Menya Hanabi USA

Menya Hanabi is a Mazesoba/Mazemen specialist from Nagoya, Japan. Mazesoba, literally translated into English as “mixed noodle,” is a “soupless” ramen that has been gaining recognition and popularity in Japan and more recently, the rest of the world since it was first created in 2008 by our own Chef Naoto Niiyama. Our Mazesoba consists of our own noodle recipe made from multi-grain flour that sits in our homemade sauce base topped off with various ingredients such as spicy minced pork, raw egg yolk, seaweed, chashu, green onion, chives, garlic, fishpowder, and more (as you please)! You can think of our Mazesoba as the third-wave of ramen, with the first being your traditional broth ramen and the second, tsukemen (“dipping” noodles).

