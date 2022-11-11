Menlo Cafe 502 Sherman St
No reviews yet
$
502 Sherman St
Menlo, IA 50164
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
The Menlo Breakfast
Two eggs (made to order), hash browns, choice of sausage, bacon or ham and a choice of toast (white, wheat or sourdough) or one pancake
The Wrangler
Hard egg and cheese with choice of sausage, bacon or ham on choice of english muffin or toast (white, wheat or sourdough)
The Real Deal Sandwich
Two mini sweet homemade buttermilk pancakes grilled with 100% REAL maple syrup and a sausage patty
Pancakes
Two sweet homemade buttermilk pancakes or waffles served with butter and maple syrup (sugar-free syrup available upon request)
Waffles
Texas French Toast
Thick sliced Texas toast dipped in our own vanilla and cinnamon batter and grilled to perfection
Texas French Toast - 1/2 order
Biscuits & Gravy
Fresh baked homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade country sausage gravy
Biscuits & Gravy - 1/2 order
Western Omelette
Three eggs, ham, cheese, onion and green pepper. Includes hash browns
Build Your Own Omelette
Start with a three egg cheese omelette and add all your favorites! Includes hash browns.
Ala' Carte
Bacon - 1 slice
Bacon - 2 slices
Sausage Patty - One
Sausage Patty - Two
Ham Steak
One Egg
Toast - 1 slice
White, wheat, or sourdough
Toast - 2 slices
White, wheat, or sourdough
English Muffin
Hash Browns - Full order
Add onion, peppers, cheese or gravy to make our crispy hash browns even more delicious! (extra charge applies)
Hash Browns - 1/2 order
Add onion, peppers, cheese or gravy to make our crispy hash browns even more delicious! (extra charge applies)
Buttermilk Pancake
Buttermilk Waffle
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
Served with brown sugar, cinnamon & milk. Add Raisins walnuts/pecans or real Maple syrup for an additional .29 cost
Cinnamon Roll
Muffin
Ask server for availibilty
Pastry
1/2 Oatmeal
Beverages
Fountain Soda
Coffee
Coffee - Bottomless Pot
Endless Refills (same day service)
Tea
Iced or choice of black or green hot
Bottled Water
Lemonade
Milk - White or Chocolate - Small
Milk - White or Chocolate - Large
Juice - Small
Juice - Large
Hot Chocolate
Can Soda
Ask Server about available options
Bottle Soda - 16 oz
Ask Server about available options
Energy Drink
Ask Server about available options
Bottle Soda - 24 oz
Gator/Power Aid
Dessert
Appetizers
Soup
Salad
Chicken Salad
Your choice of seasoned grilled or breaded chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, pepper, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Grilled ham and turkey on a bed of lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, pepper, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, tomato, onion and olives on a bed of fresh lettuce in a fresh fried taco bowl. Comeswith homemade salsa and sour cream OR your choice of dressing. Make it a "TOTcho" salad by replacing your shell with tater tots for a new twist on your taco salad!
Side Salad
Half Salad
Baskets
Sandwiches
Hamburger
Fresh 8 oz hand pattied hamburger served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side
1/4 Pound Hamburger
Fresh 4 oz hand pattied hamburger served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side
Cheeseburger
Fresh 8 oz hand pattied hamburger with American cheese served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side
1/4 Cheeseburger
Fresh 4 oz hand pattied hamburger with American cheese served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side
The Fat Boy
aka - the Double Cheeseburger - 2 hand pattied 8 oz hamburgers, 2 slices American cheese served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side
The Breakfast Burger
8 oz Hand pattied hamburger piled high with crispy hash browns, American cheese, hard egg, and bacon served on a toasted gourmet bun then smothered in sausage gravy. Its everything except the kichen sink, but much more delicions!
Pork Tenderloin
Our famous hand cut, double tenderized pork tenderloin soaked in buttermilk then seasoned and fried or grilled to your perfection! This masterpiece is served on a toasted gourmet but with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.
