American
Bars & Lounges

Menotomy Grill & Tavern

1,843 Reviews

$$

25 Massachusetts Ave

Arlington, MA 02474

Popular Items

MENOTOMY BURGER
SALMON BURGER
ATLANTIC SALMON

APPETIZERS

CUP OF SOUP

$6.00
BOWL OF SOUP

$9.00

Chef's soup of the day

HUMMUS

$13.00

crispy pita chips, marinated olives, carrot sticks

FRIED PICKLES

$11.00
CHIPS & DIP

$8.00
CHIPOTLE CITRUS WINGS

$16.00

peppercorn ranch

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$16.00
P.E.I. MUSSELS

$19.00

Chorizo, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, white wine, cumin lime butter, grilled sourdough bread

TACO DAY

$11.00

Call for details!

FRITTERS

$13.00

FRENCH ONION

$12.00

SALADS

BABY MIXED GREENS

$11.00

cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, champagne vinaigrette

GREEK

$12.00

romaine, cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, tomatoes, red onion, housemade lemon her vinaigrette

CAESAR

$12.00

romaine hearts, herbed croutons, parmesan cheese

SIDE MIXED GREENS

$7.00

SIDE GREEK

$9.00

SIDE CAESAR

$9.00

BEET & ARUGULA SALAD

$14.00

SANDWICHES

BANH MI

$17.00

Vietnamese pork sausage, pickled daikon, carrot, cilantro, green jalapeno, sriracha mayo, soft french bread

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño aioli, onion roll

SALMON BURGER

$18.00

miso, sesame, ginger, cabbage, avocado, brioche bun

MENOTOMY BURGER

$18.00

all-natural ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, smoked tomato jam

CHICKEN BLT

$18.00

applewood smoked bacon, Boston bibb lettuce, beefsteak tomato, chipotle aioli, ciabatta

PULLED PORK

$17.00

Carolina bbq sauce, coleslaw, potato roll

FRENCH DIP

$19.00

PIZZAS

MARGHERITA

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, oven-roasted tomatoes

CLASSIC PEPPERONI

$13.00

marinara, mozzarella, parmesan

ENTREES

FORBIDDEN RICE BOWL

$23.00

baby bok choy, butternut squash, organic fried egg, fermented Korean chilli sauce (aka gochujang), sesame, ginger

FISH AND CHIPS

$22.00

locally-caught beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

ATLANTIC SALMON

$27.00

oven roasted potato wedges, brussels sprouts, lemon miso brown butter sauce

COD CAKES

$20.00

Boston baked beans w/bacon, coleslaw, tartar sauce

HERB ROASTED CHICKEN

$23.00

free range half chicken, Edna’s potato & sausage stuffing, green beans, pan jus

STEAK TIPS

$28.00

herbed parmesan fries, chimichurri sauce

CIOPPINO

$27.00

CHICKEN POT PIE

$22.00

SHRIMP N GRITS

$24.00

BUCATINI CARBONARA

$21.00

CHILDREN

KIDS CAESAR W/ CHIX

$11.00

romaine hearts, herb croutons, parmesan cheese

CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

KID'S BURGER

$12.00

French fries, pickle

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

DESSERTS

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$9.00

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$10.00

SMALL ICE CREAM

$3.00

LARGE ICE CREAM

$5.00

APPLE CRISP

$9.00

BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

CARROT CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

DERBY PIE

$10.00Out of stock

$8.00Out of stock

"TEQUI-LIME" TART

$9.00Out of stock

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

N/A

PARMESAN FRIES

$8.00

N/A

SWEET FRIES

$8.00
BAKED BEANS

$8.00

EDNA'S STUFFING

$8.00

GREEN BEANS

$8.00
BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$10.00
COLESLAW

$6.00

MUSSELL BREAD

TShirt

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Short Sleeve

$15.00

SLOW BRAISED PORK SHANK

$28.00Out of stock

BLACKBOARD SPECIALS

FLATBREAD SPECIAL

$17.00

Sandwich Special

$19.00

CHICKEN PICCATA

$25.00

PASTA CARBONARA

$18.00

NY STRIP

$40.00Out of stock

NACHOS

$16.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02474

Directions

