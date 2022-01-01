Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek

Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove

review star

No reviews yet

3462 Main Hwy

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Popular Items

Greek Salad (Horiatiki)
Lamb Gyro Pita
Traditional Gyro Platter

Appetizers

Tzatziki w/ Pita

$10.00

Pita bread w/ Homemade Tzatziki sauce

Hummus w/ Pita

$10.00

Pita bread w/ Homemade Hummus

Meli-Salad w/ Pita

$10.00

Homemade eggplant puree with herbs and spices. Served with pita bread.

Mezes & Trio

$18.00

Pita bread w/ Hummus, Tzatziki & Meli Salad, Kalamata Olives, Domades & Cherry Tomatoes

Dolmades

$11.00

Stuffed grape leaves topped with lemon sauce.

Tyropita

$11.00

Greek Feta Cheese Pies (5 pieces)

Spanakopita

$11.00

Greek Spinach & Feta Cheese Pies (5 pieces)

Gigantes Plaki

$12.00

Large white dried beans cooked in a homemade tomato sauce. Served w/ Pita Bread

Haloumi Stuffed Eggplant

$14.00

Smoked Eggplant stuffed w/ Haloumi Cheese & tomato sauce, oven roasted

Kolokithokeftedes

$14.00

Greek Zucchini Fritters

Honey & Sesame Cheese Puffs

$12.00

Triangle-shaped fillo puffs stuffed with feta, topped w/ Sesame Seeds & Greek Honey

Saganaki

$14.00

Grilled Vlahotyri cheese, flambe style., served w/ Pita Bread

Loukaniko

$12.00

Fire-Roasted Grilled Sausage

Mydopilafo

$20.00

Mussels Sauteed w/ White Wine & Olive Oil and mixed with Rice Pilaf

Chicken Fried Keftes

$14.00

Homemade Chicken Meatballs lightly fried & served w/ Tzatziki sauce

Homemade Meatballs

$14.00

Grilled meatballs served with pita bread and tzatziki.

Shrimp Saganaki

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp with tomato sauce, onions, garlic and warmed feta. Served w/ Pita Bread

Tender Crispy Calamari

$16.00

served w/ Lemon Aioli Sauce

Marinated Grilled Octopus

$20.00

over Chef Gianni's garbanzo bean salad

Mussels

$15.00
Crabcakes

$20.00

Made w/ real jumbo lump crab meat & served w/ cocktail sauce

Octopus Cakes

$20.00Out of stock

Made with octopus meat, lightly breaded and served w/ a homemade lemon aioli sauce

GIANNI'S POIKILIA MEZES

$35.00

Assortment of Keftes (Beef, Chicken, Lamb meatballs), Pork & Chicken Skewers, Loukaniko, Pita Bread & Tzatziki

Salads

Greek Salad (Horiatiki)

$15.00

Tomato, onions, cucumbers, olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, oregano, olive oil and vinegar served with Greek Croutons.

Pineapple Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Arugula, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon, Pineapples, Almonds, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Haloumi Salad

$15.00

Arugula, Spinach, Cranberries, Walnuts, bacon, Paksimadi, Grilled Haloumi Cheese, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Goat Cheese & Beet Salad

$14.00

Spinach, walnuts, goat cheese, fresh boiled red beets, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Serifos Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Diced Strawberries & Oranges, Almonds, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Orange Vinaigrette

Fig Spinach Salad

$15.00

Baby Spinach, Arugula, Dried Fig, Sundried Tomatoes, Black Sesame, Orange Vinaigrette

Small Greek Salad

$7.00

Open Salad

Pita Sandwiches

Pork Gyro Pita

$12.00

Pork gyro in a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions and fries. Served w/ Small House Salad

Chicken Gyro Pita

$12.00

Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries.

Lamb Gyro Pita

$12.00

Lamb gyro in a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, and fries. Served w/ Small House Salad

Veggie Skewer Pita

$12.00

Grilled Veggie Skewer in Pita w/ Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad

Pork Kalamaki Pita

$12.00

Pork skewer in pita, w/ Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$12.00

Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad

Lamb Kabob Pita

$12.00

Lamb Kabob in a Pita w/ Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries Served w/ Small House Salad

Bacon-Chicken Pita

$13.00

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewer in pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.

Shrimp Pita

$13.00

Shrimp Skewer in pita with Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served with Small House Salad

Psita Entrees (From the Grill)

Traditional Gyro Platter

$16.00

Choice of Pork, Chicken or Lamb Gyro, Shaved Gyro Meat, served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Pita, Sauce, Greek Fries Pork or Lamb - Tzatziki Sauce Chicken - Meraki Sauce

Bifteki Platter

$18.00

Beef or Chicken Patty (choice) served w/ Lemon Potatoes & Small House Salad.

Lamb Kabob Platter

$16.00

2 lamb kabobs served with pita bread, Greek fries, tzatziki, sliced tomatoes & onions

Souvlaki Platter

$16.00

Choice of Skewers (Pork, Chicken, Vegge) Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes and Onions.

Mixed Platter

$22.00

Choice of one Gyro Meat & 2 Skewers (Por & Chicken), served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Pita, Sauce, Greek Fries

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewers

$18.00

2 Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewers, served w/ Greek Fries, Meraki Sauce, Pita Bread & Sliced Tomatoes & Romaine Lettuce

Pork Chop Steak

$22.00

Marinated pork chop steak, served w/ lemon potatoes & grilled veggies.

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Char-grilled lamb chops served with oven roasted lemon potatoes and grilled veggies

Ribeye Steak

$28.00

Ribeye Steak grilled, served w/ Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread

Lamb Skewer Platter

$28.00

lamb meat in skewer style, Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce

Churrasco Skewer Platter

$30.00

Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce

Filet Mignon Kebab Platter

$32.00

Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce

Meraki Chef Specialties

Greek Potato Casserole

$20.00Out of stock

Scalloped Potatoes layered w/ Greek Cheeses, cooked in the oven until melted, topped w/ Greek Yogurt.

Mousaka

$18.00
Pastitsio

$18.00

Thick tubular pasta topped w/ Homemade Meat Sauce, béchamel crème & finished w/ Shredded Parmesan cheese in the oven. (Greek Lasagna)

Aegean Chicken

$24.00

Bacon Wrapped Chicken breast stuffed w/ Spinach, Carmelized onions & Ricotta cheese, served w/ Lemon Potatoes & Chicken Gravy sauce

Seafood Entrees

Shrimp Skewer Platter

$20.00

2 skewers with pita bread, spanakorizo, lemon aioli and grilled veggies.

Grilled Salmon Platter

$20.00

Salmon filet served w/ spanakorizo, Pita Bread, Lemon Aioli & Grilled Veggies.

Creta Seafood

$28.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, scallops served w/ linguini (or rice) and a light tomato sauce

Seared Scallops

$28.00

U10 Seared Scallops grilled w/ Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served with your choice of Pasta or a Small Halloumi Salad.

Mykonos Seafood

$58.00

Prawns, Scallops & a Lobster Tail, seared.

Tigania w/ Seafood For 2

$35.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Scallops, Calamari, Daily Fresh Fish filet, all lightly breaded and fried, served w/ Cocktail Sauce

Saganaki Seafood For 2

$30.00

Shrimp, Mussels & Scallops, sautéed w/ Chopped Onions, Crumbled Feta & Tomato Sauce

Seafood Opera W / Spanakorizo

$75.00+

POIKILIES - Family Style Platters

Meraki Steak & Tail

$70.00

Filet Mignon Skewer and Lobster Tail, served w/ Cocktail Sauce.

Athina Poikilia For 2

$60.00

Chicken, Pork & Bacon-Chicken Skewers, Lamb Chops, Chicken Keftes (2each), Loukaniko.

Trio of Meats

$75.00

Trio of Gyros (Chicken, Pork, Lamb) & Trio of Skewers (Chicken, Pork, Bacon-Chicken)

Meraki Gyro Platter

$40.00+

Shared platter of pork, chicken and lamb gyros served with Greek fries, pita bread and tzatziki & Meraki sauces

Kalamaki Souvlaki Platter

$65.00+

Pork, Chicken, Veggie, and Bacon-Wrapped Chicken AND Shrimp skewers served with Greek fries, pita bread and Tzatziki, Meraki & Aioli Sauces, sliced tomatoes & sliced onions

Village Poikilia Meat Platter

$120.00

Mixed Grilled Meats Platter: Filet Mignon, Lamb & Churrasco Skewers, Ribeye Steak, Pork Chop & Loukaniko. Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita & Tzatziki

Chef Gianni's Poikilia

$145.00

Filet Mignon, Churrasco, Lamb Skewers, Lobster Tail & Colossal Jumbo Shrimp Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita Bread & Tzatziki

Crazy About The Grill Poikilia

$180.00

Filet Mignon, Churrasco & Lamb Skewers, Ribeye Steak, Pork Chop, Lamb Chops, Chicken, Pork & Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewers. Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce

Side Gyro/Souvlaki

Lamb Gyro

$6.00

Chicken Gyro

$6.00

Pork Gyro

$6.00

Chicken Skewer

$6.00

Pork Skewer

$6.00

Veggie Skewer

$6.00

Lamb Kabob

$6.00

Shrimp Skewer

$9.00

Salmon

$9.00

Side Orders

Greek Fries

$8.00

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Veggies

$8.00

Greek Fava

$10.00

Greek Fava (Yellow Split Peas) Puree topped w/ Caramelized Onions

Spanakorizo

$10.00

Rice Pilaf cooked fresh w Spinach, Lemon & Greek Herbs

Horta

$10.00

Boiled Seasonal Leafy Greens

Pasta W/ Butter

$12.00

Pasta W/ Tomatoe Sauce

$12.00

Rice

$8.00

Sides and Extras

side tzatziki

$1.00

side tzatziki large

$3.00

side meraki sauce

$1.00

Side hummus

$2.00

side tirokafteri

$1.00

side lemon aioli

$1.00

side pita bread

$2.00

sides and extras

Side Olives

$2.00

Side Feta

$3.00

Side Cucumber Sticks

$2.00

Side Ketchup

Side Lemon Aioli Large

$3.00

Side Crumbled Feta

$2.00

Side Marinara Small

Dessert

Baklava

$8.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$9.00
Bougatsa

$9.00

Greek Yogurt

$8.00
Galaktoboureko

$8.00

Pre-Fix Menus

Carrot Soup

Out of stock

Briam

Out of stock

V-Day Salad

Orange Cake

Akakies

$80.00

Brut Cuvee

$80.00

COFFEE

Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino/Latte

$4.00

Greek Coffee

$3.00

Frappe

$4.00

Freddo espresso

$4.00

Freddo cappuccino

$4.75

Espresso macchiato

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.75

AMERICAN Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

BEVERAGES & SODAS

Epsa Lemonade

$4.50

Epsa Orange

$4.50

Souroti sparkling

$5.50

Zagori still water

$5.50

Coke bottle

$4.00

Coke Zero bottle

$4.00

Diet Coke bottle

$4.00

Sprite bottle

$4.00

ice tea

$4.00

Hot tea

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Directions