Hot Beef
USDA Choice roast beef roasted to perfection on texas toast with mashed potatoes and homemade beef gravy. This is sure to stick to your ribs!
1/2 Hot Beef
All the goodness of the whole hot beef, just half the plate!
Hillbilly Hotbeef
8 oz Hand pattied hamburger on a toasted gourmet bun with french fries smothered in homemade beef gravy.
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or seasoned and grilled chicken breast served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.
Fish Sandwich
Deep fried cod on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and tarter sauce on the side
The Menlo Club
Grilled turkey, ham and bacon on toasted sourdough with a homemade tarragon chive mayo, lettuce and tomato layered to perfection and completed with pepperjack cheese.
BLT
Thick cut bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread - white, wheat, sourdough or Texas Toast
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled and seasoned steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian hoagie.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese on your choice of toasted bread - white, wheat, sourdough or texas toast
Grilled Hot Ham & Cheese
Grilled American cheese and sliced honey ham on your choice of toasted bread - white, wheat, sourdough or texas toast
Grilled PB&J
Return to your childhood with this adult version of a PB&J! Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on Texas Toast grilled to an ooey, gooey, deliciousness! You've got to try this to believe it!
Sides
Kids Breakfast
Rowdy Roundup
1 egg (made to order, 1 bacon or sausage patty, and 1 pancake, waffle or toast (white, wheat or sour dough).
Kids Pancake or Waffle with Bacon or Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake or waffle and 1 slice of bacon or sausage patty
Kids Biscuits & Gravy
Kids French Toast with Bacon or Sausage
Kids Pancake
Kids Waffle
Kids Lunch
Breakfast - IC
The Menlo Breakfast - IC
Two Eggs (made to order), hash browns, choice of sausage, bacon or ham, and a choice of toast (white, wheat or sourdough). Served with a glass of juice, and your choice of milk or cottage cheese.
The Wrangler - IC
Hard egg and cheese with choice of sausage, bacon or ham on English muffin or toast (white, wheat or sourdough). Served with hash browns.
The Real Deal - IC
Two mini sweet homemade buttermilk pancakes grilled with 100% REAL maple syrup and a sausage patty. Served with hash browns.
Pancakes or Waffles - IC
Two sweet homemade buttermilk pancakes or waffles served with butter and maple syrup, hash browns and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Biscuits & Gravy - IC
Freshly made homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade country style sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.
1/2 Texas French Toast - IC
Texas French toast dipped in our own vanilla and cinnamon batter and grilled to perfection. Served with hash browns and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Sandwiches - IC
4 oz Hamburger* - IC
Fresh, hand pattied (4 oz) on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.
4 oz Cheeseburger* - IC
Fresh, hand pattied beef (4 oz) on a toasted gourmet bun with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.
Pork Tenderloin - IC
Hand cut, double tenderized, juicy pork tenderloin seasoned to perfection and grilled to a golden brown on a gourmet b en with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
Chicken Sandwich - IC
Grilled and seasoned chicken breast served on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.
Fish Sandwich - IC
Deep fried Cod on a toasted gourmet bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and tarter sauce on the side.
BLT - IC
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, and tomato on your choice of toasted bread (white, wheat, sourdough or Texas toast).
1/2 Hot Beef* - IC
USDA Choice roast beef slow roasted to perfection on Texas toast with mashed potatoes and homemade beef gravy. This is sure to stick to your ribs!
Salads - IC
1/2 Chicken Salad - IC
Seasoned grilled chicken breast on a fresh bed of lettuce, cucumber, cheese, tomato, onion, pepper, croutons and your choice of dressing.
1/2 Chef Salad - IC
Grilled ham and turkey on a bed of fresh lettuce, cheese, tomato, cucumber, onion, pepper, croutons and your choice of dressing.
1/2 Taco Salad - IC
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, tomato, onion and olives on a bed of fresh lettuce in a homemade fried taco bowl. Comes with fresh homemade salsa & sour cream or your choice of dressing.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
502 Sherman St, Menlo, IA 50164