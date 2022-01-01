- Home
Meraki Greek Bistro - Coconut Grove
3462 Main Hwy
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
Appetizers
Tzatziki w/ Pita
Pita bread w/ Homemade Tzatziki sauce
Hummus w/ Pita
Pita bread w/ Homemade Hummus
Meli-Salad w/ Pita
Homemade eggplant puree with herbs and spices. Served with pita bread.
Mezes & Trio
Pita bread w/ Hummus, Tzatziki & Meli Salad, Kalamata Olives, Domades & Cherry Tomatoes
Dolmades
Stuffed grape leaves topped with lemon sauce.
Tyropita
Greek Feta Cheese Pies (5 pieces)
Spanakopita
Greek Spinach & Feta Cheese Pies (5 pieces)
Gigantes Plaki
Large white dried beans cooked in a homemade tomato sauce. Served w/ Pita Bread
Haloumi Stuffed Eggplant
Smoked Eggplant stuffed w/ Haloumi Cheese & tomato sauce, oven roasted
Kolokithokeftedes
Greek Zucchini Fritters
Honey & Sesame Cheese Puffs
Triangle-shaped fillo puffs stuffed with feta, topped w/ Sesame Seeds & Greek Honey
Saganaki
Grilled Vlahotyri cheese, flambe style., served w/ Pita Bread
Loukaniko
Fire-Roasted Grilled Sausage
Mydopilafo
Mussels Sauteed w/ White Wine & Olive Oil and mixed with Rice Pilaf
Chicken Fried Keftes
Homemade Chicken Meatballs lightly fried & served w/ Tzatziki sauce
Homemade Meatballs
Grilled meatballs served with pita bread and tzatziki.
Shrimp Saganaki
Sauteed shrimp with tomato sauce, onions, garlic and warmed feta. Served w/ Pita Bread
Tender Crispy Calamari
served w/ Lemon Aioli Sauce
Marinated Grilled Octopus
over Chef Gianni's garbanzo bean salad
Mussels
Crabcakes
Made w/ real jumbo lump crab meat & served w/ cocktail sauce
Octopus Cakes
Made with octopus meat, lightly breaded and served w/ a homemade lemon aioli sauce
GIANNI'S POIKILIA MEZES
Assortment of Keftes (Beef, Chicken, Lamb meatballs), Pork & Chicken Skewers, Loukaniko, Pita Bread & Tzatziki
Salads
Greek Salad (Horiatiki)
Tomato, onions, cucumbers, olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, oregano, olive oil and vinegar served with Greek Croutons.
Pineapple Salad
Romaine, Arugula, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon, Pineapples, Almonds, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
Haloumi Salad
Arugula, Spinach, Cranberries, Walnuts, bacon, Paksimadi, Grilled Haloumi Cheese, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
Goat Cheese & Beet Salad
Spinach, walnuts, goat cheese, fresh boiled red beets, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Serifos Salad
Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Diced Strawberries & Oranges, Almonds, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Orange Vinaigrette
Fig Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Arugula, Dried Fig, Sundried Tomatoes, Black Sesame, Orange Vinaigrette
Small Greek Salad
Open Salad
Pita Sandwiches
Pork Gyro Pita
Pork gyro in a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions and fries. Served w/ Small House Salad
Chicken Gyro Pita
Slow roasted chicken breast gyro in a pita with special Meraki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and fries.
Lamb Gyro Pita
Lamb gyro in a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, and fries. Served w/ Small House Salad
Veggie Skewer Pita
Grilled Veggie Skewer in Pita w/ Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad
Pork Kalamaki Pita
Pork skewer in pita, w/ Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita
Chicken Skewer in a pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad
Lamb Kabob Pita
Lamb Kabob in a Pita w/ Tzatziki, Tomatoes, Onions, Fries Served w/ Small House Salad
Bacon-Chicken Pita
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewer in pita w/ Meraki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served w/ Small House Salad.
Shrimp Pita
Shrimp Skewer in pita with Lemon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fries. Served with Small House Salad
Psita Entrees (From the Grill)
Traditional Gyro Platter
Choice of Pork, Chicken or Lamb Gyro, Shaved Gyro Meat, served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Pita, Sauce, Greek Fries Pork or Lamb - Tzatziki Sauce Chicken - Meraki Sauce
Bifteki Platter
Beef or Chicken Patty (choice) served w/ Lemon Potatoes & Small House Salad.
Lamb Kabob Platter
2 lamb kabobs served with pita bread, Greek fries, tzatziki, sliced tomatoes & onions
Souvlaki Platter
Choice of Skewers (Pork, Chicken, Vegge) Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes and Onions.
Mixed Platter
Choice of one Gyro Meat & 2 Skewers (Por & Chicken), served w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Pita, Sauce, Greek Fries
Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewers
2 Bacon Wrapped Chicken Skewers, served w/ Greek Fries, Meraki Sauce, Pita Bread & Sliced Tomatoes & Romaine Lettuce
Pork Chop Steak
Marinated pork chop steak, served w/ lemon potatoes & grilled veggies.
Lamb Chops
Char-grilled lamb chops served with oven roasted lemon potatoes and grilled veggies
Ribeye Steak
Ribeye Steak grilled, served w/ Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce & Pita Bread
Lamb Skewer Platter
lamb meat in skewer style, Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce
Churrasco Skewer Platter
Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce
Filet Mignon Kebab Platter
Served w/ Pita, Greek Fries, Grilled Veggies & Tzatziki Sauce
Meraki Chef Specialties
Greek Potato Casserole
Scalloped Potatoes layered w/ Greek Cheeses, cooked in the oven until melted, topped w/ Greek Yogurt.
Mousaka
Pastitsio
Thick tubular pasta topped w/ Homemade Meat Sauce, béchamel crème & finished w/ Shredded Parmesan cheese in the oven. (Greek Lasagna)
Aegean Chicken
Bacon Wrapped Chicken breast stuffed w/ Spinach, Carmelized onions & Ricotta cheese, served w/ Lemon Potatoes & Chicken Gravy sauce
Seafood Entrees
Shrimp Skewer Platter
2 skewers with pita bread, spanakorizo, lemon aioli and grilled veggies.
Grilled Salmon Platter
Salmon filet served w/ spanakorizo, Pita Bread, Lemon Aioli & Grilled Veggies.
Creta Seafood
Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, scallops served w/ linguini (or rice) and a light tomato sauce
Seared Scallops
U10 Seared Scallops grilled w/ Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served with your choice of Pasta or a Small Halloumi Salad.
Mykonos Seafood
Prawns, Scallops & a Lobster Tail, seared.
Tigania w/ Seafood For 2
Shrimp, Mussels, Scallops, Calamari, Daily Fresh Fish filet, all lightly breaded and fried, served w/ Cocktail Sauce
Saganaki Seafood For 2
Shrimp, Mussels & Scallops, sautéed w/ Chopped Onions, Crumbled Feta & Tomato Sauce
Seafood Opera W / Spanakorizo
POIKILIES - Family Style Platters
Meraki Steak & Tail
Filet Mignon Skewer and Lobster Tail, served w/ Cocktail Sauce.
Athina Poikilia For 2
Chicken, Pork & Bacon-Chicken Skewers, Lamb Chops, Chicken Keftes (2each), Loukaniko.
Trio of Meats
Trio of Gyros (Chicken, Pork, Lamb) & Trio of Skewers (Chicken, Pork, Bacon-Chicken)
Meraki Gyro Platter
Shared platter of pork, chicken and lamb gyros served with Greek fries, pita bread and tzatziki & Meraki sauces
Kalamaki Souvlaki Platter
Pork, Chicken, Veggie, and Bacon-Wrapped Chicken AND Shrimp skewers served with Greek fries, pita bread and Tzatziki, Meraki & Aioli Sauces, sliced tomatoes & sliced onions
Village Poikilia Meat Platter
Mixed Grilled Meats Platter: Filet Mignon, Lamb & Churrasco Skewers, Ribeye Steak, Pork Chop & Loukaniko. Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita & Tzatziki
Chef Gianni's Poikilia
Filet Mignon, Churrasco, Lamb Skewers, Lobster Tail & Colossal Jumbo Shrimp Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita Bread & Tzatziki
Crazy About The Grill Poikilia
Filet Mignon, Churrasco & Lamb Skewers, Ribeye Steak, Pork Chop, Lamb Chops, Chicken, Pork & Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Skewers. Served w/ Hand-Cut Greek Fries, Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce
Side Gyro/Souvlaki
Side Orders
Greek Fries
Lemon Potatoes
Grilled Veggies
Greek Fava
Greek Fava (Yellow Split Peas) Puree topped w/ Caramelized Onions
Spanakorizo
Rice Pilaf cooked fresh w Spinach, Lemon & Greek Herbs
Horta
Boiled Seasonal Leafy Greens
Pasta W/ Butter
Pasta W/ Tomatoe Sauce
Rice
Sides and Extras
Pre-Fix Menus
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
3462 Main Hwy, Coconut Grove, FL 33133