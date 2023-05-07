Restaurant header imageView gallery

Menya Hanabi USA

review star

No reviews yet

733 West Naomi Avenue Ste K

Arcadia, CA 91007

Appetizers

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.29

Deep fried octopus pancake-ball, takoyaki sauce, mayo, and topped off with seaweed and bonito flakes

Geso Nanban

Geso Nanban

$8.99

Fried squid legs with tartar sauce

Chicken Nanban

Chicken Nanban

$9.29

Fried chicken dipped in our homemade sweet and sour sauce with tartar sauce

Tofu Nanban

Tofu Nanban

$6.99

Fried tofu dipped in our homemade sweet and sour sauce with tartar sauce

Hanabi Tofu

Hanabi Tofu

$7.49

Fried tofu topped off with our special ground pork and green onions

Hanabi Chashu Buns

Hanabi Chashu Buns

$8.49

Two soft buns with kimista cubes and spicy minced pork. Topped with Japanese mayonnaise, chives, onion, and green onions

Karaage

Karaage

$7.99

Deep fried chicken

Hanabi Karaage

Hanabi Karaage

$9.29

Deep fried chicken with spicy minced pork

Japanese Arabiki Sausage

Japanese Arabiki Sausage

$3.99

3 pieces of Japanese arabiki sausage

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$6.49

Boiled soybean seasoned with fried garlic and garlic oil

Spicy Edamame🌶️

Spicy Edamame🌶️

$6.49

Boiled soybean in house chili oil

Edamame

Edamame

$4.99

Lightly salted boiled soy bean

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$2.99

Seaweed tossed with sesame seeds, vinegar, and salt in sweet sauce

Hanabi Monster Fries

Hanabi Monster Fries

$10.49

Fries with cheese, mayo, ground pork, diced pork belly, diced karaage, and topped off with green onion

Hanabi Fries

Hanabi Fries

$6.79

French fries with spicy minced pork, cheese, mayonnaise, and green onion

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

French fries with salt

Calamari

Calamari

$8.99

Fried squid

Potato Croquette

Potato Croquette

$6.99

Creamy potato croquette

Cold Tofu with Sesame Dressing🌶️

Cold Tofu with Sesame Dressing🌶️

$6.49

5 pieces of tofu with roasted sesame dressing, a dash of chili oil, green onions, bonito flakes, and sliced togarashi

Ebi Nanban

Ebi Nanban

$9.99

Fried Shrimp with Tartar Sauce

Mazesoba

Deluxe Nagoya Mazesoba

Deluxe Nagoya Mazesoba

$17.59

Ingredients from the original plus chashu, ajitama, and nori. (Choice between no egg or poached egg)

Chashu Nagoya Mazesoba

Chashu Nagoya Mazesoba

$15.99

Ingredients from the original plus chashu (Choice between no egg or poached egg)

The Original Nagoya Mazesoba

The Original Nagoya Mazesoba

$13.99

Dry noodle, fish powder, spicy minced pork, green onions, chives, seaweed, garlic, and egg yolk. (Choice between no egg and poached egg)

Curry Cheese Nagoya Mazesoba🌶️

Curry Cheese Nagoya Mazesoba🌶️

$16.49

Ingredients from the original plus spring mix, corn, onions, curry, and cheese. No chives. (Choice between no egg or poached egg)

Curry Nagoya Mazesoba🌶️

Curry Nagoya Mazesoba🌶️

$14.99

Ingredients from the original plus spring mix, corn, onions, and curry. No chives. (Choice between no egg or poached egg)

Tan Tan Mazesoba🌶️

Tan Tan Mazesoba🌶️

$14.99

Ingredients from the original plus sesame sauce, onions, and spring mix. No fish powder. (Choice between no egg or poached egg)

Kimista Mazesoba

Kimista Mazesoba

$13.99

Ingredients from the original plus spring mix and kimista. No minced pork or chives. (Choice between no egg or poached egg)

Taiwan Ramen🌶️

$12.49

Pork and chicken-based Shio Ramen topped off with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, chives, and green onion

Black Garlic Shio Ramen

$13.49

Pork and chicken-based Shio Ramen with black garlic oil topped off with 2 pieces of fried shrimp, corn, green onion, and ajitama (soft-boiled egg seasoned in sweet soy sauce)

Broth

$1.49

Chicken and pork broth

Extra Noodle

$3.49

Rice Bowls

Hanabi Rice Bowl

Hanabi Rice Bowl

$11.99

Rice, fish powder, green onions, seaweed, garlic, egg yolk, spicy minced pork, onions, and chives. (Choice between no egg or poached egg)

Kimista Rice Bowl

Kimista Rice Bowl

$11.99

Rice, fish powder, green onions, seaweed, garlic, egg yolk, spring mix, kimista. No chives. (Choice between no egg or poached egg)

Chashu Rice Bowl

Chashu Rice Bowl

$13.99

Rice, fish powder, green onions, seaweed, garlic, egg yolk, spicy minced pork, onions, chives, and chashu.. (Choice between no egg or poached egg)

Curry Rice Bowl🌶️

Curry Rice Bowl🌶️

$12.99

Rice, fish powder, green onions, seaweed, garlic, egg yolk, spicy minced pork, onions, spring mix, corn, and curry. No chives. (choice between no egg or poached egg)

Karaage Rice Bowl

Karaage Rice Bowl

$11.99

Rice, sesame oil, soy sauce, seaweed, karaage, mayonnaise

Extra Rice

$1.99

Salads

Spring Mix Salad

Spring Mix Salad

$7.99

Spring mix salad with roasted sesame dressing, corn, cherry tomatoes, fried garlic, and egg

Karaage Salad

Karaage Salad

$10.59

Spring mix salad with roasted sesame dressing, corn, cherry tomatoes, and fried garlic topped off with karaage

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$8.49

Spring mix salad with roasted sesame dressing, corn, cherry tomatoes, fried garlic, and tofu

Vegan

Vegan Mazesoba

Vegan Mazesoba

$13.99

Mochi noodle, sesame sauce, tofu, green onion, chives, corn, white onion, spring mix, garlic

Curry Vegan Mazesoba🌶️

Curry Vegan Mazesoba🌶️

$13.99

Mochi noodle in a curry and soy milk base with tofu, shredded seaweed, green onion, corn, spring mix, and white onions

Curry Vegan Rice Bowl🌶️

Curry Vegan Rice Bowl🌶️

$12.99

Rice bowl in a curry and soy milk base with tofu, shredded seaweed, green onion, corn, spring mix, and white onions

Tofu Rice Bowl

$10.99

Rice bowl with shredded seaweed, green onion, kimchi/seaweed salad, and tofu. (Choice between kimchi or seaweed salad)

Add On Items

Non-Spicy Minced Pork

$4.49

Spicy Minced Pork

$4.49

Extra Noodle

$3.49

Chashu

$3.49

Kimista

$2.99

Ajitama

$2.79

Kimchi

$2.49

Poached Egg

$1.99

Tartar Sauce

$1.99

Extra Rice

$1.99

Spring Mix

$1.99

Cheese

$1.79

Nori

$1.69

Diced White Onion

$1.49

Green Onion

$1.49

Chives

$1.49

Minced Garlic

$1.49

Fish Powder

$1.49

Tofu

$1.49

Corn

$1.49

Broth

$1.49

Chicken and pork broth

Specialty Drinks

Homemade Iced Matcha Latte

Homemade Iced Matcha Latte

$5.49
Iced Matcha Green Tea (Unsweetened)

Iced Matcha Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$4.49
Yuzu Matcha Green Tea

Yuzu Matcha Green Tea

$5.49
Passion Fruit Matcha Green Tea

Passion Fruit Matcha Green Tea

$5.49
Melon Cream Soda

Melon Cream Soda

$3.19
Calpico

Calpico

$2.99
Ramune

Ramune

$3.49

Teas & Sodas

Cold Green Tea (Can)

$2.99

Cold Oolong Tea (Can)

$2.99
Coca-Cola (Can)

Coca-Cola (Can)

$2.49
Coca-Cola Zero (Can)

Coca-Cola Zero (Can)

$2.49

Coca-Cola Diet (Can)

$2.49
Sprite (Can)

Sprite (Can)

$2.49

Merchandise

Shirt

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Menya Hanabi is a Mazesoba/Mazemen specialist from Nagoya, Japan. Mazesoba, literally translated into English as “mixed noodle,” is a “soupless” ramen that has been gaining recognition and popularity in Japan and more recently, the rest of the world since it was first created in 2008 by our own Chef Naoto Niiyama. Our Mazesoba consists of our own noodle recipe made from multi-grain flour that sits in our homemade sauce base topped off with various ingredients such as spicy minced pork, raw egg yolk, seaweed, chashu, green onion, chives, garlic, fishpowder, and more (as you please)! You can think of our Mazesoba as the third-wave of ramen, with the first being your traditional broth ramen and the second, tsukemen (“dipping” noodles).

