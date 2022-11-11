Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Menlo Cafe 502 Sherman St

review star

No reviews yet

$

502 Sherman St

Menlo, IA 50164

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hash Browns - Full order
Build Your Own Omelette
Biscuits & Gravy

Breakfast

The Menlo Breakfast

$9.99

Two eggs (made to order), hash browns, choice of sausage, bacon or ham and a choice of toast (white, wheat or sourdough) or one pancake

The Wrangler

$6.29

Hard egg and cheese with choice of sausage, bacon or ham on choice of english muffin or toast (white, wheat or sourdough)

The Real Deal Sandwich

$5.29

Two mini sweet homemade buttermilk pancakes grilled with 100% REAL maple syrup and a sausage patty

Pancakes

$3.99

Two sweet homemade buttermilk pancakes or waffles served with butter and maple syrup (sugar-free syrup available upon request)

Waffles

$3.99

Texas French Toast

$4.99

Thick sliced Texas toast dipped in our own vanilla and cinnamon batter and grilled to perfection

Texas French Toast - 1/2 order

$2.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Fresh baked homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade country sausage gravy

Biscuits & Gravy - 1/2 order

$4.59

Western Omelette

$9.99

Three eggs, ham, cheese, onion and green pepper. Includes hash browns

Build Your Own Omelette

$7.99

Start with a three egg cheese omelette and add all your favorites! Includes hash browns.

Ala' Carte

Bacon - 1 slice

$1.59

Bacon - 2 slices

$2.99

Sausage Patty - One

$2.69

Sausage Patty - Two

$4.59

Ham Steak

$1.99

One Egg

$1.29

Toast - 1 slice

$0.99

White, wheat, or sourdough

Toast - 2 slices

$1.69

White, wheat, or sourdough

English Muffin

$1.89

Hash Browns - Full order

$2.99

Add onion, peppers, cheese or gravy to make our crispy hash browns even more delicious! (extra charge applies)

Hash Browns - 1/2 order

$1.79

Add onion, peppers, cheese or gravy to make our crispy hash browns even more delicious! (extra charge applies)

Buttermilk Pancake

$1.99

Buttermilk Waffle

$1.99

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$2.99

Served with brown sugar, cinnamon & milk. Add Raisins walnuts/pecans or real Maple syrup for an additional .29 cost

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Muffin

$3.59

Ask server for availibilty

Pastry

$3.29

1/2 Oatmeal

$1.99

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.39

Coffee

$1.29+

Coffee - Bottomless Pot

$1.99

Endless Refills (same day service)

Tea

$1.59

Iced or choice of black or green hot

Bottled Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.99

Milk - White or Chocolate - Small

$1.99

Milk - White or Chocolate - Large

$2.49

Juice - Small

$1.99

Juice - Large

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Can Soda

$0.70

Ask Server about available options

Bottle Soda - 16 oz

$1.59

Ask Server about available options

Energy Drink

$2.00

Ask Server about available options

Bottle Soda - 24 oz

$1.79

Gator/Power Aid

$1.99

Dessert

Ice Cream Cone or Cup

$1.89

Chocolate - Vanilla - Twist

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.99

Chocolate or Caramel

Dessert of the Day

$3.89

Ask Server about available options

Whole Pie

Ask Server about available options

Appetizers

Cheeseballs

$6.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.29

Thick Cut Pickle Chips

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.29

Wild Wedges

$5.79

Potato wedges with Frank's Red Hot Seasoning sprinkled on top.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.99

Soup

Cup of Soup

$1.99

Seasonal - Ask Server for soup of the day

Bowl of Soup

$3.99

Seasonal - Ask Server for soup of the day

Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.89

Your choice of seasoned grilled or breaded chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, pepper, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.29

Grilled ham and turkey on a bed of lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, pepper, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$9.29

Seasoned ground beef, cheese, tomato, onion and olives on a bed of fresh lettuce in a fresh fried taco bowl. Comeswith homemade salsa and sour cream OR your choice of dressing. Make it a "TOTcho" salad by replacing your shell with tater tots for a new twist on your taco salad!

Side Salad

$2.49

Half Salad

$5.99

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

Three country style chicken strips with fries, homemade coleslaw and your choice of dipping sauce

Fish Basket

$8.99

Beer Battered Cod with fries, homemade coleslaw and tarter sauce.

3 Chicken Strips

$5.99

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.29

Fresh 8 oz hand pattied hamburger served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

1/4 Pound Hamburger

$5.69

Fresh 4 oz hand pattied hamburger served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Fresh 8 oz hand pattied hamburger with American cheese served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

1/4 Cheeseburger

$5.99

Fresh 4 oz hand pattied hamburger with American cheese served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

The Fat Boy

$12.99

aka - the Double Cheeseburger - 2 hand pattied 8 oz hamburgers, 2 slices American cheese served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side

The Breakfast Burger

The Breakfast Burger

$11.99

8 oz Hand pattied hamburger piled high with crispy hash browns, American cheese, hard egg, and bacon served on a toasted gourmet bun then smothered in sausage gravy. Its everything except the kichen sink, but much more delicions!

Pork Tenderloin

$9.99

Our famous hand cut, double tenderized pork tenderloin soaked in buttermilk then seasoned and fried or grilled to your perfection! This masterpiece is served on a toasted gourmet but with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

Hot Beef

$9.99

USDA Choice roast beef roasted to perfection on texas toast with mashed potatoes and homemade beef gravy. This is sure to stick to your ribs!

