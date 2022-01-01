Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Meraki Greek Bistro - Downtown

1,224 Reviews

$$

142 SE 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33131

Order Again

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro Pita
Greek Salad (Horiatiki)
Traditional Gyro Platter

Appetizers

Tzatziki w/ Pita

Tzatziki w/ Pita

$10.00

Pita bread w/ Homemade Tzatziki sauce

Hummus w/ Pita

Hummus w/ Pita

$10.00

Pita bread w/ Homemade Hummus

Meli-Salad w/ Pita

Meli-Salad w/ Pita

$10.00

Homemade eggplant puree with herbs and spices. Served with pita bread.

Mezes & Trio

Mezes & Trio

$18.00

Pita bread w/ Hummus, Tzatziki & Meli Salad, Kalamata Olives, Domades & Cherry Tomatoes

Dolmades

Dolmades

$11.00

Stuffed grape leaves topped with lemon sauce.

Tyropita

Tyropita

$11.00

Greek Feta Cheese Pies (5 pieces)

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$11.00

Greek Spinach & Feta Cheese Pies (5 pieces)

Gigantes Plaki

Gigantes Plaki

$12.00

Large white dried beans cooked in a homemade tomato sauce. Served w/ Pita Bread

Haloumi Stuffed Eggplant

Haloumi Stuffed Eggplant

$14.00

Smoked Eggplant stuffed w/ Haloumi Cheese & tomato sauce, oven roasted

Kolokithokeftedes

$14.00

Greek Zucchini Fritters

Honey & Sesame Cheese Puffs

Honey & Sesame Cheese Puffs

$12.00

Triangle-shaped fillo puffs stuffed with feta, topped w/ Sesame Seeds & Greek Honey

Saganaki

Saganaki

$14.00

Grilled Vlahotyri cheese, flambe style., served w/ Pita Bread

Loukaniko (Grilled Sausage)

Loukaniko (Grilled Sausage)

$12.00

Fire-Roasted Grilled Sausage

Mydopilafo

$20.00

Mussels Sauteed w/ White Wine & Olive Oil and mixed with Rice Pilaf

Chicken Fried Keftes

$14.00

Homemade Chicken Meatballs lightly fried & served w/ Tzatziki sauce

Homemade Meatballs

Homemade Meatballs

$14.00

Grilled meatballs served with pita bread and tzatziki.

Shrimp Saganaki

Shrimp Saganaki

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp with tomato sauce, onions, garlic and warmed feta. Served w/ Pita Bread

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

served w/ Lemon Aioli Sauce

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

over Chef Gianni's garbanzo bean salad

Mussels

$15.00
Crabcakes

Crabcakes

$20.00

Made w/ real jumbo lump crab meat & served w/ cocktail sauce

Octopus Cakes

Octopus Cakes

$20.00

Made with octopus meat, lightly breaded and served w/ a homemade lemon aioli sauce

GIANNI'S POIKILIA MEZES

$35.00

Assortment of Keftes (Beef, Chicken, Lamb meatballs), Pork & Chicken Skewers, Loukaniko, Pita Bread & Tzatziki

Just A Plate of Lamb Chops

$65.00

Tyrokafteri w/ Pita

$10.00

Salads

Greek Salad (Horiatiki)

Greek Salad (Horiatiki)

$15.00

Tomato, onions, cucumbers, olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, herbs, olive oil and vinegar served with Greek Croutons.

Pineapple Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Arugula, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon, Pineapples, Almonds, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Haloumi Salad

$15.00

Arugula, Spinach, Cranberries, Walnuts, bacon, Paksimadi, Grilled Haloumi Cheese, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Goat Cheese & Beet Salad

Goat Cheese & Beet Salad

$14.00

Spinach, walnuts, goat cheese, fresh boiled red beets, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Serifos Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Diced Strawberries & Oranges, Almonds, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Orange Vinaigrette

Fig Spinach Salad

$15.00

Baby Spinach, Arugula, Dried Fig, Sundried Tomatoes, Black Sesame, Orange Vinaigrette

Small Greek Salad

$7.00

Pita Sandwiches

Pork Gyro Pita

Pork Gyro Pita

$12.00

Pork gyro in a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions and fries. Served w/ Small House Salad

Chicken Gyro Pita

Chicken Gyro Pita

$12.00

Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries, served w/ Small House Salad

Lamb Gyro Pita

Lamb Gyro Pita

$12.00

Lamb gyro in a pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries, served w/ Small House Salad

Veggie Skewer Pita

Veggie Skewer Pita

$12.00

Grilled Veggie Skewer in Pita w/ Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad

Pork Kalamaki Pita

Pork Kalamaki Pita

$12.00

Pork skewer in pita, w/ Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$12.00

Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad

Lamb Kabob Pita

Lamb Kabob Pita

$12.00

Lamb Kabob in a Pita w/ Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries Served w/ Small House Salad

Bacon-Chicken Pita

Bacon-Chicken Pita

$13.00

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewer in pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.

Shrimp Pita

Shrimp Pita

$13.00

Shrimp Skewer in pita with Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served with Small House Salad

Psita Entrees (From the Grill)

Traditional Gyro Platter

Traditional Gyro Platter

$16.00

Shaved Pork Gyro Meat served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Greek Fries (image shown is lamb gyro)

Bifteki Platter

Bifteki Platter

$18.00

2 Patties grilled, served w/ Lemon Potatoes, Small House Salad,

Lamb Kabob Platter

Lamb Kabob Platter

$16.00

2 lamb kabobs (ground lamb meat) with grilled cherry tomatoes, pita bread, Greek fries, tzatziki and sliced tomatoes & onions

Souvlaki Platter

$16.00

Choice of Skewers (Pork, Chicken, Vegge) Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes and Onions.

Mixed Platter

$22.00

Choice of one Gyro Meat and 2 Skewers (Pork & Chicken), served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Pita, Sauce, Greek Fries

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewers

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewers

$18.00

2 Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewers, served w/ Greek Fries, Meraki Sauce, Pita Bread & Sliced Tomatoes & Romaine Lettuce

Pork Chop Steak

Pork Chop Steak

$22.00

Marinated pork chop steak, served w/ lemon potatoes & grilled veggies, Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Char-grilled lamb chops served with oven roasted lemon potatoes and grilled veggies

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$28.00

14oz Ribeye Steak grilled, served w/ Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce w/ Pita Bread

Lamb Skewer Platter

Lamb Skewer Platter

$28.00

lamb meat in skewer style, Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce

Churrasco Skewer Platter

Churrasco Skewer Platter

$30.00

Served w/ Pita Bread, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce

Filet Mignon Kebab Platter

Filet Mignon Kebab Platter

$32.00

Served w/ Pita Bread, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce

Meraki Chef Specialties

Greek Potato Casserole

$20.00

Scalloped Potatoes layered w/ Greek Cheeses, cooked in the oven until melted, topped w/ Greek Yogurt.

Mousaka

Mousaka

$18.00

layers of grilled zucchini, eggplant, potato, topped w/ homemade meat sauce, béchamel crème and finished in the oven w/ Shredded Parmesan

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$18.00

Thick tubular pasta topped w/ Homemade Meat Sauce, béchamel crème & finished w/ Shredded Parmesan cheese in the oven. (Greek Lasagna)

Aegean Chicken

Aegean Chicken

$24.00

Bacon Wrapped Chicken breast stuffed w/ Spinach, Carmelized onions & Ricotta cheese, served w/ Lemon Potatoes & Chicken Gravy sauce

Seafood Entrees

Shrimp Skewer Platter

Shrimp Skewer Platter

$20.00

2 skewers with pita bread, spinach & onion orzo, lemon aioli and grilled veggies

Grilled Salmon Platter

Grilled Salmon Platter

$20.00

Salmon filet served w/ spinach & onion orzo, Pita Bread, Lemon Aioli & Grilled Veggies.

Creta Seafood

Creta Seafood

$28.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, octopus served w/ linguini (or rice) and a light tomato sauce

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$28.00

U10 Seared Scallops grilled w/ Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served with your choice of Pasta or a Small Haloumi Salad

Tigania For 2

$35.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Scallops, Calamari, Daily Fresh Fish filet, all lightly breaded and fried, served w/ Cocktail Sauce

Seafood Saganaki For 2

$30.00

Shrimp, Mussels & Scallops, sautéed w/ Chopped Onions, Crumbled Feta & Tomato Sauce

POIKILIES - Family Style Platters

Meraki Steak & Tail

$70.00

Filet Mignon Skewer and Lobster Tail, served w/ Cocktail Sauce.

Athina Poikilia For 2

$60.00

Chicken, Pork & Bacon-Chicken Skewers, Lamb Chops, Chicken Keftes (2each), Loukaniko.

Trio Of Meats

$75.00

Trio of Gyros (Chicken, Pork, Lamb) & Trio of Skewers (Chicken, Pork, Bacon-Chicken)

Meraki Gyro Platter

Meraki Gyro Platter

$40.00+

Shared platter of pork, chicken and lamb gyros served with Greek fries, pita bread and tzatziki & Meraki sauces

Kalamaki Souvlaki Platter

Kalamaki Souvlaki Platter

$65.00+

Pork, Chicken, Veggie, and Bacon-Wrapped Chicken AND Shrimp skewers served with Greek fries, pita bread and Tzatziki, Meraki & Aioli Sauces, sliced tomatoes & sliced onions

Village Poikilia Meat Platter

Village Poikilia Meat Platter

$120.00

Mixed Grilled Meats Platter: Filet Mignon, Lamb & Churrasco Skewers, Ribeye Steak, Pork Chop & Loukaniko. Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita & Tzatziki

Chef Gianni's Poikilia

$145.00

Filet Mignon, Churrasco, Lamb Skewers, Lobster Tail & Colossal Jumbo Shrimp Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita Bread & Tzatziki

Crazy About The Grill Poikilia

$180.00

Filet Mignon, Churrasco & Lamb Skewers, Ribeye Steak, Pork Chop, Lamb Chops, Chicken, Pork & Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewers. Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce

Meraki Gyro Platter (4)

$65.00

Veggie Delight Poikilia (4)

$50.00

Kalamaki Souvlaki Platter (4)

$65.00

Bifteki Family Platter (4)

$55.00

Side Orders

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$8.00

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Veggies

$8.00

Greek Fava

$10.00

Greek Fava (Yellow Split Peas) Puree topped w/ Caramelized Onions

Spanakorizo

$10.00

Rice Pilaf cooked fresh w Spinach, Lemon & Greek Herbs

Horta

$10.00

Boiled Seasonal Leafy Greens

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$8.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$9.00
Bougatsa

Bougatsa

$9.00

Greek Yogurt

$8.00
Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$8.00

Orange Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Sides and Extras

side tzatziki

$1.00

side meraki sauce

$1.00

Side hummus

$2.00

side tirokafteri

$1.00

side lemon aioli

$1.00

side pita bread

$1.00

Side Feta Cheese

$3.50

Side Kalamata Olives

$2.00

Side Cucumber Sticks

$2.00

Extra Side Lettuce

$2.00

Extra Side Tomatoes

$2.00

Extra Side Onions

$2.00

Retail

Gift Basket Small

$50.00

Gift Basket Large (w/ Gift Card)

$89.00

Bar Soap

$6.00

Olive Oil 700ml

$16.30

Olive Oil 350ml

$10.90

Olive Oil 3Liter

$33.00

Kalamata Olives - 2.2lbs

$13.50

Oregano

$6.50

Sea Salt

$8.00

Mountain Tea

$6.50

Honey 450gr

$15.00

Honey 250gr

$10.00

Caprice Wafers

$8.00

Chocofreta

$2.50

ION Chocolate

$4.00

Greek Coffee Loumidis

$17.00

Biscotti Petit-Beurre

$5.00

Sparta Kalamata Olives

$9.00

Sparta EVOO Large

$35.00

Sparta EVOO Medium

$18.00

Sparta EVOO Small

$12.00

MERAKI Pure EVOO Small

$15.00

Paksimadia

$7.50

Tsoureki

$15.00

COFFEE

Espresso

$2.75

Cappuccino/Latte

$3.75

Espresso macchiato

$3.25

Greek Coffee

$3.50

Ice Greek Frape

$4.00

Freddo espresso

$4.25

Freddo cappuccino

$4.75

Americano

$2.75

Hot tea

$3.50

BEVERAGES & SODAS

Epsa Lemonade

$4.50

Epsa Orange

$4.50

Souroti sparkling

$5.50

Zagori Still Water

$5.50

Coke Fountain

$3.75

Coke Zero Fountain

$3.75Out of stock

Diet Coke Fountain

$3.75

Sprite Fountain

$3.75

Ice Tea

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.50

3 Cents - Ginger Beer

$4.25

3 Cents - Pineapple Soda

$4.25

3 Cents - Lemon Tonic

$4.25

3 Cents - Aegean Tonic

$4.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

142 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

