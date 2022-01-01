Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Menya Hosaki

130 Reviews

$$

845 Upshur St NW

Washington, DC 20011

Popular Items

Spicy Tonkotsu
Triple Threat
Tonkotsu

*UTENSIL

ADD UTENSILS

If you would like utensils, please indicate by adding this item to you order. Thank you! *The Zero Waste Omnibus Amendment Act, signed in December 2020, prohibits food-serving entities from providing “accessory” disposable food service ware items unless first requested by the customer. For this reason we will no longer be adding utensils to your take out order unless specifically indicated. We apologize for the inconvenience.*

Ramen (Online)

Shoyu

Shoyu

$17.00

clear chicken chintan & dashi broth. chashu [pork], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach *Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sunset Shoyu

$17.00

clear chicken chintan & dashi broth. housemade chili spice infused. chashu [pork], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach *Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Truffle Shoyu

Truffle Shoyu

$18.00

clear chicken chintan and dashi broth with truffle infused oil. chashu [pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach *Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$17.00

rich pork paitan broth chashu[pork], scallions, menma [bamboo shoot], beni shoga [pickled ginger], *ajitama [soft-boiled egg] *Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Spicy Tonkotsu

Spicy Tonkotsu

$17.00

rich pork paitan broth with housemade chili oil chashu[pork], scallions, Menma [bamboo shoot], beni shoga [pickled ginger], *ajitama [soft-boiled egg] *Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Triple Threat

Triple Threat

$18.00

This one is an homage to my mentor. blend of all 3: tonkotsu, clear chicken chintan & dashi broth chashu [pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach *Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Tantan

Tantan

$18.00

creamy pork paitan broth, clear chicken chintan, and dashi broth with housemade chili oil and sesame paste. chashu [pork belly], ajitama [soft-boiled egg], menma [bamboo shoot], scallions, spinach *Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Vegeterian Classic

Vegeterian Classic

$16.00

almond milk based vegan broth Kikurage [wood ear] mushrooms, scallions, menma [bamboo shoot], spinach, ajitama [soft-boiled egg, optional with no charge. Please specify] *Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Vegetarian Spicy Tantan

Vegetarian Spicy Tantan

$18.00

almond milk based vegan broth with housemade chili oil and sesame paste. Kikurage [wood ear] mushrooms, scallions, menma [bamboo shoot], spinach, ajitama [soft-boiled egg, optional. Please specify] *Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Kids Shoyu

$10.00

*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Kids Tonkotsu

$10.00

*Eggs may be served undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

MENYA HOSAKI aspires to serve ramen with love and integrity. From broth to noodles, tare to chashu, every element is made in house and warmly brought to your table.

Website

Location

845 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011

Directions