1/2 Hot Beef

$7.99

All the goodness of the whole hot beef, just half the plate!

Hillbilly Hotbeef

$9.99

8 oz Hand pattied hamburger on a toasted gourmet bun with french fries smothered in homemade beef gravy.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried or seasoned and grilled chicken breast served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

Fish Sandwich

$8.29

Deep fried cod on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and tarter sauce on the side

The Menlo Club

$9.99

Grilled turkey, ham and bacon on toasted sourdough with a homemade tarragon chive mayo, lettuce and tomato layered to perfection and completed with pepperjack cheese.

BLT

$6.59

Thick cut bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread - white, wheat, sourdough or Texas Toast

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled and seasoned steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian hoagie.

Grilled Cheese

$4.69

Grilled American cheese on your choice of toasted bread - white, wheat, sourdough or texas toast

Grilled Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.68

Grilled American cheese and sliced honey ham on your choice of toasted bread - white, wheat, sourdough or texas toast

Grilled PB&J

$3.99

Return to your childhood with this adult version of a PB&J! Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on Texas Toast grilled to an ooey, gooey, deliciousness! You've got to try this to believe it!

Sides

French Fries

$2.49

Homemade Potato Chips

$2.49

Tater Tots

$2.49

Potato Wedges

$2.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.69

Cheeseballs

$4.69

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.99

Thick Cut Pickle Chips

$4.69

Fried Mushrooms

$3.99

Homemade Coleslaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.99

Veggie

$1.79

Specials

Special - $8.99

$8.99

Special - $9.99

$9.99

Ham Ball

$3.00

Pan 25 - Ham Balls

$60.00

Kids Breakfast

Rowdy Roundup

$5.99

1 egg (made to order, 1 bacon or sausage patty, and 1 pancake, waffle or toast (white, wheat or sour dough).

Kids Pancake or Waffle with Bacon or Sausage

$5.99

1 buttermilk pancake or waffle and 1 slice of bacon or sausage patty

Kids Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

Kids French Toast with Bacon or Sausage

$5.99

Kids Pancake

$3.99

Kids Waffle

$3.99

Kids Lunch

Youngins' Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Youngins' Chicken Strips

$5.99

2 Chicken Strips and choice of add on

Youngins' Hamburger

$5.99

Youngins' Cheeseburger

$6.29

Youngins' Grilled PB&J

$4.99

Youngins' Hot Dog

$4.99

Youngins' Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Breakfast - IC

The Menlo Breakfast - IC

Two Eggs (made to order), hash browns, choice of sausage, bacon or ham, and a choice of toast (white, wheat or sourdough). Served with a glass of juice, and your choice of milk or cottage cheese.

The Wrangler - IC

Hard egg and cheese with choice of sausage, bacon or ham on English muffin or toast (white, wheat or sourdough). Served with hash browns.

The Real Deal - IC

Two mini sweet homemade buttermilk pancakes grilled with 100% REAL maple syrup and a sausage patty. Served with hash browns.

Pancakes or Waffles - IC

Two sweet homemade buttermilk pancakes or waffles served with butter and maple syrup, hash browns and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.

Biscuits & Gravy - IC

Freshly made homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade country style sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.

1/2 Texas French Toast - IC

Texas French toast dipped in our own vanilla and cinnamon batter and grilled to perfection. Served with hash browns and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.

Sandwiches - IC

4 oz Hamburger* - IC

Fresh, hand pattied (4 oz) on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

4 oz Cheeseburger* - IC

Fresh, hand pattied beef (4 oz) on a toasted gourmet bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

Pork Tenderloin - IC

Hand cut, double tenderized, juicy pork tenderloin seasoned to perfection and grilled to a golden brown on a gourmet b en with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.

Chicken Sandwich - IC

Grilled and seasoned chicken breast served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

Fish Sandwich - IC

Deep fried Cod on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and tarter sauce on the side.

BLT - IC

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of toasted bread (white, wheat, sourdough or Texas toast).

1/2 Hot Beef* - IC

USDA Choice roast beef slow roasted to perfection on Texas toast with mashed potatoes and homemade beef gravy. This is sure to stick to your ribs!

Salads - IC

1/2 Chicken Salad - IC

Seasoned grilled chicken breast on a fresh bed of lettuce, cucumber, cheese, tomato, onion, pepper, croutons and your choice of dressing.

1/2 Chef Salad - IC

Grilled ham and turkey on a bed of fresh lettuce, cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, pepper, croutons and your choice of dressing.

1/2 Taco Salad - IC

Seasoned ground beef, cheese, tomato, onion and olives on a bed of fresh lettuce in a homemade fried taco bowl. Comes with fresh homemade salsa & sour cream or your choice of dressing.

Baskets - IC

Chicken Strip Basket - IC

Country Style Chicken Strips (3) served with fries, homemade coleslaw and your choice of dipping sauce.

Fish Basket - IC

Beer battered Cod with fries and homemade coleslaw and tarter sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

502 Sherman St, Menlo, IA 50164

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Menlo Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Port on Lake Panorama
orange star4.4 • 163
5405 Chimra Rd Panora, IA 50216
View restaurantnext
Tin Pig Tavern - 1201 2nd St
orange starNo Reviews
1201 2nd Street Perry, IA 50220
View restaurantnext
Chuckwagon Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,043
113 S 5th St Adair, IA 50002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Menlo
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston