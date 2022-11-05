Restaurant header imageView gallery

Menya Noodle Bar

review star

No reviews yet

951 16th St #104

Denver, CO 80202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menya Special Men
Gyoza
DIY Poke Bowl

Utensils?

Yes only Chopsticks

Yes Spoon, Fork and Chopsticks trio

Yes only Fork and spoon

No utensils

Ramen

Veggies & Kale noodle in seaweed broth
Menya Special Men

Menya Special Men

$14.50

Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach & scallions, half soft boiled egg in creamy pork broth over ramen

Chashu Men

Chashu Men

$15.95

Extra Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions, soft boiled hand egg in creamy pork broth over ramen

Curry Men

Curry Men

$13.95

Japanese thick curry with veggies and chicken over ramen

Tantan Men

Tantan Men

$15.50

Spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen

Yasai Men

$13.95

Veggies & Kale noodle in seaweed broth

Spicy Chicken Men

Spicy Chicken Men

$14.95

Spicy chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen

Spicy Miso Men

Spicy Miso Men

$14.50

Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen

Champon Men

Champon Men

$16.50

Shrimp, seafood & veggies in seafood broth over ramen

Kim Chi Ramen

Kim Chi Ramen

$14.95

Kimchi, Spicy chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen

Udon

Udon

$13.95

Thick Japanese udon noodles, seaweed, kakiage & soft boiled half egg in soy broth

Spicy Udon

Spicy Udon

$14.25

Thick Japanese udon noodles, spicy. chicken, seaweed, scallions & soft boiled half egg in soy broth

Niku Udon

Niku Udon

$16.25

Thick Japanese udon noodles, sautéed beef, scallions & soft boiled half egg in soy broth

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$14.50

Stir fried egg noodles with vegetables

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$15.95

Thick Japanese udon noodles, seaweed, scallions, soft boiled half egg in soy broth with shrimp tempura on the side

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$13.50

Chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in chicken broth

Gluten Free Ramen

$14.75

Rice noodles, veggies, chicken in seaweed broth

Rice Bowl

Poke Tuna Bowl

Poke Tuna Bowl

$13.95

Poke tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, crab meat over rice with shoyu classic sauce

Poke Salmon Bowl

Poke Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Poke salmon, seaweed salad, avocado, crab meat over rice with shoyu classic sauce

Menya Special Poke

Menya Special Poke

$15.50

Poke salmon, poke tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, cucumber, masago, crab meat over rice with shoyu classic sauce

Curry Bowl

Curry Bowl

$13.95

Chicken curry with carrots over rice

Bulgogi Bowl

Bulgogi Bowl

$16.50

Marinated sliced beef sautéed over steamed rice

Ten Don

Ten Don

$15.50

3pc. shrimp tempura, 1 pc. veggie tempura over salad and rice with teriyaki sauce

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$14.95

Korean bbq beef, traditional veggies over rice with spicy pepper sauce on the side

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$15.50

Sliced, braised pork belly over steamed rice

Izakaya

Poke Wrap

Poke Wrap

$8.75

Poke tuna and avocado in lettuce wrap topped with shoe classic sauce and bell peppers

Bulgogi Wrap

Bulgogi Wrap

$9.50

Thin marinated beef in lettuce wrap topped with bell pepper and sesame seeds

Bulgogi Bun 2 pc

Bulgogi Bun 2 pc

$7.50

Thin marinated beef, garlic, chips, scallions, topped with spicy mayo sauce and teriyaki sauce in steamed bun

Spicy Chicken Bun

$6.95
Pork Bun 2pc

Pork Bun 2pc

$7.50

Braised pork belly, garlic, chips, scallions, topped with spicy mayo sauce and teriyaki sauce in steamed bun

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$8.50

Deep fried marinated chicken

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Marinated seaweed

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

Seasoned with sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$8.25

Seasoned with garlic chili oil

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.50

Spicy pickled cabbage

Avocado Boat/Tuna

Avocado Boat/Tuna

$9.25

Half avocado topped with tuna, bell pepper with shoyu classic sauce

Avocado Boat/ Salmon

Avocado Boat/ Salmon

$9.25

Half avocado topped with salmon, bell pepper with shoyu classic sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.25

Pan fried pork dumplings

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$8.95

veggie fried rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kimchi Fried Rice

$11.95

veggie fried rice with spicy pickled cabbage

Tako Yaki

Tako Yaki

$7.50

Ball shaped, filled with diced octopus

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$8.25

4pc. batter fried tiger shrimp

Crab Croquette

$6.50

3 pc. creamy crab cake fried

Shumai

Shumai

$7.25

3 pc. steamed shrimp dumplings

Veggie Egg roll

Veggie Egg roll

$5.50

3 pc. mixed veggie egg rolls with dipping sauce

Gesso Ika

Gesso Ika

$8.95

Lightly fried squid legs

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.25

4pc. starch fried tofu in shoyu broth topped with fish flakes and dried seaweed

Crispy Tuna

$10.50

spicy tuna over crispy rice topped with spicy mayo and teriyaki sauce

Ebi Katsu

Ebi Katsu

$7.50

3pc. panko breaded fried shrimp on skewer

Miso Soup

$2.50

Steam White Rice

$2.25

Steam Brown Rice

$2.50

DIY Poke Bowls

DIY Poke Bowl

DIY Poke Bowl

$12.95

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.75

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.50

N/A Beverages

pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Siera Mist

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Orange soda

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sobe Life Water

$2.95

Arnold Parmer

$2.95

Bottled water

$2.95

Green Iced tea

$3.50

Plum Iced tea

$3.50

Iced tea

$2.95

Izze

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Kombucha

$3.25

Ramune Soda

$3.25

Oi Ocha (green tea)

$3.25

Golden Oolong Tea

$2.75

Decaf Peach/Grapefruit black Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Menya! Menya offers the Denver region with some of the unique and most delicious Japanese dishes you could ever have the pleasure of enjoying. When you come in to pick up your order, let one of the servers know you ordered online and the name you used when you placed your order. Enjoy your meal and let us know if you have any questions. Thank you so much for your business.

Website

Location

951 16th St #104, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Menya #1 image
Menya #1 image

