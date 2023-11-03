- Home
Menya Musashi Tsukemen & Ramen
31829 Gateway Center Boulevard South
Federal Way, WA 98003
Ramen
- ORIGINAL RAMEN$14.75
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish and soy.
- BLACK RAMEN$16.50
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish and soy.
- RED RAMEN$16.50
Tonkotsu (pork) based spicy broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.
- HYBRID RAMEN$17.00
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth mixed with black and red. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.
- CURRY RAMEN$16.50
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish and soy.
- SPICY CURRY RAMEN$17.75
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with spicy curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.
- MISO RAMEN$16.50
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy.
- SPICY MISO RAMEN$17.75
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with spicy miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and sesame.
Tsukemen
- ORIGINAL TSUKEMEN$15.75
Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based broth. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.
- BLACK TSUKEMEN$17.50
Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based broth with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.
- RED TSUKEMEN$17.50
Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based spicy broth. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy, fish and sesame.
- HYBRID TSUKEMEN$18.00
Tonkotsu (pork) and fish based broth mixed with red and black. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy, fish and sesame.
- CURRY TSUKEMEN$18.00
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with curry. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.
- SPICY CURRY TSUKEMEN$18.75
Tonkotsu (pork) based broth with spicy curry. Served with green onions, menma, diced pork belly and one piece of pork belly. Contains soy and fish.
Mazemen
- BLACK MAZEMEN$16.50
Soupless ramen with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and diced pork belly. Contains fish and soy.
- HYBRID MAZEMEN$17.00
Soupless ramen with black garlic oil and red (spicy). Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and diced pork belly. Contains fish, soy and sesame.
Vegan Ramen
- VEGAN ORIGINAL RAMEN$14.75
Vegetable based broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.
- VEGAN BLACK RAMEN$16.50
Vegetable based broth with black garlic oil. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.
- VEGAN RED RAMEN$16.50
Vegetable based spicy broth. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.
- VEGAN HYBRID RAMEN$17.00
Vegetable based broth mixed with black and red. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.
- VEGAN CURRY RAMEN$16.50
Vegetable based broth with curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.
- VEGAN SPICY CURRY RAMEN$17.75
Vegetable based broth with spicy curry. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.
- VEGAN MISO RAMEN$16.50
Vegetable based broth with miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy.
- VEGAN SPICY MISO RAMEN$17.75
Vegetable based broth with spicy miso. Served with green onions, bean sprouts, spinach, cloud ear mushrooms and two pieces of atsuage (thick fried tofu). Contains soy and sesame.
Extra Toppings
Side Dishes
- EDAMAME$5.50
- PORK GYOZA$8.25
- VEGGIE GYOZA$8.25
- CHICKEN KARAAGE$7.25
Japanese style fried chicken.
- CHICKEN NANBAN$12.75
6 pcs. Japanese style fried chicken with house made curry tartar sauce.
- POPCORN CHICKEN$6.75
- OKONOMI FRIES$7.25
Shoestring french fries tossed with nori salt, bonito flaks, okonomi sauce, aonori flakes and mayonnaise.
- LOADED MUSASHI FRIES$8.75
Shoestring french fries tossed with curry salt topped with diced pork chashu, spicy mayo, green onions and spicy yumyums.
Takoyaki
Rice Bowls
- KARAAGE DON$8.25+
Japanese fried chicken, spicy mayo, katsu sauce and green onions on top of a bowl of rice.
- CHASHU DON$7.25
Diced pork belly and green onions on top of a bowl of rice.
- SEARED CHASHU DON$8.25
- DELUXE CHASHU DON$16.50
5 pieces of seared chashu pork, soft boiled egg, spinach and green onions on top of a bowl of rice.
- WHITE RICE$3.00
Curry Bowls
- KARAAGE CURRY DON$8.25+
Japanese fried chicken, curry sauce and pickles on top of a bowl of rice.
- MUSASHI CURRY DON$5.50
Curry sauce and pickles on top of a bowl of rice.
- CHASHU CURRY DON$7.25
Diced pork belly, curry sauce and pickles on top of a bowl of rice.
- CROQUETTE CURRY DON$8.00
1 pc of potato croquette, curry sauce, pickles and katsu sauce on top of a bowl of rice.
- EBI FRY CURRY DON$8.50
2 pcs of fried shrimp, curry sauce, pickles and katsu sauce on top of a bowl of rice.
Extras
Soft Drinks
Curry Bento Box
- THE SAMURAI CURRY BOX$24.00
3 pcs chicken karaage, 2 pcs fried shrimp, 1 pc potato croquette, white rice, curry sauce, sweet corn and japanese pickles.
- CHICKEN NANBAN CURRY BOX$22.00
6 pcs japanese style fried chicken with house made curry tartar sauce, white rice, curry sauce, sweet corn and japanese pickles.
- CHICKEN KARAAGE CURRY BOX$20.00
6 pcs chicken karaage, white rice, curry sauce, sweet corn and japanese pickles.
Ramen KIT
- RAMEN KIT$32.00
Cook at home. ・your choice of 2 ramen broth.（original, black, red, hybrid, curry, spicy curry, miso, spicy miso） ・2 fresh noodles. ・2 sets of toppings. （soft boiled egg, pork chashu, bean sprouts, cloud ear mushroom, green onion, spinach and house condiments.） Contains fish, soy and sesame.
- MEGA RAMEN KIT$58.00
Cook at home. ・your choice of 4 ramen broth.（original, black, red, hybrid, curry, spicy curry, miso, spicy miso） ・4 fresh noodles. ・4 sets of toppings.（soft boiled egg, pork chashu, bean sprouts, cloud ear mushroom, green onion, spinach and house condiments.） Contains fish, soy and sesame.
- VEGAN RAMEN KIT$32.00
Cook at home. ・your choice of 2 vegan ramen broth.（vegan original, vegan black, vegan red, vegan hybrid, vegan curry, vegan spicy curry, vegan miso, vegan spicy miso） ・2 fresh noodles. ・2 sets of toppings. （atsuage, bean sprouts, cloud ear mushroom, green onion, spinach and house condiments.） Contains soy and sesame.
- MEGA VEGAN RAMEN KIT$58.00
Cook at home. ・your choice of 4 vegan ramen broth.（vegan original, vegan black, vegan red, vegan hybrid, vegan curry, vegan spicy curry, vegan miso, vegan spicy miso） ・4 fresh noodles. ・4 sets of toppings.（atsuage, bean sprouts, cloud ear mushroom, green onion, spinach and house condiments.） Contains soy and sesame.
Tsukemen KIT
- TSUKEMEN KIT$32.00
---Dipping style ramen--- Cook at home. *your choice of 2 tsukemen broth.(original, black, red, hybrid, curry, spicy curry) *2 fresh noodles. *2 sets of toppings. (soft boiled egg, pork chashu, green onion and house condiments.) Contains soy, fish and sesame.
- MEGA TSUKEMEN KIT$62.00
---Dipping style ramen--- Cook at home. *your choice of 4 tsukemen broth (original, black, red, hybrid, curry, spicy curry). *4 fresh noodles. *4 sets of toppings (soft boiled egg, pork chashu, green onion and house condiments). Contains soy, fish and sesame.
Merchandise
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
31829 Gateway Center Boulevard South, Federal Way, WA 98003