$0.25

Extra Gyoza Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

