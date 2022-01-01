Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Mentone

79 Reviews

$$$

174 Aptos Village Way

Aptos, CA 95003

Order Again

Super Bowl Sunday

PIZZA

$18.00Out of stock

Choose one. Wood fired 12" pies (feeds 1-2 people). Fresh and hot upon pickup, with reheat instructions if you'd like to enjoy later.

Pan Pizza: Pepperoni (slice)

$7.00Out of stock

Warm upon pickup, with reheat instructions if you'd like to enjoy later.

Pan Pizza: Cheese (slice)

$7.00Out of stock

Warm upon pickup, with reheat instructions if you'd like to enjoy later.

Caesar Salad (feeds 2-3)

$30.00Out of stock

Our Caesar, at your home. Dressing on the side for you to enjoy at your convenience.

Fried Chicken (4 piece)

$26.00Out of stock

Chef Matthew's famous fried chicken is back again. 4 pieces served with a side of calabrian aioli. Warm upon pickup, with reheat instructions if you'd like to enjoy later.

Cocktails To Go

Quart o' Frozen Bubbly Spritz

$30.00

Get the ultimate crowd pleaser. Our Frozen Bubbly Spritz comes with straws and is ready to go! (serves 2-4 people)

Merch!

Spritz Pocket Tee - M

Spritz Pocket Tee - M

$20.00Out of stock
Spritz Pocket Tee - M

Spritz Pocket Tee - M

$20.00Out of stock
Spritz Pocket Tee - L

Spritz Pocket Tee - L

$20.00Out of stock
Spritz Pocket Tee - XL

Spritz Pocket Tee - XL

$20.00
Scallywag Hat

Scallywag Hat

$30.00Out of stock
Cord Hat

Cord Hat

$30.00Out of stock
Bandana

Bandana

$10.00
Little Fish Towel

Little Fish Towel

$45.00
Striped Towel

Striped Towel

$45.00

At Home in the Kitchen cookbook

$35.00

Chef David Kinch's newest cookbook, written for the seasoned or aspiring cook at home. All copies are signed.

Burnt Crew - S

Burnt Crew - S

$40.00
Burnt Crew - M

Burnt Crew - M

$40.00
Burnt Crew - L

Burnt Crew - L

$40.00
Burnt Crew - XL

Burnt Crew - XL

$40.00
Burnt Crew - XXL

Burnt Crew - XXL

$40.00
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A fun twist on food of the Riviera from the mind of David Kinch. Located in the heart of Aptos Village.

Website

Location

174 Aptos Village Way, Aptos, CA 95003

Directions

