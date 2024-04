Vegan Miso

$16.00

Soup: Special recipe of housemade Miso and garlic oil. Toppings: boiled bean sprouts, green onion, wood ear mushroom, corn, grated ginger, roasted sesame seeds and red pepper. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, SOY, SESAMI. *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the ramen within 2 hours. *Food Allergy Notice: Please be advised that food prepared here may contain these ingredients: WHEAT, SOY, SESAME *To prevent food poisoning, please eat the take-out ramen within 2 hours.