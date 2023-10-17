Popular Items

LUNCH SPECIAL (NEW)

Lunch Special

Add an appetizer to go along with your ramen/rice bowl for $15.

Lunch Special

$15.00

Add a free appetizer to go along with your ramen/rice bowl.

VALUE SET

Family Set

$95.00

Save up to $16. Choose your 4 favorite main dishes (ramen and/or donburi), 4 appetizers and 1 dessert from our menu

APPETIZERS

RAMEN

Ramen

Add-Ons

Extra Soup / Stock

$6.00

EXTRA SOUP AVAILABLE UPON ORDERING RAMEN BOWL(S). The soup type will the same as the ramen bowl ordered. For orders with multiple ramens, please specify which soup you would like.

Shrimp

$5.00
DONBURI (Rice Bowl)

Donburi

Other

Accessories

Menya T-Shirt

$20.00