Menya Daruma

review star

No reviews yet

1941 E 7th St

Charlotte, NC 28204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

pork bao bun
pork gyoza
tonkotsu black


snacks

pork gyoza

pork gyoza

$5.00

house made pan fried dumplings, soy vinegar

tori karaage

tori karaage

$6.00

deep fried soy & ginger marinated chicken thigh, japanese tartar sauce

spicy chicken wonton

spicy chicken wonton

$5.00

tokyo scallion, cilantro

pork bao bun

pork bao bun

$4.50

steamed bun, chashu pork, pickled mustard greens, cilantro, peanuts contains: peanuts

tofu bao bun (v)

tofu bao bun (v)

$4.00

steamed bun, chashu tofu, pickled mustard greens, cilantro, peanuts contains: peanuts

edamame (v)

edamame (v)

$4.00

w/ flaky sea salt

cucumber tsukemono (v)

cucumber tsukemono (v)

$4.00

pickled cucumber, wood ear mushroom, spicy garlic vinaigrette

taiwanese cabbage salad(v)

taiwanese cabbage salad(v)

$4.00

wakame seaweed, cured kelp, sweet onion ginger dressing

abura soba (no soup)

O.G. style

O.G. style

$12.00

thick straight noodles, soy sauce tare, choice of chashu, poached egg*, marinated bamboo, sweet onions, tokyo scallions, seaweed, sesame seed *consuming raw or undercooked meats or eggs could increase your risk of foodborne illness

nagoya originated taiwanese style

nagoya originated taiwanese style

$13.00

thick straight noodle, soy sauce tare, seasoned ground pork, poached egg*, sweet onion, garlic chive, tokyo scallion, seaweed, fish powder, sesame seed *consuming raw or undercooked meats or eggs could increase your risk of foodborne illness

ramen

tonkotsu black

tonkotsu black

$15.00

rich 18-hour pork bone broth, thin wavy noodles, soy sauce tare, pork chashu, soy sauce marinated soft egg*, black onion oil, woodear mushroom, tokyo scallion, sesame seed *consuming raw or undercooked meats or eggs could increase your risk of foodborne illness

spicy tonkotsu red

spicy tonkotsu red

$15.00

rich 18- hour pork bone broth, thin wavy noodles, soy sauce tare, pork chashu, soy sauce marinated soft egg*, daruma fermented chili sauce, woodear mushroom, tokyo scallion, sesame seed *consuming raw or undercooked meats or eggs could increase your risk of foodborne illness

shoyu tori chintan

shoyu tori chintan

$15.00

slow simmered clear chicken broth, thin wavy noodle, special blended soy sauce tare, pork & chicken chashu, chicken wonton, soy sauce marinated soft egg*, soy marinated bamboo, tokyo scallion, sesame seed *consuming raw or undercooked meats or eggs could increase your risk of foodborne illness

spicy tantan

spicy tantan

$15.00

slow simmered clear chicken broth, thin wavy noodle, spicy sesame tare, seasoned ground pork, soy sauce marinated soft egg*, house made chili oil, garlic chive, sliced woodear mushroom, bean sprouts, tokyo scallion, peanuts contains: peanuts *consuming raw or undercooked meats or eggs could increase your risk of foodborne illness

truffle yasai (v)

truffle yasai (v)

$15.00

slow simmered vegetable stock, thin wavy noodle, special blended soy sauce tare, black truffle sauce, tofu chashu, japanese mountain vegetables, bean sprout, taiwanese cabbage, tokyo scallion, sesame seed

other than noodles

tori katsu sando

tori katsu sando

$9.00

nama panko crusted fried chicken thigh, martin's potato roll, wasabi cabbage slaw, cucumber pickles, qp mayo

tokyo hot chicken sando

tokyo hot chicken sando

$9.00

nama panko crusted fried chicken thigh, martin's potato roll, daruma hot chicken oil, cabbage slaw, dill pickle, japanese tartar sauce

sizzling chashu pork

sizzling chashu pork

$12.00

bean sprouts, garlic chives, japanese bbq sauce, steamed rice

kid's menu

kid's ramen

kid's ramen

$8.00

noodles, salt flavored chicken soup, slow poached chicken breast

kid's abura soba

kid's abura soba

$7.00

noodles, soy sauce tare, slow poached chicken breast

sides

tori wonton soup

tori wonton soup

$4.00

house made chicken wonton, clear chicken soup

kimchi

kimchi

$4.00

fermented spicy cabbage

japanese steamed rice

japanese steamed rice

$2.50Out of stock

Koshihikari Short Grain Rice

pickled japanese onions

pickled japanese onions

$4.00

Rakkyo

daruma fermented chili sauce

daruma fermented chili sauce

$2.00
okazu rayu: housemade spicy chili crisp

okazu rayu: housemade spicy chili crisp

$2.00
umami garlic: soy marinated garlic

umami garlic: soy marinated garlic

$2.00
tokyo scallion

tokyo scallion

$1.50

black onion oil

$2.00

beer

Asahi Super Dry

Asahi Super Dry

$5.00

12 oz can

Festival Express Juicy IPA

Festival Express Juicy IPA

$5.00

12 oz can

Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

12 oz can

sake cocktail

Sabe Margarita

Sabe Margarita

$11.50

sake infused with blanco tequila, vodka, lime, and sugar *gluten free, all natural

Sabe Gin & Tonic

Sabe Gin & Tonic

$11.50

sake infused with premium gin, tonic, juniper, coriander, lemon *gluten free, all natural

Sabe Moscow Mule

Sabe Moscow Mule

$11.50

sake infused with vodka, ginger, lime, and soda *gluten free, all natural

NA bev

Coke

Coke

$2.00

12 oz can

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00

12 oz can

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00

16.9 oz bottle

Itoen Green Tea(unsweet)

Itoen Green Tea(unsweet)

$3.50

12 oz can

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

16.9 oz bottle

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Ramen & Abura Soba

